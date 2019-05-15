Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

123 W MAIN ST AUSTIN

On 05/31/2019 @ 09:00 AM

1991 DODGE

1B7GL23Y9MS367086

$2,260.00

5/15 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of Apr 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $168.00; Christie A Guthrie, $1470.00; Comcast, $243.04; Quill Corp, $939.41; Bedford Office Supply, $131.54; Pengad Inc, $54.40; Phillips & Co, $100.00; Sanders Technology Group, $139.50.

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $94.88; Phillips & Co, $85.00; Rainbow Printing LLC, $732.87; The Engraver, $74.30

Superior Court II

Ana Hantke, $250.00; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $419.22; Treasurer of Jackson County, $60,000.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter,

Jackson County Auditor

5/15 hspaxlp

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1904-EU-11

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

LARRY F. MAXWELL, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tony Maxwell was on April 26, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Larry F. Maxwell, deceased, who died on March 30, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 30, 2019.

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Larry F. Maxwell

5/8, 5/15

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

N THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1905-EU-000013

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL J. POOL, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Robert A. Pool was on May 2, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Paul J. Pool, deceased, who died on March 29, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: May 2, 2019

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Paul J. Pool

5/15, 5/22 hspaxlp

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Scottsburg 2019 Community Crossing Project will be received, by the City of Scottsburg at the office of Ms. Jan Hardy, Clerk-Treasurer, Scottsburg City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, until 10:00 AM local time on Friday May 24th, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The proposed project consists of the following:

Mill and overlay streets throughout the City of Scottsburg as detailed in the bid schedule. Minor repairs and replace damaged catch basins in pavement. Repair utility cuts and repair entrance approaches damaged by trucks. Add cub inlets.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Saegesser Engineering Inc., 88 W McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN 47170, 812-752-8123, contact: Taylor Friesz – taylor@saegesserengineering.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office or by email as described above. Bidding Documents also may be examined at the Scottsburg City Hall.

All contractors considering submitting bids shall verify with the office of the engineer, the total number of Addenda issued on the project prior to bidding date. Addenda may be viewed at the engineer’s office. Failure to do to so may result in rejection of the bid.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM local time on Friday May 17th at the Scottsburg City Hall. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged, but is not mandatory.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with Article 8 of the Instructions to Bidders.

Owner: City of Scottsburg

By: Jan Hardy

Title: Clerk-Treasurer

Date: 5/8/2019

5/8, 5/15 hspaxlp

PUBLIC NOTICE

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for Federal assistance from the City of Scottsburg to construct a Wastewater Treatment Plant in Scottsburg within Scott County, Indiana, for the purpose of increasing the wastewater treatment capacity. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, EDA is conducting an environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed project.

The project will include the construction of a new treatment facility. The type of process that was selected for this alternative is the extended aeration process, or the Oxidation Ditch Treatment technology. Hydraulic capacity of the facility will be increased from the existing permitted design flow of 1.35 mgd to 2.0 mgd. Treatment facility improvements will include the addition of a new chemical feed system, replacement of the existing plant lift station and installation of new headworks. Scope of this work includes dosing pumps, plumbing, equipment controls, an enclosed controlled environment for chemical dosing and storage, abandonment and installation of new headworks pump station conversion of existing tankage to digestion tanks. The project will be located at Montgomery Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170. The purpose of the project is to increase the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant to allow for economic development. Project information is available for review at the City of Scottsburg Mayor’s Office, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 (812) 752-3169.

If you have any information regarding potential environmental impacts associated with this proposed project, please provide it in writing to:

Robin D. Bush, LEED, AP

Coordinator, Environmental & Strategic Analysis

US Department of Commerce

Economic Development Administration

Chicago Region

230 S. Dearborn, Suite 3280

Chicago, IL 60604

A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the above EDA Regional Office.

Comments received in the EDA Regional Office by 6:00 p.m. (Scottsburg time) on May 30, 2019, will be considered.

City of Scottsburg

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

5/8, 5/15 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1903-MI-0015

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Jessica Davidson

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jessica Davidson, whose mailing address is 2715 N. New Bethlehem Road, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Jessica Davidson to Jessica Brooke Zuckschwerdt.

Jessica Davidson

Petitioner

Dated: March 15, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

72-19-0027-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0027-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $74,008.51

Cause Number: 72D01-1901-MF-000004

Plaintiff: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Defendant: DENNIS D. JOHNSON and PAULA JOHNSON, CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING, LLC, S/B/M TO CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND STATE OF INDIANA

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN THE STATE OF INDIANA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOVVS:A PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH OF RANGE 7 EAST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4 AND RUNNING EAST 665 FEET, THENCE NORTH 140 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE WEST 150 FEET, THENCE NORTH 125 FEET, THENCE EAST 150 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 125 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .43 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS.ALSO AN EASEMENT FOR A ROADWAY BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 4, AND RUNNING EAST 665 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 265 FEET, THENCE EAST 50 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 265 FEET, THENCE WEST 50 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-230-042.000-002

2559 N MELODY ST,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

72-19-0028-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0028-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $145,785.62

Cause Number: 72D01-1810-MF-000049

Plaintiff: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Defendant: PAMELA S. OWENS

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The following described real estate in Scott County, in the State of Indiana, to-wit: A part of the Southeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, beginning in the quarter section line at an iron pin 924 feet west of the southeast corner of said northwest quarter and running north 115.5 feet to an iron pin, thence west 8o feet, thence south 115.5 feet to the quarter line, thence east 80 feet with the quarter line to the place of beginning, containing 0.21 of an acre, more or less.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-310-011.000-008

1301 W. COPE LANE,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Patricia L Johnson, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 23332-15

Gerner & Kearns Co LPA, Attorney Law Firm

513-241-7722

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

72-19-0029-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0029-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $40,736.80

Cause Number: 72D01-1812-MF-000058

Plaintiff: PARTNERS FOR PAYMENT RELIEF DE II, LLC

Defendant: JEFFREY L MCDONALD and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

LOT FIVE (5) IN COPE’S SUBDIVISION, ADDITION TWO, TO THE CITY OF SCOTTSBURG, INDIANA, SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 107 ALSO, A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER THEREOF AND RUNNING NORTH 40 MINUTES WEST WITH THE QUARTER SECTION LINE 165.50 FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES WEST 470 FEET TO A STEEL PIPE AND THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 14 MINUTES EAST 155 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES EAST 20 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 14 MINUTES WEST 155 FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES WEST 20 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 7/100 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL EASEMENTS AND/OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD RELATIVE TO ABOVE DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE. * This sale is subject to the superior mortgage interest of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.*

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-240-031.000-008

1202 W. COPE LN,

SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Valerie Matheis, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 28670-02

Nelson & Frankenberger, Attorney Law Firm

317-844-0106

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp

72-19-0030-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0030-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $86,383.08

Cause Number: 72C01-1204-MF-000045

Plaintiff: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-0C2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-0C2

Defendant: RICHARD HARDIN

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Beginning at a point 159 feet north of a point 735 feet east and 361 feet north of the southwest corner of the southwest fourth of the northwest quarter of Section 20; Township 3 North, Range 7 East, running thence east 160 feet to the right-of-way of the Pennsylvania Railroad Company, thence north 140 feet with said right-of-way line, thence west 260 feet, thence south 140 feet to the place of beginning, containing .84 of an acre, more or less. EXPECTING THEREFROM being a part of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of section #20, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, City of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point 520 feet north and 735 feet east of the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of section #20, said point being marked by a 5/8″ rebar set; thence along the east right-of way of Bond Street N 00 degrees 05 minutes 46 seconds W, 78.00 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence leaving the above mentioned right-of-way and running S 89 degrees 04 minutes, 15 seconds E, 260.00 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set on the west right-of-way of the railroad; thence with the west right-of-way of the above mentioned railroad S 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E 78.00 feet to 1 1/2″ pipe found, thence leaving the west right-of-way of the railroad and running N 89 degrees 04 minutes 15 seconds W, 259.87 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. Containing 0.465 acres, subject to all legal rights-of-way and any easements of record. Being and intended to be a part of the same real estate conveyed to Donald L. Spivey and Deana L. Spivey, by Warranty Deed dated November 1, 1994 and recorded November 7, 1994 in Deed Record 92, page 522 in the Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana. Containing after said exception 0.375 of an acre, more or less, subject to all legal rights-of-way and any easements of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-20-230-069.000-008

199 NORTH BOND STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Phillip A. Norman, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 13737-64

Phillip A. Norman PC, Attorney Law Firm

219-462-5104

5/15, 5/22, 5/29 hspaxlp