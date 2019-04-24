Senior Citizens Serving Breakfast Saturday

The Crothersville Senior Citizens’ spring breakfast fundraiser is this Saturday, April 27, with serving from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 114 E. Main Street in Crothersville. The public is invited.

On the menu will be biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, coffee cake, orange juice, milk, tea and coffee.

Cost of the meal is a free will donation.

Carry out will be available by calling 812-793-2523. Additional volunteers to help the senior citizens serve the breakfast is always welcome.