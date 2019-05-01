LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

5-C Auto

687 W York Rd., PO Box 26

Austin IN 47102

The following will be sold for charges on MAY 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

2016 Int. VIN 3HSDHSNR6GN020484

$1,650.00

Hanna’s Wrecker Service Inc.

3501 W. Kelly St.

Indianpolis, IN 46241

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

HEARING ON PROPOSED LOCAL INCOME TAX ORDINANCE # 2019-10

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the County Council will consider at 220 E. Walnut St. Brownstown, IN 47220 at 6 o’clock pm on May 15th, 2019, the following proposed ordinance regarding the local income tax imposed within Jackson County.

ORDINANCE MODIFYING LOCAL INCOME TAX RATES JACKSON COUNTY

BE IT ORDAINED by the County Council of Jackson County, Indiana that a need now exists to modify the local income tax rates imposed in the following way:

Allocation Rate Category Existing LIT Rate Proposed LIT Rate

Certified Shares (IC 6-3.6-6) 1.0000% 1.0000%

Public Safety (IC 6-3.6-6) 0.2500% 0.1500%

Economic Development 0.2500% 0.2500%

Property Tax Relief Rate 0.5000% 0.5000%

Special Purpose Rate 0.1000% 0.1000%

Correctional or

Rehabilitation Facilities 0.0000% 0.1000%

The local income tax rates proposed above will become effective on October 1st, 2019.

After the public hearing, the County Council may take action on the proposed ordinance. There is no remonstrance opportunity on any action taken on the proposed ordinance.

The public hearing identified above is the taxpayer’s opportunity to express concerns and ask questions on the proposed ordinance.

Dated this 1st day of May, 2019.

County Council Adopting Body

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 14th day of May, 2019 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

General Fund-Network Technician-Other Services $4,000

Cumulative Capital Development-Network Technician-Other Services $4,000

Cumulative Capital Development-Clerk Election-Other Services $3,000

General Fund-Sheriff-Personal Services $138,946

General Fund-Magistrate-Personal Services $910

General Fund-Council-Other Services $333,334

Scott Memorial Hospital Reserve-Other Services $333,334

Emergency Planning-Other Services $3,341

LIT Public Safety-Sheriff –Personal Services $125,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: May 1st, 2019

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jackson County, Indiana, that the proper legal officer of Jackson County at their regular meeting place at Jackson County Courthouse Annex, at 6:00 p.m. on the 15th day of May, 2019, will consider the following appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Supplemental Defender Services Fund

Other Services

And Charges 10,000

Total Supplemental Defender Services Fund 10,000

County Health Department Fund

Personal Services 6,500

Total County Health Department Fund 6,500

Auditor Plat Book Fund

Other Services

And Charges 3,800

Total Auditor Plat Book Fund 3,800

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: May 1, 2019

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Fiscal Officer

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given by Scott County School District 2, 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 that sealed bid proposals will be received:

FOR: Scottsburg Middle School Parking Lot Expansion Project: #7645-2019-6 @ 425 South Third Street, Scottsburg, Indiana, 47170.

Sealed bid proposals will be received until 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time (local Scottsburg time) on Monday, May 20, 2019. At 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, all bid proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

Bid proposals received after the hour and date set for receiving of proposals will be returned unopened. All work will be awarded under a single General Contract.

To obtain a Bid Packet for the Scottsburg Middle School Parking Lot Expansion Project- #7645-2019-6, potential bidders should contact Mr. Bobby Riley, Director of Facilities and Maintenance, Scott County School District 2, 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, email: briley@scsd2.k12.in.us, or by telephone: (812) 752-8921. All communications between a prospective bidder and Scott County School District 2 shall be through the Director of Facilities and Maintenance, Mr. Bobby Riley.

The Bid Proposal must include a financial statement, a statement of experience, a proposed plan for performing the public work, and the equipment that the bidder has for performing the work. The bid shall include all local permits, site work, asphalt paving, parking lot lights and poles.The statement shall be on proper prescribed State Board of Accounts forms.

Bid Guarantee: Each bid shall be accompanied by certified check or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, payable to Scott County School District 2, in an amount equal to 5% of the maximum bid. The attorney-in-fact who executes the bond on behalf of the Surety shall affix to the Bond a certified and current copy of his power of attorney.

Bids shall be executed on an Indiana State Board of Accounts Form No. 96 (Revised 1987) with a Non-Collusion Affidavit. All sections should be completely filled in and sworn as required by the statutes of the State of Indiana for all bids.

Bidders may inspect the existing site conditions at any time.

Bids shall be delivered in a sealed envelope plainly labeled to indicate the following:

Addressed to:

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Attn: Scottsburg Middle School Parking Lot Expansion Project: #7645-2019-6

Bidders should include the name, return address, and contact information of the bidder on the bid documents and the outside of the sealed envelope.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given by Scott County School District 2, 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170 that sealed bid proposals will be received:

FOR: Scottsburg High School Parking Lot Expansion Project: #7641-2019-3 @ 500 South Gardner Street, Scottsburg, Indiana, 47170.

Sealed bid proposals will be received until 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time (local Scottsburg time) on Monday, May 20, 2019. At 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, all bid proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

Bid proposals received after the hour and date set for receiving of proposals will be returned unopened. All work will be awarded under a single General Contract.

To obtain a Bid Packet for the Scottsburg High School Parking Lot Milling and Seal Coating Project- #7641-2019-3, potential bidders should contact Mr. Bobby Riley, Director of Facilities and Maintenance, Scott County School District 2, 375 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170, email: briley@scsd2.k12.in.us, or by telephone: (812) 752-8921. All communications between a prospective bidder and Scott County School District 2 shall be through the Director of Facilities and Maintenance, Mr. Bobby Riley.

The Bid Proposal must include a financial statement, a statement of experience, a proposed plan for performing the public work, and the equipment that the bidder has for performing the work. The bid shall include all local permits, site work, asphalt paving, parking lot lights and poles.The statement shall be on proper prescribed State Board of Accounts forms.

Bid Guarantee: Each bid shall be accompanied by certified check or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, payable to Scott County School District 2, in an amount equal to 5% of the maximum bid. The attorney-in-fact who executes the bond on behalf of the Surety shall affix to the Bond a certified and current copy of his power of attorney.

Bids shall be executed on an Indiana State Board of Accounts Form No. 96 (Revised 1987) with a Non-Collusion Affidavit. All sections should be completely filled in and sworn as required by the statutes of the State of Indiana for all bids.

Bidders may inspect the existing site conditions at any time.

Bids shall be delivered in a sealed envelope plainly labeled to indicate the following:

Addressed to:

Scott County School District 2

375 East McClain Avenue

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Attn: Scottsburg High School Parking Lot Milling and Seal Coating Project: #7641-2019-3

Bidders should include the name, return address, and contact information of the bidder on the bid documents and the outside of the sealed envelope.

LEGAL NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Stucker Fork Conservancy District

Owner

2260 U.S. Highway 31

AUSTIN, IN 47102

Sealed BIDS for the Repainting of the 500,000 Gallon Elevated Tank No. 7 (Double or Nothing Road Tank), will be received by the Stucker Fork Conservancy District by and through its Board of Directors, hereinafter called the OWNER. Said bids should be clearly marked “REPAINTING OF THE 500,000 GALLON ELEVATED TANK NO. 7 (DOUBLE OR NOTHING ROAD TANK)” and delivered to the Stucker Fork Conservancy District, 2260 U.S. Highway 31, Austin, IN 47102, no later than 4:00 P.M. (Local Time) on Monday, May 20, 2019. If bids are forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed to the Owner at P.O. Box 274, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Any bids received after the above specified time and date will be retuned to the bidders unopened. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the office of the Stucker Fork Conservancy District at 2260 U.S. Highway 31, Austin, IN 47102 on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. (Local Time).

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be viewed at the following locations:

Midwestern Engineers, Inc., 802 West Broadway Street, P.O. Box 295, Loogootee, IN 47553 Stucker Fork Conservancy District, 2260 U.S. Highway 31, Austin, IN 47102

Plans and Specifications are available at the office of Midwestern Engineers, Inc. The service charge for Contractors to view the plans for preparing their bid is as follows: 1) Viewing on CD – $50.00, 2) Viewing by download at midwesterneng.com/planroom – $30.00, and 3) Viewing paper-bound plans and specifications – $200.00. All service charges for viewing are non-refundable.

The OWNER reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids. Award will be made to the low, responsive, responsible bidder. No proposal may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for at least ninety (90) days. A conditional or qualified bid will not be accepted.

Each BIDDER must deposit with his bid, a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond made payable to the owner, in a sum not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bid. This check or bond will be held by the owner as evidence that the bidder will, if awarded the contract, enter into the same with the owner upon notification from him to do so within ten (10) days of said notification.

Contractor receiving award shall furnish an approved Performance Bond, Labor and Material Payment Bond in an amount at least equal to 100% of the contract amount and must be in full force and effect throughout the term of the construction project plus a period of twelve (12) months from the date of substantial completion.

Each BIDDER must complete and submit with BID Indiana Form 96 inclusive of Non-Collusion Affidavit (furnished by Bidder) Standard Questionnaire and Financial Statement and other required documents as required by Indiana law.

The Midwestern Engineers, Inc. Project Engineer is John Wetzel, P.E. He may be contacted at Midwestern Engineers, Inc., 802 West Broadway Street, Loogootee, IN 47553, Phone (812) 295-2800, regarding the project.

Dated: April 16, 2019

By: Stucker Fork Conservancy District

John Bard, Chairman

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00020

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Shelbie Nichole Fields

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Shelbie Nichole Fields, whose mailing address is 1533 South State Road 203, Lexington, IN 47138 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Shelbie Nichole Fields to Shelbie Nichole Petty.

Shelbie Nichole Fields

Petitioner

Dated: April 5, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

SS:

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT\SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1904-MF-000013

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES

OF DANNIE D. NEACE, DECEASED,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 205 S 1st St, Austin, IN 47102-1401 and described as follows:

LOT #1 IN BLOCK F IN ALLENDALE ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF AUSTIN, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK #1 AT PAGE 6 IN THE RECORDER’S OFFICE OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Dannie D. Neace, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

by /s/ ROSE K. KLEINDL

ROSE K. KLEINDL

Attorney No. 24049-31

Attorney for Plaintiff

ROSE K. KLEINDL

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

Cause No: 72D01-1904-AD-15

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

MIRACLE KATHERINE LOUISE HAYES, A MINOR.

NOTICE TO UNNAMED FATHER

The unnamed putative father of the child born to Tiffany Marie Hayes on January 17, 2016, or the person who claims to be the father of the child born to Tiffany Marie Hayes on January 17, 2016, is notified that a Petition for Adoption of the child was filed on April 16, 2019, in the office of the Clerk of Scott Superior Court, Courthouse, 1 East McClain Avenue, Suite 124, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

If the unnamed putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, the unnamed putative father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC § 31-19-10-1 in the above named court or a paternity action under IC § 31-14 within thirty (30) days after service of this notice. This notice may be served by publication.

If the unnamed putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice, the above-named court shall hear and determine the petition for adoption. The unnamed putative father’s consent is irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative father loses the right to contest the adoption or the validity of the unnamed putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. The unnamed putative father loses the right to establish paternity of the child, by affidavit or otherwise, in Indiana or any other jurisdiction.

Nothing Tiffany Marie Hayes or anyone else says to the unnamed putative father relieves the unnamed putative father of his obligations under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father.

This notice complies with IC § 31-19-4-4 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Dated: April 16, 2019.

MISSY APPLEGATE

SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

Kerry Thompson, #84072

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street.

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax:(812) 752-6989

Attorney for Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1902-JT-7

72D01-1902-JT-8

72D01-1902-JT-9

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

JMM – DOB 3/16/2008

TKW – DOB 5/6/2010

LRW – DOB 2/3/2012

AND

Darren McIntosh (Biological Father)

Jessica D Polly (Biological Mother)

Leslie Rob Webster (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Jessica D Polly

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Pretrial Conference on 6/18/2019 at 9:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 7/23/2019 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate,

Clerk

Krista A. Willike,

32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0023-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0023-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $102,365.56

Cause Number: 72D01-1810-MF-000047

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: GARY L. HOSMER and RON’S AUTO SALES, INC., SCOTT COUNTY EMS AND ROBIN D. HOSMER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

The East Half of Lot Number Sixteen (16) and the West Half of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in White’s Second Subdivision to the Town of Scottsburg, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-440-041.000-008

711 WHITE ST, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0024-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0024-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $94,031.10

Cause Number: 72D01-1812-MF-000055

Plaintiff: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Defendant: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ROY D. STUART, DECEASED and UNKNOWN TENANT

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Tract #10-Huttsell FarmsBeing a part of the southwest quarter of section 25, township 3 north, range 8 east, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a 5/8″ steel pin found at the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of said section 25; thence with the section line south 89 degrees 52 minutes 00 seconds east, 1330.72 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set in a fence line; thence leaving the section line north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 921.20 feet to a found P.K. nail in the centerline of State Road #356; thence running with State Road #356 the following seven (7) courses north 62 degrees 23 minutes 09 seconds east, 225.15 feet to a railroad spike; thence north 62 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds east, 224.48 feet; thence north 61 degrees 01 minutes 15 seconds east, 119.69 feet; thence north 54 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds east, 116.67 feet; thence north 45 degrees 05 minutes 05 seconds east, 357.32 feet; thence north 34 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds east, 104.70 feet; thence north 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds east, 310.13 feet to a railroad spike set said point being the true point of beginning; thence leaving State Road #356 and running south 89 degrees 43 minutes 28 seconds west 453.89 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 296.31 feet to a point in Woods Creek; thence the following five (5) calls with the south bank of Woods Creek south 75 degrees 58 minutes 02 seconds east, 42.45 feet; thence south 89 degrees 48 minutes 49 seconds east, 200.52 feet; thence north 83 degrees 40 minutes 57 seconds east, 191.79 feet; thence north 50 degrees 41 minutes 37 seconds east, 177.20 feet; thence south 04 degrees 33 minutes 59 seconds east, 103.15 feet to a railroad spike set in State Road #356; thence running with the center of the above mentioned road south 28 degrees 02 minutes 45 seconds west, 461.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 3.962 acres, more or less.EXCEPT that part conveyed to the State of Indiana, by deed recorded December 8, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014004136, being more particularly described as follows:A part of the Southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, Scott County, Indiana, and a being part of the land of Roy D. and Jalaine M. Stuart as described in Instrument Number 201200003431, in the Office of Recorder, Scott County, lying within the right-of-way lines depicted on the attached right-of-way parcel plat, described as follows: Commencing at a railroad spike, being the South quarter corner of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd P.M.; thence with the quarter line of said section North 00 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds West, 2405.43 feet to the center of State Road 356; thence with center of said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 120.72 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing with said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 437.85 feet (8000); thence North 62 degrees 39 minutes 50 seconds West, 50.00 feet (8002); thence North 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds East, 100.00 feet (8003); thence North 17 degrees 12 minutes 41 seconds East, 142.21 feet (8004); thence North 29 degrees 00 minutes 18 seconds East, 169.25 feet to the grantor’s north line; thence with the said line South 84 degrees 54 minutes 58 seconds East, 75.71 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; containing 0.620 Acres, more or less, inclusive of the presently existing right-of-way for SR 356 which contains 0.110 Acres.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-06-25-600-008.001-005

10451 E STATE ROAD 356, LEXINGTON IN 47138

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0025-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0025-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $149,061.85

Cause Number: 72D01-1808-MF-000040

Plaintiff: REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC

Defendant: DONALD POWELL and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Grant No. 295 of the Illinois Grant described as follows: Commencing on the South line of said grant at the Intersection of Kinderhook and Slate Ford Roads and running thence with Slate Ford Road the following courses; North 20 degrees 09 minutes West 881,08 feet; North 17 degrees 31 minutes West 265.94 feet; North 23 degrees, 59 minutes West 168.00 feet; North 20 degrees 56 minutes West 1,041.25 feet: North 3 degrees 46 minutes West 54.00 feet to a steel rod and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING: thence South 75 degrees 06 minutes West 132.55 feet thence North 80 degrees 41 minutes West 225.00 feet; thence South 86 degrees 41 minutes West 227.00 feet; thence South 75 degrees 56 minutes West 92.7 feet thence North 11 degrees 10 minutes West 188_70 feet thence North 77 degrees 16 minutes East 150.00 feet; thence North 56 degrees 21 minutes East 108.68 feet; thence North 68 degrees 36 minutes East 115.60 feet; thence South 39 degrees 48 minutes East 224.00 feet; thence South 58 degrees 34 minutes East 189.59 feet; thence North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 52.45 feet to a steel rod in Slate Ford Road: thence South 3 degrees 46 minutes East 20 feet to the TRUE POINT OP BEGINNING; containing 215 acres, subject to all legal highways. Subject to all liens, easements, and encumbrances of record.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-08-95-600-010.000-005

5018 SOUTH SLATE FORD ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew C. Gladwell, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30493-49

Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC, Attorney Law Firm

513-322-7000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0026-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0026-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $40,015.85

Cause Number: 72D01-1805-MF-000029

Plaintiff: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A

Defendant: LARRY L. BLAKE and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE IN FINLEY TOWNSHIP, IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN, THE STATE OF INDIANA, TO WIT: APART OF ‘THE NORTH HALF OF SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEGINNING AT A STEEL ROD IN THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 11, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS FAST WITH THE SECTION LINE 2604.96 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST WITH THE SECTION LINE 210.24 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF RAY ROAD, THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST WITH SAID ROAD 132.58 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE, THENCE NORTH 60 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 134.13 FEET TO A STEEL ROD, THENCE NORTH 27 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST 53.71 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 0.319 OF AN ACRE, SUBJECT TO ALL LEGAL HIGHWAYS AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD. ALSO A PART OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST, FINLEY TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STEEL ROD IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 2, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS EAST WITH THE SECTION LINE 2604.96 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 27 DEGREE 54 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST 16.52 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE NORTH 50 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 0’ SECONDS WEST 226.04 FEET TO A STEEL ROD, THENCE NORTH 22 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST ALONG HELTON (40-388) 418.71 FEET TO A STEEL POST; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST 65.11 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 72 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST 221.42 FEET TO A STEEL ROD, THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 245.10 FEET TO A STEEL ROD; THENCE SOUTH 42 DEGREES 22 MINUTES 18 SECONDS EAST 281.95 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE IN THE CENTER OF RAY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 30 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 23 SECONDS WEST WITH SAID ROAD 124.09 FEET TO A RAILROAD SPIKE, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST WITH THE SECTION LINE 210.24 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 3.597 ACRES, SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS OF RECORDS.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Finley

Parcel No.: 72-10-02-700-017.000-001 AND 72-10-11-500-006.000-001

4022 SOUTH RAY ROAD, UNDERWOOD IN 47177

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 17288-49

Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm

513-396-8100

