Meal & Music At Hamacher Hall Friday

April is Crothersville History Month and in celebration, the Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association will be hosting its annual History Dinner Theater fundraiser on Friday, Apr. 12.

Beginning at 6 p.m. there will be a dinner served with fried chicken, potatoes & gravy, salad, green beans, biscuits, drinks, and desserts.

Following the dinner will feature music by the band, ‘No Strings Attached’, consisting of area musicians.

Hamacher Hall is located at 211 East Howard Street in Crothersville.

The cost is $15 per person and funds raised will be used for maintaining and improving the facilities at Hamacher Hall. For reservations contact Linda Seals at 812-521-3695.