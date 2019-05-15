Aerial Tree Trimming In Scott & Washington Counties

Aerial Solutions Inc. will trim trees around transmission power lines in southern Indiana using a helicopter-based tree- trimming saw. The aerial work was to have begun Friday and will continue for up to five weeks.

The work is routine maintenance to remove overhanging branches that can interfere with electric service reliability and are potential safety hazards.

Trimming will take place, weather permitting, on Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. near transmission power lines in the counties of Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Harrison, Jefferson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Scott, Sullivan, Spencer, Warrick and Washington.

The tree-trimming saw is suspended beneath a helicopter by a vertical boom that has multiple motor power saw blades attached. The helicopter will fly at tree-top heights while working. The aerial trimming is faster and more easily reaches areas away from roadways than traditional tree- trimming crews using ground equipment, according to the news release.

Residents with questions should call 800-311-4634.