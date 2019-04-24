Crothersville Woman Charged With Dealing Heroin After An Austin Overdose

A Crothersville woman is lodged in Scott County Jail charged with three counts of dealing a narcotic drug after she allegedly sold fentanyl laced heroin which resulted in an overdose.

Autumn Brook Campbell, 36, of 301 E. Walnut Street in Crothersville was booked into Scott County Jail following an investigation by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies.

Earlier this month, deputies and Scott County EMS responded to two separate overdose reports, Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin said. “It is believed that one of the overdoses stemmed from illegal narcotics purchased from Autumn Campbell,” he said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Tuesday, April 9, authorities were called to a North Terry Road residence where a female had overdosed. Passersby had administered Narcan® and revived the victim.

The next day, Austin Police Officers responded to a report of an overdose on Tibbs Street in Austin. There authorities found a male victim barely breathing. Authorities administered Narcan® and revived the victim.

According to the court document, the male victim was “found with a syringe between his legs and a spoon with residue on the bed next to the victim.” The residue tested positive for heroin, it was reported.

According to the probable cause, during the investigation, deputies were told by the victim and some family members that Campbell had sold them heroin.

According to the Terry Road victim’s boyfriend’s mother, after EMS left the scene, the victim said “she warned us that it (contained) fentanyl and just a little bit would drop us.”

When deputies interviewed Campbell, she admitted that she sold $5 worth of heroin to the Tibbs Street overdose victim but denied selling any narcotic to the Terry Road female victim, according to the court document.

Campbell faces three felony charges of dealing a narcotic drug. Scott Circuit Court Judge Jason Mount set bond at $60,000.

As of press time, Campbell remains incarcerated in Scott County Jail.