Citizen Tips Lead To Arrests In Scott County

Tips and phone calls from Scott County residents have been credited with assisting deputies with making more arrests, according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

On Saturday, May 4, Deputies Johnney Coomer and Deputy Zack Higdon responded to Zoah Church for a business check. When they arrived two vehicles were backed into the church cemetery.

Questioning by the deputies and led to the arrest of Austin Barnett, 18, of Scottsburg for possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

That same day, Deputy Johnney Coomer checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle. As a result of that citizen’s call, Brian Coats, 36, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.

Deputy Coomer was assisted at the scene by Deputy Darrin Marshall, Officer Cody Kelly of the Austin Police Department and troopers with the Indiana State Police.

On Sunday, May 5, Deputy Joe Baker, Lieutenant Shawn Mayer and Deputy Phil Thomas and the Indiana State Police responded to 427 Maple Street in Austin tip of the illegal sales of narcotics. After questioning the inhabitants of the residence four more drug arrests were executed.

Jordan Harrell, 24, of Scottsburg was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jake Hall, 26, of Jeffersonville was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Ronald Boyt, 37, of Austin was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance count 1 & 2, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

Rebecca Turner, 27, of Austin was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Sheriff Goodin said that his department and the public’s quest for a “Drug Free and Safer Scott County” is happening thanks to tips from citizens. Keep those tips coming.”

On Tuesday, May 7, Deputies went to a Watertower Road residence north of Austin for a welfare check. After some questioning, Richard Riley, 38 of Austin was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Late that same evening, a Deputy responded to the Scott Memorial Hospital in an attempt to serve an outstanding arrest warrant. Daniel L. Stone, 37, of Seymour, who was receiving treatment for injuries in a single car accident at the 47-mile marker on I-65 was arrested for failure to appear in Scott County Court and also held on a Clark County warrant.

Just before 10 p.m. that same evening, Deputies responded to Leroy’s Store in Lexington on a report of a suspicious male. After questioning Carson Brown, 39, of Bloomington, officers charged him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of paraphernalia.