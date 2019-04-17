Deputies Make More Drug Arrests In Scott County

Seven people were lodged in Scott County Jail recently on a variety of drug related charges, according to Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin.

On Friday, April 5, Deputy Joe Baker went to the home of Jonathan Bray, 30, of Scottsburg, concerning an ongoing investigation. Once the investigation was completed, police charged Jonathan Bray with possession of methamphetamine.

That same day deputies responded to Wal-Mart in Scottsburg with a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers recognized a female unrelated to the altercation in the store that he knew to have an outstanding warrant. Taken into custody was Laura King, 32, of Austin on current warrants for dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a legend drug. Deputies were assisted at the store by the Scottsburg City Police Department.

Deputy Joe Baker remained busy that day with an ongoing investigation regarding the illegal sales of narcotics. As the investigation continued Luke Amick, 20, of Scottsburg was arrested for dealing in marijuana. Deputies also seized nearly $6,000 and a large amount of marijuana.

Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Friday went to the home of Donald Gay, 53, of Scottsburg who was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Rounding out Friday’s arrests, Deputies apprehended Richard Romans, 57, of Scottsburg on a current warrant for dealing in marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

On Saturday, April 6, deputies responded rural Deputy resident on a report of a family dispute. When they arrived they found Kelly Elliott, 33, of Deputy who was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear in court. Elliott also had an current warrant through Clark County and received an additional charge of possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, April 9, deputies went to Pine Hill Road on an attempt to serve a current arrest warrant. Seth Carter, 30, of Lexington was arrested on the outstanding warrant and received additional charges of possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.