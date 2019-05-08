Antique Farm Machinery Show This Weekend In Brownstown

The 10th annual Jackson County Antique Machinery Show will be held this Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Brownstown.
Featuring Massey Harris, Massey Ferguson, Wallis, Ferguson; tractors, engines and equipment, garden tractors and a special Cummins Inc. 100th anniversary.
Admission is $2, 12 & under free. Veterans get free admission on Thursday.
Golf Carts Fees $ 5.00 with proof of Insurance
Starting Each Day at 8 am
Vintage Equipment, Antique Tractors, Hit and Miss Gas and Diesel Engines On Display all 3 days
Garden Tractor Pull on Friday Night will be held in front of the grandstand at 6:30 pm Sponsored by Southern Indiana Garden Tractor Pullers Association
Antique Tractor Pull Saturday at Noon.
Kids Pedal Pull 3 Classes Saturday at 11 am with the following classes: 0-50 lbs. 51-75 lbs. 76-100 lbs. Trophys top 3 in each weight class.
•Toy show will be held indoors all 3 days
•Inside and Outside Swap Meet And Flea Markets
•Demonstrations: jewelry making, basket weaving, hand forged knife and leather making, blacksmith demonstration. All craft vendors will have items for sale.
Food will be available all three days with a special ham & bean dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
No ATV or bicycles allowed on the show grounds.
More information on specific events is available on Facebook.
