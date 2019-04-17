Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved 5/1/2019

American Judges’ Association, $175.00; Marsha Owens Howser, $50.00; The Office Shop, $113.73; Thomas West Payment Center, $61.44.

4/17 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of Dec 2018.

Circuit Court

Christie A Guthrie, $1774.00; Legal Directories Publishing, $69.75; Thomson Reuters West, $1529.50; Pitney Bowes, $4225.10; Herbert Walker, $75.00; Denise Connell, $25.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $90.38; Phillips & Co, $290.00; Matthew Bender & Co, Inc, $137.43

Superior Court II

Ana Hantke, $1525.00; Smith Law Services, PC, $7800.00; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $1455.09; Thomson Reuters West, $397.00; Professional Software Corp, $50.00; Indiana Judges Assoc, $200.00; Business Info Systems, Inc, $1872.59; Phillips & Co, $767.50

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

4/17 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of January 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $320.00; Christie A Guthrie, $2780.00; Herbert Walker, $25.00; Comcast, $243.04; Quill Corp, $1618.90; Bedford Office Supply, $17.98; IN Univ Psychiatric Assoc, $1800.00; Don A Olice PSYD HSPP,$1650.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $75.09; Phillips & Co, $180.00; IN Judges Assoc, $200.00

Superior Court II

Smith Law Services, PC, $270.00; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $879.68; Phillips & Co, $170.00; South Central IN Interpreting, $1256.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

4/17 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of February 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $904.00; Christie A Guthrie, $606.00; Herbert Walker, $75.00; Comcast, $243.04; Quill Corp, $579.23; Bedford Office Supply, $754.20; Business Info Systems, $1446.00

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $724.12; Blondies Pizzeria, $82.92; Postmaster, $933.20; AmyMarie Travis Lucas, $31.37; Visa, $39.79

Superior Court II

Smith Law Services, PC, $800.00; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $1141.84; Phillips & Co, $25.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

4/17 hspaxlp

These are the Court Claims that were approved by Commissioners for the month of March 2019.

Circuit Court

Offices Gutierrez, $420.00; Christie A Guthrie, $6349.00; Herbert Walker, $25.00; Susan Darlage-Bevers, $25.00; Comcast, $243.04; Quill Corp, $939.41; Bedford Office Supply, $51.33; Beatty Ins Co, $50.00; Katrina Hoevener, $18.87; Visa, $215.88; US Postal Service, $150.00; Pitney Bowes, $156.00; Azteca Mexican Rest, $201.22; Blondies Pizzeria, $84.32

Superior Court I

Bedford Office Supply Inc, $179.30; Phillips & Co, $225.00; AmyMarie Travis Lucas, $36.37; Visa, $461.91

Superior Court II

Smith Law Services, PC, $3400.00; Bedford Office Supply Inc, $88.99; Phillips & Co, $80.00; Thomson Reuters West, $413.00

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter

Jackson County Auditor

4/17 hspaxlp

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-01-19

Applicant: BONNIE ATHA

Owners: Floyd E. and Bonnie Atha

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance of approximately fourteen (14) feet from Article 3.A.5.c of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance, which states that the minimum side setbacks are thirty (30) feet in an Agricultural District, leaving a setback of eight (8) feet from the west side of the property.

Description of Property Affected: 72-09-16-100-006.008-007 containing 1.02 acre with 120.4 feet of road frontage and cka 1416 East Radio Tower Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170

Reasons necessitating the Request: Because of limited space on property, applicant needs a setback variance in order to add onto present attached garage.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

4/17, 4/24 hspaxlp

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-03-19

Applicant: Michael Wayne Bowling II

Owners: Michael Wayne Bowling II

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance from Scott County Zoning Ordinance Article 3.A.5.a, which sets a requirement of two (2) acres.

Description of Property Affected: 72-05-04-400.011.000-002 cka 1714 East Cutshall Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant requests Variance from Zoning Ordinance’s minimum of 2 acres of property to allow a new doublewide mobile home on 1.3 acres at said address. A stick-built home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, occupied this property for some years, but that structure burned perhaps an undetermined number of years ago and then the site was cleared. A septic sewer inspection has been done by the Scott County Health Department and letter provided noting septic in good order.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

4/17, 4/24 hspaxlp

Legal Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at the Scott County Courthouse 1 E. McClain Avenue, Room 128, Scottsburg, IN on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6:00 PM at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard in reference to the matters set out in the “Description of Action Requested” below:

Case Number: V-02-19

Applicant: JOSHUA C. RIDGE

Owners: Joshua C. Ridge

Present Zoning: A – Agriculture

Description of Action Requested: Applicant requests a Variance of approximately 22 feet from Article 3.A.5.c of the Scott County Zoning Ordinance which states that the minimum side setbacks are thirty (30) feet in an Agricultural District, leaving a setback of 8 feet from north side of property.

Description of Property Affected: : 72-04-22-100-001.001-001 c/k/a 11 South Moon Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 containing 2 acres with 391.5 feet of road frontage.

Reasons necessitating the Request: Applicant requesting Variance from north setback because of topography of property, location of septic tank and field and location of current attached garage and driveway.

The petition (application) and file on this matter are available for public inspection during the regular working hours of the Scott County Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN, Suite G40 until two business days prior to the hearing date. (812-752-8445, ext. 1)

4/17, 4/24 hspaxlp

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1903-EU-9

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT FRANKLIN MULVANEY JR.,

Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Freida Snowberger was, on March 27, 2019, appointed Personal Representatives of the estate of Robert Franklin Mulvaney Jr., deceased, who died on March 9, 2019. The Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: March 27, 2019

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK,

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

JOHN F. DIETRICH

Attorney at Law

63 West Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-2344

Attorney ID 14224-53

Attorney for Petitioner

4/17, 4/24 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00020

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Shelbie Nichole Fields

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Shelbie Nichole Fields, whose mailing address is 1533 South State Road 203, Lexington, IN 47138 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed from Shelbie Nichole Fields to Shelbie Nichole Petty.

Shelbie Nichole Fields

Petitioner

Dated: April 5, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/17, 4/24, 5/1 hspaxlp

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, for the 2019 Community Crossing Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Annex at 220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2013).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, Indiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Kathy Hohenstreiter

4/10, 4/17 hspaxlp

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1903-EU-007

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY L. DUNN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY L. DUNN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1903-EU-000007

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Jerry L. Dunn, Jr. was on the 21st day of March, 2019, appointed personal representative of the estate of Jerry L. Dunn, who died on February 25, 2019.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 28 day of March, 2019.

/s/ MISSY APPLEGATE

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

ROBERT L. HOUSTON

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

4/10, 4/17 hspaxlp

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1903-EU-0010

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF KAREN F. SHEATS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Nancy L. Bolin was, on April 2, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Karen F. Sheats, deceased, who died on March 20, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 2, 2019

Missy Applegate

CLERK,

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

ROBERT L. HOUSTON, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Karen F. Sheats

4/10, 4/17 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1903-MI-00017

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Geraldine Hudgins

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jerlene Hudgins, whose mailing address is 550 Rosewalk Lot 20, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Geraldine Hudgins.

Geraldine Hudgins

Petitioner

Dated: March 28, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/3, 4/10, 4/17 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00019

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Junelle Lashley Edrington

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Junelle Lashley Edrington, whose mailing address is 537 E. Radio Tower Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Junell Lasley Edrington to Junelle Lashley Edrington.

Junelle Lashley Edrington

Petitioner

Dated: April 4, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/10, 4/17, 4/24 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00018

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Carmen Peter Grap

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Carmen Peter Grap, whose mailing address is 839 Lane Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Carmine Peter Grap, as noted on birth certificate, to Carmen Peter Grap.

Carmen Peter Grap

Petitioner

Dated: April 4, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/10, 4/17, 4/24 hspaxlp

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00021

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Samantha Louise Jent

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Samantha Louise Jent, whose mailing address is 128 Red Oak Way, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Samantha Louise Jent to Samuel Lee Jent.

Samantha Louise Jent

Petitioner

Dated: April 5, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

4/10, 4/17, 4/24 hspaxlp

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 72D01-1903-AD-9

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Josiah Nicholas Ray Case, minor

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Unknown Father is notified that a petition for adoption of the child, named JNRC born to Tiarra Dawn Murphy on October 1, 2018 was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave., Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Unknown Father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Unknown Father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1, in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Unknown Father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption by Unknown Father will be irrevocably implied and Unknown Father will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Unknown Father’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Unknown Father relieves Unknown Father of Unknown Father obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

JOSEPH L. PAYNE, P.C.

P.O. Box 345

Austin, IN 4732

(812) 794-4100

Counsel for Petitioners

4/3, 4/10, 4/17 hspaxlp

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

SS:

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT\SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1904-MF-000013

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES

OF DANNIE D. NEACE, DECEASED,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate Against the property commonly known as 205 S 1st St, Austin, IN 47102-1401 and described as follows:

LOT #1 IN BLOCK F IN ALLENDALE ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF AUSTIN, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK #1 AT PAGE 6 IN THE RECORDER’S OFFICE OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Dannie D. Neace, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

by /s/ ROSE K. KLEINDL

ROSE K. KLEINDL

Attorney No. 24049-31

Attorney for Plaintiff

ROSE K. KLEINDL

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

4/17, 4/24, 5/1 hspaxlp