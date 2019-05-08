Scottsburg FFA Holding Mothers’ Day Plant Sale

Now through this Saturday, May 11, the Scottsburg FFA will be hosting their 2nd annual Mother’s Day plant sale. Sale hours are 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, 1-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Various flowers, vegetables, and succulents have been grown by the Horticulture class throughout the Spring semester. Begonias, Geraniums, Impatiens, and Petunias will available for purchase. Flowers in four inch pots are $3 and six inch pots $5. Petunias will be sold in four packs for $4. Coleus, Vina, and Moss Rose are $3.

Various vegetables can be purchased for $2 and herbs for a $1.50. Hanging baskets are $10. In addition, succulents will be available for $5.

SHS’s Greenhouse is located behind the high school by the entrance to the baseball field and track.