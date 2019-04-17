Crothersville Youth Baseball League Opening Day This Saturday

The Crothersville Youth League will be hold an Opening Day Celebration this Saturday, April 20, to kick off the season’s league play.

The day’s activities will begin at noon at Countryside Park west of Crothersville

According to Jamy Greathouse, local Boy Scout Troop 522 will present the nation’s flag followed by the playing of the National Anthem.

Former Crothersville Principal and coach Fran Schill will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Team uniforms will be handed out for the season.

Concession stands will be open ; there will be a silent auction for adults and games & crafts for youngsters.

The CHS baseball team will be holding a baseball clinic for youth league players.

“It should be a great kickoff for the news season and we hope the public will come out to participate as we get ready to ‘PLAY BALL’,” said Greathouse.