Citizens Drug Tips Lead To Arrests In Scott County

In the evening hours of Monday, April 22, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies received an anonymous drug tip information that led them to a residence in Scottsburg.

Deputies Joe Baker, Johnney Coomer, Darin Marshall, and Phil Thomas, with the assistance of Indiana State Police arrived at a residence on Woodland Drive and witnessed drug activity occurring in plain view, according to Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

When officers announced their presence, one individual fled the residence, while two others were detained.

An investigation led to the arrest of Adam Richey, 28, of Scottsburg was charged with dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, and visiting a common nuisance.

Taressa Caudill, 28, of Scottsburg, she was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Christopher Couch, 39, Scottsburg, who fled the scene and was later apprehended, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance.

On Thursday, April 25, Deputies Joe Baker, Darin Marshall and Todd Hooker went to Green Acres Drive to investigate a tip of the sales of illegal narcotics. After talking with Everett May, 74, of Scottsburg, deputies arrested him for possession of a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

During the investigation over $17,000 in cash and nearly two pounds of marijuana were seized, Goodin reported.

The sheriff said he is pleased with the number of public tips coming into the Sheriff’s Office and encouraged everyone to let his department know when they observe suspected drug activity.

“When the whole community works together we get things done,” he said

Earlier on Sunday, April 21, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office observed suspicious behavior inside a vehicle parked at the Taco Bell on West McClain in Scottsburg.

After checking the suspicious activity Derek Shelton, 30, of Austin was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other occupant of the vehicle, Tisha Smith, 39, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, April 26, Captain Joe Guarneri with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Scottsburg. After talking with the driver, Amy Johnson, 34, of Deputy was arrested for driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.