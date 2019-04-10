Jackson & Scott County Property Owners Should Get Tax Bills This Week

Both Jackson & Scott county treasurers said that real estate owners should begin receiving 2019 property tax bills this week. Both counties placed the spring & fall notices in the mail yesterday, April 9.

The first installment – Spring Coupon A – is due Thursday, May 10.

The second installment – Fall Coupon B – is due Tuesday, Nov. 12.

To view 2019 tax rates for both counties, see Legal Notices for each found inside this week’s print edition of the Times or below in the online Public Notices.

JACKSON COUNTY

Jackson County Treasurer Roger D. Hurt said that payment methods are similar to the past years.

•Payment by mail delivery with a check and payment coupon. Payment is considered on time when postmarked on or before the due date.

•Payment in person by cash or check only. The Treasurer’s Office during business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

•Payment can be made at all four locations of The Peoples Bank and at The State Bank Of Medora. This option for payment must include the payment coupon to be presented at the bank to allow for proper crediting to your tax bill, Hurt said..

•Payment with credit/debit cards using the I-Freedom Process. On-line at www.jackson-tax.net or the county website: www.Jacksoncounty.in.gov. This option will incur a convenience fee charge to the taxpayers card.

•Payment with credit /debit cards by phone using the toll free automated system at 1-888-809-5849. Note this option will incur a convenience fee charge.

• Taxpayers can also use the Drop Box. At the back entrance of courthouse (Sugar Street) Payment is considered on time if received in the drop box by midnight on the deadline date. These payments require checks; no cash.

“If anyone is ever in doubt of the amount that they owe, how to make a payment, where a payment can be processed or general questions on the billing schedule, I encourage them to call us at the Jackson County Treasurer’s Office at 812-358-6125 of 812-358-6126 or email at treasurer@jacksoncounty.in.gov,” said Hurt

If you have questions about your assessment or re-assessment answers can be obtained from the county assessor’s office at 812-358-6112.

Questions about exemptions and tax rates can be answered by the county Auditor’s Office at 812-358-6161.

SCOTT COUNTY

Scott County Treasurer, Sheryl Jent, said Scott County taxpayers have several payment options:

1) In-person at the Treasurer’s office located on the east side of courthouse Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

2) Locked drop-box located wall of Treasurer’s office to avoid waiting in line.

3) Call 812-752-8414 to pay by phone; however, credit/debit card transaction fees apply.

4) Mail check along with payment coupon to: Scott Co. Treasurer, 1 E. McClain Avenue, Suite 140, Scottsburg, IN 47170. Non-sufficient funds will void tax payment. Mailed payments must have a USPS postmark on or before May 10, 2019. Receipt(s) can be mailed to taxpayer if self-addressed stamped envelope is enclosed with payment.

To ensure prompt posting of your tax payment, please detach and return the Spring payment coupon with your payment or write parcel number on check.

“Remember the statement you receive this month includes both Spring and Fall coupons; therefore, statements are not mailed again in the Fall,” said Jent. “Due to the increase of counterfeit currency, patience is asked while the staff inspects all bills when paying by cash.”

Some banks also accept tax payments and offer Saturday hours that the courthouse does not. They include:

•WesBanco in Scottsburg and Austin. The Austin branch does not have Saturday hours.

•New Washington State Bank in Scottsburg.

•Stock Yards Bank in Austin.

Tax bill must be presented to bank when paying.

The Treasurer said partial payments are accepted year round. But keep in mind any unpaid taxes will automatically receive penalty after May 10.

For questions regarding:

Assessments contact the Assessor’s Office at 812-752-8436.

Exemptions/Deductions contact the Auditor’s Office at 812- 752-8408.

Taxes contact the Treasurer’s Office at 812752-8414.