Scottsburg Fast Food Restaurant Closed After Worker Admitted Using Heroin On The Job

A Scottsburg fast food restaurant employee was charged with possessing heroin while at work and her alleged cohort was arrested on a similar possession charge last Wednesday, Apr. 10.

Charged as a result of the investigation were Linda Beth Smith, 32, of Scottsburg, an employee of Long John Silvers restaurant, and James Smith, 28, of Depauw.

According to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin, his department had received several tips of believed illegal drug activity taking place at Long John Silver’s restaurant located at SR 56 & Lake Road in Scottsburg.

Deputies Joe Baker, Darin Marshall and Reserve Deputy Phil Thomas were assigned to begin surveillance on the restaurant.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputies observed a dark Nissan Maxima pull behind the restaurant. A food establishment employee, Linda Smith, left the building and got inside the vehicle for a few minute before returning to the restaurant, the document reported.

Deputies then watched as the vehicle drove through the adjacent Wal-Mart parking lot and exit onto SR 56 westbound without using a turn signal.

After conducting a traffic stop for the offense, the driver, James D. Smith was determined to driving with a suspended license.

Deputies advised Smith that because of his suspension his car would be impounded and towed after they searched the vehicle.

When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle Smith replied that “he believed some dope could possibly be between the seats” according to the probable cause. When deputies searched the vehicle they located a small corner shaped plastic baggie containing what tested positive to be heroin.

According to the court document, Smith told officers that Linda Smith had called him earlier asking him to “stop by Long John Silvers to buy dope.” He agreed and went to purchase about a gram of heroin.

After the traffic stop, deputies returned to the restaurant to speak with Linda Smith, who may be a cousin of James Smith, authorities believe.

After Deputy Baker informed Smith of his observations, she admitted buying $20 of heroin from James Smith during the earlier restaurant meeting. When asked of the whereabouts of the drug she purchased, she told officers she had used it.

When Smith was booked into Scott County Jail, during a routine search, authorities found on her a plastic bag containing brown residue believed to be heroin, a piece of folded paper with a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a metal spoon with a brown substance and a syringe, according to the court document.

Linda Smith, 32, of Scottsburg faces charges of possessing a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, false informing, trafficking with an inmate, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

James Smith, 28, of Depauw was charged with possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and driving while suspended.

Long John Silver’s management officials voluntarily closed the restaurant after the incident and began intense cleaning activity, according to Tim Brunner Scott County Health Department food inspector. The restaurant successfully passed an inspection by the Scott County Health Department Friday morning and was allowed to re-open.