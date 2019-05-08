Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 12:00 pm on May 22, 2019 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RC7290138 Beer Wine & Liquor — Fraternal Club RENEWAL

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE #2324 INC

805 S GARDNER ST

Scottsburg IN

D/B/A MOOSE #2324

LEGAL NOTICE

Aisin Drivetrain, Inc., located at 1001 Industrial Way in Crothersville, Indiana, 47229 is submitting a Notice of Intent (NOI) letter to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge storm water exposed to industrial activities. Run-off from the facility will discharge into the municipal separate storm sewer system. Questions should be directed to Rob Combs at the above facility.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given at 9:00 am (local time) on May 15, 2019, the State Forester acting for the Department of Natural Resources will offer for sale the following described property: estimated 134 trees containing 46,679 bd. Ft., at a public sale to be held in the office of Hardy Lake State Reservoir, 5620 N Hardy Lake Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170: Phone number 812-794-3800. Sealed bids for such property will be received in the office of the Hardy Lake until the date ad hour above set out, at which time and place all acceptable bids will be publicly opened and read aloud, and any bids received after the designated time will be returned unopened. Bidders are required to submit a check payable to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for 5% of their bid amount with their bid as a performance deposit. The performance deposit is not part of the total sale (bid) payment, but is a separate payment. Failure to comply with conditions and requirements of executed contract may result in a forfeiture of a portion or all of this performance deposit. The property will be sold under written contact to the responsible bidder making the highest sealed bid, provided it is acceptable to the state. The winning bidder must make a payment equal to or larger than 10% of the bid amount within 14 calendar days of the bid opening. The remaining bid amount balance, if any, shall be first. The bidder may pay the entire bid amount within 14 calendar days of the bid opening. Failure to pay at least a 10% down payment or the full bid amount within 14 calendar days from the state of bid opening will result in a forfeiture of all of the performance deposit there form by December 31, 2019, which will be the expiration date of said contact. The state reserves the right to rebid the sale. Contact office for special sale conditions.

ONLY CURRENT LICENSED BUYERS OR THEIR REGISTERED AGENTS MAY SUBMIT BIDS. BUYER SHOULD SATISY THEMSELVES AS TO VOLUME IN SALE.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NUMBER: 72C01-1904-EU-11

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

LARRY F. MAXWELL, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Tony Maxwell was on April 26, 2019 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Larry F. Maxwell, deceased, who died on March 30, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 30, 2019.

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Larry F. Maxwell

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Scottsburg 2019 Community Crossing Project will be received, by the City of Scottsburg at the office of Ms. Jan Hardy, Clerk-Treasurer, Scottsburg City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, until 10:00 AM local time on Friday May 24th, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The proposed project consists of the following:

Mill and overlay streets throughout the City of Scottsburg as detailed in the bid schedule. Minor repairs and replace damaged catch basins in pavement. Repair utility cuts and repair entrance approaches damaged by trucks. Add cub inlets.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Saegesser Engineering Inc., 88 W McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN 47170, 812-752-8123, contact: Taylor Friesz – taylor@saegesserengineering.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office or by email as described above. Bidding Documents also may be examined at the Scottsburg City Hall.

All contractors considering submitting bids shall verify with the office of the engineer, the total number of Addenda issued on the project prior to bidding date. Addenda may be viewed at the engineer’s office. Failure to do to so may result in rejection of the bid.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:00 AM local time on Friday May 17th at the Scottsburg City Hall. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged, but is not mandatory.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with Article 8 of the Instructions to Bidders.

Owner: City of Scottsburg

By: Jan Hardy

Title: Clerk-Treasurer

Date: 5/8/2019

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for Federal assistance from the City of Scottsburg to construct a Wastewater Treatment Plant in Scottsburg within Scott County, Indiana, for the purpose of increasing the wastewater treatment capacity. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, EDA is conducting an environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed project.

The project will include the construction of a new treatment facility. The type of process that was selected for this alternative is the extended aeration process, or the Oxidation Ditch Treatment technology. Hydraulic capacity of the facility will be increased from the existing permitted design flow of 1.35 mgd to 2.0 mgd. Treatment facility improvements will include the addition of a new chemical feed system, replacement of the existing plant lift station and installation of new headworks. Scope of this work includes dosing pumps, plumbing, equipment controls, an enclosed controlled environment for chemical dosing and storage, abandonment and installation of new headworks pump station conversion of existing tankage to digestion tanks. The project will be located at Montgomery Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170. The purpose of the project is to increase the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant to allow for economic development. Project information is available for review at the City of Scottsburg Mayor’s Office, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 (812) 752-3169.

If you have any information regarding potential environmental impacts associated with this proposed project, please provide it in writing to:

Robin D. Bush, LEED, AP

Coordinator, Environmental & Strategic Analysis

US Department of Commerce

Economic Development Administration

Chicago Region

230 S. Dearborn, Suite 3280

Chicago, IL 60604

A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the above EDA Regional Office.

Comments received in the EDA Regional Office by 6:00 p.m. (Scottsburg time) on May 30, 2019, will be considered.

City of Scottsburg

2 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, IN 47170

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No: 72D01-1904-AD-15

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

MIRACLE KATHERINE LOUISE HAYES, A MINOR.

NOTICE TO UNNAMED FATHER

The unnamed putative father of the child born to Tiffany Marie Hayes on January 17, 2016, or the person who claims to be the father of the child born to Tiffany Marie Hayes on January 17, 2016, is notified that a Petition for Adoption of the child was filed on April 16, 2019, in the office of the Clerk of Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 124, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

If the unnamed putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, the unnamed putative father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC § 31-19-10-1 in the above named court or a paternity action under IC § 31-14 within thirty (30) days after service of this notice. This notice may be served by publication.

If the unnamed putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above-named court shall hear and determine the petition for adoption. The unnamed putative father’s consent is irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative father loses the right to contest the adoption or the validity of the unnamed putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. The unnamed putative father loses the right to establish paternity of the child, by affidavit or otherwise, in Indiana or any other jurisdiction.

Nothing Tiffany Marie Hayes or anyone else says to the unnamed putative father relieves the unnamed putative father of his obligations under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father.

This notice complies with IC § 31-19-4-4 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Dated: April 16, 2019.

MISSY APPLEGATE

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

Kerry Thompson, #84072

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street.

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax:(812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1902-JT-7

72D01-1902-JT-8

72D01-1902-JT-9

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

JMM – DOB 3/16/2008

TKW – DOB 5/6/2010

LRW – DOB 2/3/2012

AND

Darren McIntosh (Biological Father)

Jessica D Polly (Biological Mother)

Leslie Rob Webster (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Jessica D Polly

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Pretrial Conference on 6/18/2019 at 9:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 7/23/2019 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike,

32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0023-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0023-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $102,365.56

Cause Number: 72D01-1810-MF-000047

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: GARY L. HOSMER and RON’S AUTO SALES, INC., SCOTT COUNTY EMS AND ROBIN D. HOSMER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The East Half of Lot Number Sixteen (16) and the West Half of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in White’s Second Subdivision to the Town of Scottsburg, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-440-041.000-008

711 WHITE ST, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0024-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0024-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $94,031.10

Cause Number: 72D01-1812-MF-000055

Plaintiff: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Defendant: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ROY D. STUART, DECEASED and UNKNOWN TENANT

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Tract #10-Huttsell FarmsBeing a part of the southwest quarter of section 25, township 3 north, range 8 east, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a 5/8″ steel pin found at the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of said section 25; thence with the section line south 89 degrees 52 minutes 00 seconds east, 1330.72 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set in a fence line; thence leaving the section line north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 921.20 feet to a found P.K. nail in the centerline of State Road #356; thence running with State Road #356 the following seven (7) courses north 62 degrees 23 minutes 09 seconds east, 225.15 feet to a railroad spike; thence north 62 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds east, 224.48 feet; thence north 61 degrees 01 minutes 15 seconds east, 119.69 feet; thence north 54 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds east, 116.67 feet; thence north 45 degrees 05 minutes 05 seconds east, 357.32 feet; thence north 34 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds east, 104.70 feet; thence north 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds east, 310.13 feet to a railroad spike set said point being the true point of beginning; thence leaving State Road #356 and running south 89 degrees 43 minutes 28 seconds west 453.89 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 296.31 feet to a point in Woods Creek; thence the following five (5) calls with the south bank of Woods Creek south 75 degrees 58 minutes 02 seconds east, 42.45 feet; thence south 89 degrees 48 minutes 49 seconds east, 200.52 feet; thence north 83 degrees 40 minutes 57 seconds east, 191.79 feet; thence north 50 degrees 41 minutes 37 seconds east, 177.20 feet; thence south 04 degrees 33 minutes 59 seconds east, 103.15 feet to a railroad spike set in State Road #356; thence running with the center of the above mentioned road south 28 degrees 02 minutes 45 seconds west, 461.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 3.962 acres, more or less.EXCEPT that part conveyed to the State of Indiana, by deed recorded December 8, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014004136, being more particularly described as follows:A part of the Southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, Scott County, Indiana, and a being part of the land of Roy D. and Jalaine M. Stuart as described in Instrument Number 201200003431, in the Office of Recorder, Scott County, lying within the right-of-way lines depicted on the attached right-of-way parcel plat, described as follows: Commencing at a railroad spike, being the South quarter corner of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd P.M.; thence with the quarter line of said section North 00 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds West, 2405.43 feet to the center of State Road 356; thence with center of said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 120.72 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing with said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 437.85 feet (8000); thence North 62 degrees 39 minutes 50 seconds West, 50.00 feet (8002); thence North 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds East, 100.00 feet (8003); thence North 17 degrees 12 minutes 41 seconds East, 142.21 feet (8004); thence North 29 degrees 00 minutes 18 seconds East, 169.25 feet to the grantor’s north line; thence with the said line South 84 degrees 54 minutes 58 seconds East, 75.71 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; containing 0.620 Acres, more or less, inclusive of the presently existing right-of-way for SR 356 which contains 0.110 Acres.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-06-25-600-008.001-005

10451 E STATE ROAD 356, LEXINGTON IN 47138

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0025-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0025-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $149,061.85

Cause Number: 72D01-1808-MF-000040

Plaintiff: REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC

Defendant: DONALD POWELL and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Grant No. 295 of the Illinois Grant described as follows: Commencing on the South line of said grant at the Intersection of Kinderhook and Slate Ford Roads and running thence with Slate Ford Road the following courses; North 20 degrees 09 minutes West 881,08 feet; North 17 degrees 31 minutes West 265.94 feet; North 23 degrees, 59 minutes West 168.00 feet; North 20 degrees 56 minutes West 1,041.25 feet: North 3 degrees 46 minutes West 54.00 feet to a steel rod and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING: thence South 75 degrees 06 minutes West 132.55 feet thence North 80 degrees 41 minutes West 225.00 feet; thence South 86 degrees 41 minutes West 227.00 feet; thence South 75 degrees 56 minutes West 92.7 feet thence North 11 degrees 10 minutes West 188_70 feet thence North 77 degrees 16 minutes East 150.00 feet; thence North 56 degrees 21 minutes East 108.68 feet; thence North 68 degrees 36 minutes East 115.60 feet; thence South 39 degrees 48 minutes East 224.00 feet; thence South 58 degrees 34 minutes East 189.59 feet; thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 52.45 feet to a steel rod in Slate Ford Road: thence South 3 degrees 46 minutes East 20 feet to the TRUE POINT OP BEGINNING; containing 215 acres, subject to all legal highways. Subject to all liens, easements, and encumbrances of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-08-95-600-010.000-005

5018 SOUTH SLATE FORD ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew C. Gladwell, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30493-49

Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC, Attorney Law Firm

513-322-7000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0026-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0026-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $40,015.85

Cause Number: 72D01-1805-MF-000029

Plaintiff: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A

Defendant: LARRY L. BLAKE and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE IN FINLEY TOWNSHIP, IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN, THE STATE OF INDIANA, TO WIT: APART OF ‘THE NORTH HALF OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEGINNING AT A STEEL ROD IN THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 11, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS FAST WITH THE SECTION LINE 2604.96 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST WITH THE SECTION LINE 210.24 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF RAY ROAD, THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST WITH SAID ROAD 132.58 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE, THENCE NORTH 60 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 134.13 FEET TO A STEEL ROD, THENCE NORTH 27 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST 53.71 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 0.319 OF AN ACRE, SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD. ALSO A PART OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STEEL ROD IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST WITH THE SECTION LINE 2604.96 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 27 DEGREE 54 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST 16.52 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE NORTH 50 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 0’ SECONDS WEST 226.04 FEET TO A STEEL ROD, THENCE NORTH 22 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST ALONG HELTON (40-388) 418.71 FEET TO A STEEL POST; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST 65.11 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 72 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST 221.42 FEET TO A STEEL ROD, THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 245.10 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 281.95 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF RAY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST WITH SAID ROAD 124.09 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST WITH THE SECTION LINE 210.24 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 3.597 ACRES, SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS OF RECORDS.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Finley

Parcel No.: 72-10-02-700-017.000-001 AND 72-10-11-500-006.000-001

4022 SOUTH RAY ROAD, UNDERWOOD IN 47177

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 17288-49

Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm

513-396-8100

4/24, 5/1, 5/8 hspaxlp