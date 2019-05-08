Aisin Drivetrain Adding Jobs

Aisin Drivetrain in Crothersville has announced an up to $19.5 million investment in their auto parts manufacturing lines which will lead to up to 47 additional jobs by 2021.

The capital investment is a result of retooling and adding lines to accommodate design change requirements for steering columns and other automotive components for ADI’s customers for the Toyota Avalon and Lexus ES.

The Crothersville plant has already added 46 new employees since January 1 of 2018. Those jobs represent $3.1 million in wages. The company expects up to another $2.7 million in wages by the time the project is completed in May 2021.

Two more phases of new manufacturing equipment are expected.

Phase 2 would mean up to $6.5 million in new manufacturing equipment would be installed between May 8 of this year and early May 2020. Phase 3 plans call for up to $4.5 million in new equipment between May 2020 and May 2021.

“Obviously, we view the growth of ADI as great news as they near their 25th year (established in 1995) of doing business in Crothersville,” said Jim Plump, executive director of Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation. “Aisin continues to invest and add jobs throughout Jackson County, and we certainly appreciate their commitment to our area.”

Currently ADI has over 400 employees at their Crothersville plant.

Aisin Drivetrain officials were expected to be at Tuesday evening’s Crothersville Town Council meeting to seek tax abatements for the new equipment.