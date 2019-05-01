Large Trash Pick-Up Begins Next Week In Crothersville

Crothersville residents will begin the spring installment of the town’s semi-annual large trash collection next week.

Resident on the southeast portion of town, south of Howard Street and east of the railroad will have large trash collection next Tuesday, May 7.

Residents east of the railroad and north of Howard Street will have large trash pick up on Tuesday, May 14, and residents west of the railroad will have their large trash collected on Tuesday, May 21.

No hazardous materials, paint, and chemicals can be placed for pickup. No wire or tires will be picked up. Upholstered furniture and mattresses will be picked up but only if fully wrapped in plastic to prevent them from getting wet.

Trash should be in an area no larger than 4’x8’x4’.