Antique Farm Machinery Show This Weekend In Brownstown

The 10th annual Jackson County Antique Machinery Show will be held this Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Brownstown.

Featuring Massey Harris, Massey Ferguson, Wallis, Ferguson; tractors, engines and equipment, garden tractors and a special Cummins Inc. 100th anniversary.

Admission is $2, 12 & under free. Veterans get free admission on Thursday.

Golf Carts Fees $ 5.00 with proof of Insurance

Starting Each Day at 8 am

Vintage Equipment, Antique Tractors, Hit and Miss Gas and Diesel Engines On Display all 3 days

Garden Tractor Pull on Friday Night will be held in front of the grandstand at 6:30 pm Sponsored by Southern Indiana Garden Tractor Pullers Association

Antique Tractor Pull Saturday at Noon.

Kids Pedal Pull 3 Classes Saturday at 11 am with the following classes: 0-50 lbs. 51-75 lbs. 76-100 lbs. Trophys top 3 in each weight class.

•Toy show will be held indoors all 3 days

•Inside and Outside Swap Meet And Flea Markets

•Demonstrations: jewelry making, basket weaving, hand forged knife and leather making, blacksmith demonstration. All craft vendors will have items for sale.

Food will be available all three days with a special ham & bean dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

No ATV or bicycles allowed on the show grounds.

More information on specific events is available on Facebook.