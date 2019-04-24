Greater Crothersville Community Yard Sales May 4

The semi-annual Greater Crothersville Community Yard Sales will take place on Saturday, May 4.

Any area resident is welcome to advertise their sale free of charge on the Town of Crothersville Facebook page.

If you would like to advertise your sale and location, send a private message to Town of Crothersville Facebook page or you can text or call 812-390-8217 and leave a message.

Any resident who would like to have a sale in a highly visible location can set up at Bard Street Park.

“Just remember there may be others set up. Picnic tables will be first come, first serve, you can bring your own tables,” advised Town Council President Danieta Foster. “Please do not leave items behind, if you move tables, put them back and do not drive or park on the grass.”