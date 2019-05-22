Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

BEFORE THE SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE

PETITION TO VACATE TWO ALLEYS RUNNING NORTH\SOUTH AND EAST\WEST THROUGH THE PROPERTY OF LEROY AND EDNA B. WILLIAMS WITH ADDRESSES OF 7887, 7895, AND 7810 MAIN STREET, LEXINGTON, INDIANA AND STUARD STREET BETWEEN MAIN STREET AND WALNUT STREET, LEXINGTON, INDIANA.

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE ALLEYS AND STREET

The Scott County Commissioners shall hold a hearing on a Petition to Vacate Alleys and Street in Lexington, Indiana for alleys that run between Walnut Street on the north and Main Street on the south and between Stuard Street on the west and Locust Street on the east and that part of Stuard Street that lies between Walnut Street on the north and Main Street on the south, on June 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170. Copies of the Petition, which was filed by property owners Leroy Williams and Edna B. Williams, are available for public inspection at the Office of the Scott County Auditor, Courthouse, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the time and place of the hearing interested parties may appear and comment upon the Petition, and any person aggrieved by the proposed vacation of the alleys or street may object to it as provided in Indiana Code 36-7-3-12. After the hearing on the Petition, the Scott County Commissioners may, by Ordinance, vacate the alleys and street described in the Petition.

Dated: May 14, 2019.

Tammy Johnson

Scott County Auditor

5/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claim to be approved 6/5/2019

Dietrich Law Office, 150.00; Houston Thompson & Lewis PC, 665.00; Jason Mount, 44.00; Marsha Owens Howser, 50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, 362.31; Newegg Inc., 219.00; Quill Corp., 174.53; Stacey Turner, 39.00; The Office Shop, 920.10; Thomson West Payment Ctr., 3,091.44.

5/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF RESOLUTION OF SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 2 TO DISPOSE OF REAL ESTATE PURSUANT TO IND. CODE § 36-1-11-5

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the Scott County School District 2 (the “School District”) passed a Resolution on May 14, 2019, and is proceeding under the provisions of Ind. Code § 36-1-11-5 to dispose of its following described real property (the “Tract”), to wit:

A part of the south half of the southeast quarter of section 23, township 3 north, range 6 east, 2nd principal meridian, Vienna Township, Scott County, Indiana and also being a part of the land of Scott County School District 2 as described in Document Number 9805213 and shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2019001170 in Cabinet 5, Slide 573-C, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the northeast corner of the southeast fourth of the southeast quarter of section 23, township 3 north, range 6 east, 2nd principal meridian, said corner being marked by a MAG nail; thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 16 seconds West (the east line of the said fourth is assumed South 01 degree 05 minutes 23 seconds East as shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2019000563 in Cabinet 5, Slide 573-C, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana) 294.69 feet to a steel rod and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing North 89 degrees 47 minutes 16 seconds West 220.02 feet to a steel post; thence South 00 degrees 09 minutes 32 seconds East 154.03 feet to a steel rod; thence South 89 degrees 48 minutes 09 seconds East 210.07 feet to a steel rod; thence North 03 degrees 32 minutes 22 seconds West 154.24 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 0.760 acre and being subject to all legal rights-of-way.

Tax Parcel #: Part of 72-04-23-400-023.000-007

Street Address: S. Boatman Rd., Scottsburg, IN 47170

Notice is further provided that the Tract may not be sold to a person who is ineligible under Ind. Code § 36-1-11-16 and that an offer to purchase the property submitted by a trust (as defined in Ind. Code § 30-4-1-1(a)) must identify each beneficiary of the trust and settlor empowered to revoke or modify the trust. The School District has determined that the “Offering Price” as defined in Ind. Code § 36-1-11-5(b), which includes any and all appraisal fees, title insurance, closing fees, recording fees and advertising costs is now set at Four Thousand Five Hundred and Eighty-Five Dollars ($4,585.00). Offers to purchase the Tract shall be made in writing and delivered to Scott County School District 2 at 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170. All submissions shall be marked “Offer to Purchase Boatman Road Property.” If, within ten (10) days after the date of publication of this notice, the School District receives an eligible offer to purchase the Tract at or in excess of the offering price, the School District will conduct the negotiation and sale of the Tract in accordance with Ind. Code § 36-1-11- 4(c) through Ind. Code § 36-1-11-4(g).

5/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY DETERMINATION OF

SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

Owners of real property, and registered voters residing in, the Scott County School District 1 (the “School Corporation”), are hereby given notice that the Board of School Trustees of the School Corporation (the “Board”), having held meetings and two separate public hearings pursuant to Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5 and Indiana Code 5-3-1, on May 20, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. at the School Corporation’s Administrative Building at 255 Highway 31 South, Austin, Indiana, adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) making a preliminary determination that (i) a need exists for the planning, designing and construction of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room (collectively, the “Project”) and (ii) to the extent permitted by law to take all of the necessary steps to finance all or a portion of the costs of all, of the Project by (a) entering into a proposed lease or leases or an amendment or amendments to an existing lease (the “Lease”) between one or more Indiana school building corporations, as lessor (collectively, the “Building Corporation”), and the School Corporation, as lessee, relating to all or any portion of the school facilities operated by the School Corporation or (b) obtaining one or more advances from the Indiana Common School Fund (the “Common School Fund Loan”). If a Lease is entered into, the Building Corporation will issue one or more series of first mortgage bonds secured by and payable from the lease payments under the proposed Lease (the “Bonds”).

The total maximum original aggregate principal amount of the Bonds and/or Common School Fund Loan will not exceed $20,000,000. The maximum term for the Lease will not exceed twenty-two (22) years and the maximum term of the Common School Fund Loan will not exceed twenty-five (25) years. Based on the estimated interest rates that will be paid in connection with the Bonds of 5%, the total interest cost associated therewith, is $12,450,000, not taking into account any funds of the School Corporation or Building Corporation being available for capitalized interest. The maximum annual lease rental to be paid by the School Corporation under the Lease is $1,810,000 and the maximum total lease rental over the term of the Lease is $32,725,000, not taking into account any funds of the Building Corporation available for capitalized interest. With respect to the Common School Fund Loan, based on the estimated interest rates that will be paid in connection with the Common School Fund Loan of 4%, the total interest cost associated therewith is $14,078,466. Including interest costs, the maximum payment to be paid by the School Corporation under the Common School Fund Loan is $1,822,334, and the maximum total debt service over the term of the Common School Fund Loan is $34,078,466. The School Corporation’s certified total debt service fund tax levy for 2018 pay 2019 (which is the most recent certified tax levy) is $1,277,698 and the School Corporation’s debt service fund tax rate for 2018 pay 2019 (which is the most recent certified tax rate) is $.7972 per $100 of assessed value. The School Corporation’s estimated total debt service fund tax levy for 2019 pay 2020 is $1,250,580 and the School Corporation’s estimated debt service fund tax rate for 2019 pay 2020 is $.7803 per $100 of assessed value. The estimated total maximum debt service fund tax levy for the School Corporation and the estimated total maximum debt service fund tax rate for the School Corporation after the issuance of the Bonds or entering into of the Common School Fund Loan are anticipated to occur no earlier than 2021 pay 2022 and will be $2,326,113 and $1.4513 per $100 of assessed value, respectively, as a result of the payment of the lease rentals under the Lease or debt service on the Common School Fund Loan. The percent of the School Corporation’s outstanding long term debt after the issuance of the Bonds or entering into of the Common School Fund Loan, together with the outstanding long term debt of other taxing units that include any of the territory of the School Corporation, compared to the net assessed value of taxable property within the School Corporation is approximately 24.31%. As a result of the Project, the School Corporation expects annual operating costs of $409,550 to operate the Project (this figure does not take into account savings in operating costs as a result of the Project). The estimated amount of the School Corporation’s debt service levy and rate that will result during the following 10 years if the School Corporation enters the Lease or incurs debt service on the Common School Fund Loan, after also considering any changes that will occur to the debt service levy and rate during that period on account of any outstanding bonds or lease obligations that will mature or terminate during that period is $2,326,113 and $1.4513 respectively. The result of the School Corporation’s current and projected annual debt service payments divided by the net assessed value of taxable property in the School Corporation is (i) with respect to a financing through the Common School Fund Loan $0.7958 to $0.4299 over the term or (ii) with respect to a financing through the Lease $1.3199 to $1.1293 over the term. The result of the sum of the School Corporation’s outstanding long term debt plus the outstanding long term debt of other taxing units in the School Corporation divided by the net assessed value of taxable property in the School Corporation is $.2431

Petitions requesting the application of the local public question process to the proposed Lease and/or debt service payments related to the Project may be filed with the Scott County Voter Registration Office within thirty (30) days after the date of publication of this notice in the manner provided by Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5. If a sufficient petition requesting the application of the local public question process to the proposed Lease and or debt service payments related to the Project has been filed as set forth in Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5, the proposed Lease and/or debt service payments related to the Project must be approved in an election on a local public question held under Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.6. In the event that a sufficient petition requesting the application of the local public question process to the proposed Lease and/or debt service payments related to the Project has been filed as set forth in Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.5, the question currently recommended by the Board to be submitted to the registered voters at the election conducted under Indiana Code 6-1.1-20-3.6 is as follows: “Shall the Scott County School District 1, Scott County, Indiana, issue bonds or enter into a lease to finance the School Construction Project which consists of the construction of a new elementary school building for approximately 650 students and repurposing the former swimming pool located at the high school building into a multipurpose room, which is estimated to cost not more than $20,000,000 and is estimated to increase the property tax rate for debt service by $1.1370 per $100 of assessed valuation?”

Dated: May 20, 2019.

BOARD OF SCHOOL TRUSTEES OF SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1

By: Darlene Hall, Secretary

5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

Cause No. 72C01-1905-ES-002

IN THE MATTER OF THE SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF

LUTRICIA PIGG, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

In the matter of the Estate of Lutricia Pigg, deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Sally Head and Harriett Hall were on the 10th day of May 2019, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the supervised estate of Lutricia Pigg, deceased, who died on the 7th day of February, 2019.

All persons having claims against the Estate, whether due now or at some later time, must file their claims in this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated on May 10, 2019.

MISSY APPLEGATE

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURTS

PREPARED BY:

Elliot Don Jeffery, #34065-10

Counsel for Estate of Lutricia Pigg

VISSING LAW, LLC

432 E. Court Avenue

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

PH: (812) 288-5141

FAX: (812) 288-8305

5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-04-19

Applicant: CHASE HARDIN dba HARDIN PROPERTY SOLUTIONS L.L.C.

Owners: CHASE HARDIN dba HARDIN PROPERTY SOLUTIONS L.L.C.

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from the Scott County Zoning Ordinance’s established Development Standards (Article 3.5.a) which sets as the dimensional requirements in an Agricultural District (A-1) the following: 1.) Area of two (2) acres and 2.) Road Frontage of 200 feet as minimum lot size requirements. Property is 1.22 acres with 163.3 feet of road frontage.

Description of Property Affected: 72-09-02-300-031 000-005 cka 3931 S. Slate Ford Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant wishes to construct a 1,400 square foot dwelling with three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms on said property which does not meet the minimum dimensional standards of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance in an A-Agriculture District.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-05-19

Applicant: CHASE HARDIN dba Hardin Property Solutions L.L.C.

Owners: Chase Hardin dba Hardin Property Solutions L.L.C.

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Article 3.5.a of the Scott County Ordinance setting dimensional requirements of two (2) acres for a dwelling in an A-Agriculture District.

Description of Property Affected: : 72-09-02-300-032.000-005 cka 3389 E. Bridgewater Road Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 containing 1.24 acres with 306.9 feet of road frontage.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant’s property does not meet the Zoning Ordinance dimensional requirement of two (2) acres for a dwelling in an Agriculture-A District.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-06-19

Applicant: CHARLES GREGORY HICKS

Owners: GREG HICKS

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Article 3.5.a of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance which sets minimum dimensional requirements of 200 feet of road frontage and 2 acres for property intended as site for a dwelling in an A – Agriculture District.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-02-220-005.000-004 cka 3203 E. New Frankfort Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant requesting Variance because property does not meet the minimum dimensional requirements for a dwelling site. Property has been in its present configuration since 1981. Property contains a concrete pad, driveway and walkway.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

N THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1905-EU-000013

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL J. POOL, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Robert A. Pool was on May 2, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul J. Pool, deceased, who died on March 29, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: May 2, 2019

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Paul J. Pool

5/15, 5/22 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1903-MI-0015

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Jessica Davidson

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jessica Davidson, whose mailing address is 2715 N. New Bethlehem Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Jessica Davidson to Jessica Brooke Zuckschwerdt.

Jessica Davidson

Petitioner

Dated: March 15, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0027-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0027-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $74,008.51

Cause Number: 72D01-1901-MF-000004

Plaintiff: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Defendant: DENNIS D. JOHNSON and PAULA JOHNSON, CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING, LLC, S/B/M TO CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND STATE OF INDIANA

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN THE STATE OF INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOVVS:A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH OF RANGE 7 EAST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4 AND RUNNING EAST 665 FEET, THENCE NORTH 140 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST 150 FEET, THENCE NORTH 125 FEET, THENCE EAST 150 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 125 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .43 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.ALSO AN EASEMENT FOR A ROADWAY BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND RUNNING EAST 665 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 265 FEET, THENCE EAST 50 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 265 FEET, THENCE WEST 50 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-230-042.000-002

2559 N MELODY ST,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0028-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0028-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $145,785.62

Cause Number: 72D01-1810-MF-000049

Plaintiff: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Defendant: PAMELA S. OWENS

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The following described real estate in Scott County, in the State of Indiana, to-wit: A part of the Southeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, beginning in the quarter section line at an iron pin 924 feet west of the southeast corner of said northwest quarter and running north 115.5 feet to an iron pin, thence west 8o feet, thence south 115.5 feet to the quarter line, thence east 80 feet with the quarter line to the place of beginning, containing 0.21 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-310-011.000-008

1301 W. COPE LANE,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Patricia L Johnson, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 23332-15

Gerner & Kearns Co LPA, Attorney Law Firm

513-241-7722

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0029-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0029-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $40,736.80

Cause Number: 72D01-1812-MF-000058

Plaintiff: PARTNERS FOR PAYMENT RELIEF DE II, LLC

Defendant: JEFFREY L MCDONALD and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT FIVE (5) IN COPE’S SUBDIVISION, ADDITION TWO, TO THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA, SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 107 ALSO, A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF AND RUNNING NORTH 40 MINUTES WEST WITH THE QUARTER SECTION LINE 165.50 FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES WEST 470 FEET TO A STEEL PIPE AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 14 MINUTES EAST 155 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 20 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 14 MINUTES WEST 155 FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES WEST 20 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7/100 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL EASEMENTS AND/OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD RELATIVE TO ABOVE DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE. * This sale is subject to the superior mortgage interest of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.*

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-240-031.000-008

1202 W. COPE LN,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Valerie Matheis, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 28670-02

Nelson & Frankenberger, Attorney Law Firm

317-844-0106

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0030-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0030-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $86,383.08

Cause Number: 72C01-1204-MF-000045

Plaintiff: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-0C2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-0C2

Defendant: RICHARD HARDIN

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Beginning at a point 159 feet north of a point 735 feet east and 361 feet north of the southwest corner of the southwest fourth of the northwest quarter of Section 20; Township 3 North, Range 7 East, running thence east 160 feet to the right-of-way of the Pennsylvania Railroad Company, thence north 140 feet with said right-of-way line, thence west 260 feet, thence south 140 feet to the place of beginning, containing .84 of an acre, more or less. EXPECTING THEREFROM being a part of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of section #20, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, City of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point 520 feet north and 735 feet east of the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of section #20, said point being marked by a 5/8″ rebar set; thence along the east right-of way of Bond Street N 00 degrees 05 minutes 46 seconds W, 78.00 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence leaving the above mentioned right-of-way and running S 89 degrees 04 minutes, 15 seconds E, 260.00 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set on the west right-of-way of the railroad; thence with the west right-of-way of the above mentioned railroad S 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E 78.00 feet to 1 1/2″ pipe found, thence leaving the west right-of-way of the railroad and running N 89 degrees 04 minutes 15 seconds W, 259.87 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 0.465 acres, subject to all legal rights-of-way and any easements of record. Being and intended to be a part of the same real estate conveyed to Donald L. Spivey and Deana L. Spivey, by Warranty Deed dated November 1, 1994 and recorded November 7, 1994 in Deed Record 92, page 522 in the Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana. Containing after said exception 0.375 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal rights-of-way and any easements of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-20-230-069.000-008

199 NORTH BOND STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Phillip A. Norman, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 13737-64

Phillip A. Norman PC, Attorney Law Firm

219-462-5104

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 72D01-1904-PL-020

M&M INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC

Plaintiff

DIANA LAMASTER,

ROY DEAN SMITH,

BRIAN ERIC SMITH, and

PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC)

Defendants

NOTICE OF SUIT

A complaint to Quiet Title to Real Estate has been filed against you. The real estate that is shown in the complaint is described as follows:

A part of the northwest quarter of section 26, township 3 north, range 7 east, 2nd principal meridian, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of the land of Lee Roy LaMaster as described in Deed Record 71, page 259, and shown on the plat of survey recorded as Document Number 2009-1342 in Cabinet 4, Slide 452, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the northwest quarter of section 26, township 3 north, range 7 east, 2nd principal meridian, said corner being marked by a railroad spike, thence north 89 degrees 37 minutes 09 seconds east (bearing based on that of the south line of said quarter in the Warranty Deed to Noble recorded as Document Number 9901565, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana) with the south line of said quarter 824.20 feet to a mag nail and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continuing north 89 degrees 37 minutes 09 seconds east with said line 253.85 feet to a mag nail, thence north 00 degrees 27 minutes 33 seconds west 343.29 feet to a steel rod, thence south 89 degrees 35 minutes 37 seconds west 253.89 feet to a steel rod, thence south 00 degrees 27 minutes 54 seconds east 343.17 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 2.00 acres.

Parcel Number: 72-05-26-200-015.004-005

Property Address: 3153 E Lovers Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170

You must answer the Complaint in writing within thirty (30) days after the third notice of suit, and if you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Missy Applegate

Clerk of Scott County

Lewis Maudlin,

Attorney for the Plaintiff

53 Public Sq.,

Salem, IN 47167

5/22, 5/29, 6/5 hspaxlp