Mother, Two Sons Among 5 Arrested For Drugs

A 68-year-old Austin mother and her two adult sons were among five people arrested on a variety of drug related charges in Austin by Indiana State Police officers early last week.

Arrested were:

•Patricia Tyree, 68, of 145 Wilbur Ave charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance.

•Zachary Tyree, 32, of 145 Wilbur Ave. charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance.

•Jason Tyree, 41, of 1147 Bond Street charged with visiting a common nuisance.

•Chasity Breeden, 35, of 1147 N. Bond St. charged with visiting a common nuisance.

•Daryan Nowling Couch, 25, of 145 Wilbur Ave., charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance.

According to Trooper Kyle Taylor, ISP officers and officers with the Austin Police Department went to 145 Wilbur Avenue to serve a search warrant around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 22.

After announcing their presence and entering the dwelling, Taylor said he saw Zachary Tyree run inside the bathroom. According to the probable cause, “It appeared Zachary dropped an unknown substance inside the toilet. The toilet was filled with fecal matter and I was unable to identify the substance inside the toilet,” Taylor reported.

Trooper Justin Smith identified the four occupants as the three Tyree’s and Chasity Breeden.

Taylor said that in searching the home, the front room contained two glass smoking devices that had a burnt residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. A small baggie was found with a crystal substance that also tested positive for meth.

In a back room where Zachary was staying was found some material that tested positive for marijuana and heroin. In a dresser drawer was found a bag with the name and driver’s license of Daryan Nowling Couch. The bag contained a spoon which tested positive for heroin, according to Taylor. “Also in the drawer were two syringes, and a vile of naloxone. Police said naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opiod overdose.

Officers observed Daryan Couch walking along the street and invited her into the Wilbur Avenue home. All five people were arrested and transported to Scott County Jail.

While being booked in at the jail, according to the probable cause affidavit, Couch informed the jail staff that she had a needle in her bra. Authorities removed the need and placed it into a sharps container, the court document read.

Senior Judge Nicholas South set Jason Tyree’s bond at $10,000, bond for Chasity Breeden and Patricia Tyree was set at $15,000 each, and bond for Zachary Taylor and Daryan Nowling Couch was set at $25,000 each.