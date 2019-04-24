5 Arrested In Continued Scott County Drug Crackdown

Five people were arrested over a two day period last week on a variety of drug charges, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

On Tuesday, April 16, Deputies Joe Baker and Phil Thomas were conducting a drug investigation that led to the parking lot of a local business in Scottsburg, Goodin said. “As the deputies closed in on the alleged drug deal taking place one of the suspects fled on foot and was apprehended by Deputy Thomas. The two others involved were taken into custody by Deputy Baker.”

Seized in the arrest was over $500.00 in cash, more than four grams of a crystalized substance, a small amount of pills and an additional illegal controlled substance, the sheriff reported.

Arrested were:

Jason Wesson, 42, of Scottsburg was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

Adrian Price, 38, of Clarksville was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

Linda Needler, 43, of Clarksville was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Deputies were assisted by the Scottsburg City Police Department and the Austin City Police Department.

Last Wednesday, April 17, Deputy Joe Baker conducted a traffic stop on I-65 between Scottsburg and Austin. As a result of the traffic stop and investigation led to the arrest of two individuals on drug related charges.

Kaitlin Grider, 28, of Scottsburg was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.

Morgan Riley, 25, of Austin was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.

All were booked in to the Scott County Jail.