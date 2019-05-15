4-Time Indy 500 Winner Al Unser To Visit SICA

With the Indianapolis 500 coming up later this month, the Southern Indiana Center for the Arts in Seymour is featuring an exhibit from the collection of 4-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser, Sr. during the month of May. In addition, Unser will appear at SICA on Friday, May 24, for a reception sponsored by Cummins.

Unser drove a Cummins-sponsored car to victory in the 1987 Indianapolis 500, and his appearance in Jackson County will be part of the 100th anniversary of Cummins that is being celebrated throughout 2019.

The exhibit is now open through June 1. Unser’s appearance is set for May 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

“The rich history of the Indianapolis 500 was the backdrop for our planning to feature an exhibit connected with racing,” said Jane Hays, co-president of the SICA Board of Directors. “The fact we were able to make the exhibit one from the Al Unser, Sr. collection, plus teaming with Cummins to have the 4-time 500 winner appear in Seymour, is very exciting.”

Unser won his first Indianapolis 500 in 1970, and made it two-in-a-row in 1971. He finished second in 1972 as he attempted to become the first driver ever to three-peat. His third win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway came in 1978, which set the stage for his dramatic fourth win nine years later.

In 1987, Unser arrived at Indianapolis without a ride, but circumstances changed that before the second weekend of time trials. Unser joined the Penske team in time to qualify the Cummins-sponsored car in the field, and after working his way steadily toward the front, took the lead on the 183rd lap and went to win and become the oldest winning driver in 500 history (5 days short of his 48th birthday).

In total, Unser had 27 Indianapolis 500 starts (3rd overall behind A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti), and holds the record for leading the most laps (644) and most top three finishes (3 seconds, 4 thirds to go with his 4 victories).

He was voted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1991, and seven years later was voted into the International Motorsports Hall.

SICA is located at 2001 North Ewing Street, and the center is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays when the Unser exhibit can be viewed.