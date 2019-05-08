Scott County Primary Election Results

AUSTIN

Democrat Roger Hawkins will face Republican Jonathan Lee White in the November election to become the next Mayor of Austin.

Hawkins received 190 votes to Ron Atkins 164, Brandon White tallied 139 and Tony Stidham received 39 votes in the Democrat Primary

On the Republican race White gathered 104 votes to Lonnie E. Noble Sr.’s 49 votes to capture the Republican race for mayor.

In the race for clerk-treasurer incumbent Democrat Chris Fugate and Republican Robert Jay Diehl will square off in the fall as they ran unopposed in their respective primaries.

Democrats Brandon Stagnolia and DeWayne White will face Republicans Michael E. Payne and Allen Gabbard for the two Austin Council at large seats in the fall.

Stagnolia received 278 votes and White gathered 188, edging out Robert T.S. Hickman with 184 and 175 for Johnnie White in the Democrat primary.

Payne received 104 votes and Gabbard, 74, while Donnie Lewis gathered 43.

In the Democrat District 3 race Dylan Baker received 94 votes to win the nomination over Staci Mullins 82 votes to face Republican Robert (Tim) O’Donnell ion the fall.

Uncontested Primary candidates will face each other in the November election.

Democrat Jimmy Turner will face Republican Ryan Gabbard in the Council district 1 race.

Democrat Joe Smith was the only candidate to file for the District 2 council seat

SCOTTSBURG

There will be a rematch of 2015 for the Scottsburg mayoral race. Democrat Terry Amick received 353 votes to best Chuck Sebastian’s 197. Amick earned the right to a re-match against incumbent GOP mayor William H. Graham.

Jan Hardy was unopposed in her bid for another term as clerk-treasurer. No Republican filed for the clerk-treasurer post.

In the Democrat Council at large race, Ric Amnns received 354 votes to James D. Coomer’s 186 votes. Manns earned the right to face Republican Erick Mays in November.

There was no primary race for District 1 Council seat. Democrat Stanley Allen will face Republican Chris Albertson to determine who will represent District 1.

Incumbent Democrat Bill Hoagland won a squeaker by a single voted (53-52) for the District 2 council seat. No Republican filed for the seat in thee primary.

In the Republican race for District 3 council, Christian Evans received 42 votes to 11 for Larry Haven. Evans will face Democrat Karen Gricius in November.

Incumbent District 4 councilman Chuck Rose was unopposed in the primary. No Republican filed to run in their primary.