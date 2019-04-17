Two Dead After Shooting In Scottsburg Trailer Park

One man was shot and killed and another died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around midnight Saturday night, April 13 in Scott County.

At 11:55 p.m. Scottsburg City Police were sent to Lot 21 at Scott Villa Mobile Home Trailer Park at 815 West Lake Road south of Scottsburg after receiving a telephone call from neighbors about a disturbance with shots fired with a possible gunshot victim, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls.

Then just before midnight, a second call was placed to Scott County authorities. The caller, Michael Brandon Jones, 29, advised he was the home-owner at Lot 21 and that he had just shot a man who he stated was trying to gain entry into his residence, police said.

The Scottsburg Police Department requested assistance from the Indiana State Police in the investigation.

Multiple ISP units arrived to assist and were informed by Scottsburg Police that an unidentified male who knocked on the door of the residence had been shot by the homeowner and was dead, according to Huls.

The deceased man, who was shot at the entrance to the residence, was identified as Larry D. Marlowe, 34, of Allen Street in Scottsburg, according to the ISP report.

According to Scottsburg authorities, Jones had then locked himself in the trailer and was not responding to attempts to contact him. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot from within the trailer after Jones had locked himself inside.

Troopers surrounded the home and evacuated nearby residents while awaiting the Indiana State Police Emergency Response (ERT) Team, Huls said.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers entered the trailer and found Michael Jones dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Huls reported.

No motive for the shooting was available as of this newspaper deadline. The investigation is ongoing, Huls said.