Legal Notices

2019 Scott County Tax Rates

2019 Jackson Co. Tax Rates

LEGAL NOTICE

5C Auto at 687 West York Road, Austin, IN 47102 is submitting an NOI letter to notify the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements under 327 IAC 15-6 to discharge storm water exposed to industrial activities. Run-off from the facility will discharge to the Hutton Creek.

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am on April 24, 2019 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7230904 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

Hybo Enterprises, LLC 45 N. First Street, Scottsburg IN

LEGAL NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 11:00 am on April 24, 2019 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7228678 Beer Wine & Liquor — Restaurant (210-1) RENEWAL

MEP INC 1613—1615 MCCLAIN AVE Scottsburg IN

D/B/A PUERTO VALLARTA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

MARTIN BERNAL, 1504 GREATHOUSE RD SOUTH, Bowling Green, President

PABLO BERNAL 6628 DEER CREEK #1428 Indianapolis, Secretary

RR7235307 Beer Wine & Liquor — Restaurant (210) TRANSFER

City of Scottsburg, 60 South Main Street and 80 South Main Street Scottsburg IN

D/B/A

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Notice is hereby given that Jackson County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive bids at the Office of the Auditor, Jackson County Courthouse, Brownstown, Indiana, until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, for the 2019 Community Crossing Resurfacing Program.

At the hour of 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Jackson County Annex at 220 East Walnut Street, Brownstown, Indiana.

Bids shall be unit price for all work called for in the contract documents and submitted on the forms prescribed including and submitting on the forms prescribed including the State Board of Accounts For No. 96 (Revised 2013).

The bidder must file with their sealed bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners. The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

The contractor to whom the work is awarded will be required to furnish, before commencing work, a performance, maintenance and payment bond in the amount equal to the bid price of the contract awarded to said contractor, and certificates of all insurance required by specifications.

The contract documents are on file for public inspection at:

Jackson County Highway Department

360 South County Road 25 East

Brownstown, Indiana 47220

A copy of the contract documents may be obtained at the County Highway Department at no charge to the contractor. Any questions should be directed to Jerry Ault, County Highway Supervisor, at 812-358-2226.

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County reserves the right to reject any and all bids and the right to waive any informality in the bidding process.

Jackson County Auditor

Kathy Hohenstreiter

LEGAL NOTICE

State Of Indiana

County of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

Cause No. 72D01-1903-JT-11

72D01-1903-JT-12

72D01-1903-JT-13

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

KS – DOB 5/21/2012

SS – DOB 6/11/2013

ES – DOB 11/11/2014

and

Elizabeth Hardcastle

(Biological Mother)

Steven Sizemore

(Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Steven Sizemore

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 5/28/2019 at 9:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 7/18/2019 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF ADOPTION AN ORDINANCE REGARDING THE DESIGNATION OF NO PARKING AREAS FOR THE TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

Taxpayers, property owners and other interested parties in the Town of Crothersville, Indiana (“Town”) are hereby notified that the Town Council adopted an ordinance regarding the designation of no parking areas on March 21, 2019.

The ordinance amends the previously adopted no parking ordinance which included fines and penalties for violations. Those same fines and penalties are incorporated herein by reference to the prior ordinance.

The effective date of the ordinance is April 14, 2019. The full text of the ordinance is on file in the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Crothersville, Indiana.

Chapter 72, Traffic Schedules, at Schedule I, “Prohibited Parking”, shall be amended to include:

Street Side Description

E. Bard Street North US 31 to Preston Street

E. Bard Street North and South Preston Street to East Street

W. Bard Street North and South side N. Kovener Street to terminus

Bethany Rd. East and West side Myer Street to Benham Ave

Benham Avenue North and South side Kovener Street to Bethany Road

Central Avenue East and West side Moore Street to terminus

Coleman Avenue North and South side Seymour Rd to Preston

E. Dixon Street South side East line of U.S. 31 and West line of Vine

Street

W. Dixon Street North and South side West line of U.S. 31 and N Kovener Street

S. Dismore Street- East and West side Howard Street to Main Street

N. Dismore Street- East and West side Howard Street to Dixon Street

East Street East and West side Moore Street to terminus

E. Howard Street- North side South side of U.S. 31 to West side of Preston

Street

E. Howard Street South side South side of U.S.31 to Pennsylvania Ave

W. Howard Street South side Pennsylvania Ave to Kattman Ave

W. Howard Street North and South side Kattman Ave to Kovener Street

N. Jackson Street East and West side E. Howard Street to Coleman Ave

S. Jackson Street West side Main Street to Howard Street

Kattman Ave East and West Side W. Main Street to W. Dixon Street

Kovener Street East and West side W. Walnut Street to terminus

E. Main Street North side Between the east line of Armstrong Street (also known as US Hwy 31) and the west line of Preston Street, except for a portion thereof 111 feet in length to be utilized as a loading zone, the west terminus of the loading zone being 46 feet of the east line of Armstrong Street and the east terminus of the loading zone being 157 feet east of the East line of Armstrong Street.

W. Main Street North and South side Pennsylvania Ave to terminus

Marshall Dr East and West side Moore Street to Armstrong Street

Myers Street North and South side Bethany Road to east terminus

Mill Street North and South side West line of Kattman Ave to

East line of Park Ave

Moore Street North and South side East line of U.S. 31 to terminus

Oak Street North and South side Seymour Rd to Preston Street

Oak Street North and South side East of Preston Street

Park Ave East and West side W. Howard Street to Benham Ave

Preston Street- East and West side, Coleman Avenue to Moore Street

with the exception of 5 handicap spots in front of High School gym. Also, allow parking to the west side from Oak Street to Howard Street

Rider Street North and South side Bethany Road to Kovener Street

Seymour Rd East and West side Dixon Street to terminus

S Vine Street East and West side Dixon Street to Howard Street

N Vine Street- East and West side Walnut Street to terminus

E Walnut Street North and South side Pennsylvania Ave to terminus

E Walnut Street North and South side West line of U.S. 31 to railroad

W. Walnut Street North and South side Railroad to terminus

West Street East and West side Moore Street to terminus

ADOPTED BY THE TOWN COUNCIL this 21st day of March, 2019.

The complete version of the ordinance is available for examination and copying at the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Town Hall of the Town of Crothersville, 111 East Howard Street, Crothersville, Indiana 47229 during normal business hours.

Terry Richey

Clerk-Treasurer

Dated: March 25, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Circuit Court

Cause No. 72C01-1903-GU-7

In The Matter of the Guardianship of :

Carmen Adora Brown

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: Michael Paul Brown

You are notified that a Petition for Appointment of Guardianship over Carmen Adora Brown, a minor, has been filed by Norma J. Cornett in the Scott County Circuit Court. You are hereby further notified that a hearing has been set on this petition for May 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. and that if you fail to respond to this Petition prior to the hearing or fail to appear at the hearing, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded by the Petitioners.

Dated: March 18, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

T. Michael Carter

14475-98

Attorney for Petitioner

37 South First Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

812-752-1000

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1903-MI-00016

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Eric Tyler Claire

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Eric Tyler Claire, whose mailing address is 5316 S. State Road 3, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed to Eric Tyler Gladden.

Eric Tyler Claire

Petitioner

Dated: March 15, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO: 72C01-1903-EU-0008

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN S. BARNES, Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Julie Thomas was on March 21, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Carolyn S. Barnes, deceased, who died on February 23, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: March 21, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson

Attorney for the Estate of

Carolyn S. Barnes

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Facsimile: (812) 752-6989

Supreme Court ID #840-72

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

COUNTY OF SCOTT

CAUSE NO.: 72C01-1903-GU-000011

IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF MATTHEW LEE HAMBLEN, HARMONY ALEXIS NICOLE TANKERSLEY, AND TAYLOR RAYE TANKERSLEY, MINORS.

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF CO-GUARDIANS AND HEARING THEREON

To: Steven Ray Tankersley

Whose Whereabouts are Unknown

On Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in the Circuit Court of Scott County, Indiana, a hearing will be held to determine whether a guardian should be appointed for Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley. The purpose of this proceeding is to protect Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley are incapacitated persons or minors under Indiana law.

If the Court finds that Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley are incapacitated persons or minors, the Court at the hearing shall also consider whether Merritt J. Warner and Melissa Warner should be appointed as Co-Guardians of Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley. The Court may, in its discretion, appoint some other qualified person as guardian. The Court may also, in its discretion, limit the powers and duties of the Co-Guardians to allow Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley to retain control over certain property and activities. The Court may also determine whether a Protective Order should be entered on behalf of Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley.

Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley may attend the hearing and be represented by an attorney. The Petition may be heard and determined in the absence of Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley if the Court determines that the presence of Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley is not required. If Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley attends the hearing, opposes the Petition, and is not represented by an attorney, the Court may appoint an attorney to represent the alleged incapacitated person or minor. The Court may, where required, appoint a Guardian Ad Litem to represent Harmony Alexis Nicole Tankersley and Taylor Raye Tankersley at the hearing.

The Court may, on its own motion or on request of any interested person, postpone the hearing to another date and time.

Dated: March 22, 2019.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Scott Circuit Court

Kerry Thompson, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

E-mail: kthompson@htllawyers.com

Telephone: (812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Attorney for the Petitioners

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1903-EU-007

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY L. DUNN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERRY L. DUNN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1903-EU-000007

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Jerry L. Dunn, Jr. was on the 21st day of March, 2019, appointed personal representative of the estate of Jerry L. Dunn, who died on February 25, 2019.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 28 day of March, 2019.

/s/ MISSY APPLEGATE

CLERK, Scott Circuit Court

ROBERT L. HOUSTON

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Telephone: 812/752-5920

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1903-EU-0010

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF KAREN F. SHEATS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Nancy L. Bolin was, on April 2, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Karen F. Sheats, deceased, who died on March 20, 2019. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: April 2, 2019

Missy Applegate

CLERK,

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

ROBERT L. HOUSTON, #7800-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON AND LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, Indiana 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

Email: rhouston@htllawyers.com

Attorney for Estate of Karen F. Sheats

LEGAL NOTICE

MDK # 19-007448

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1902-MF-000007

Bank Of America, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham, et al.

Defendants.

AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT OF PRAECIPE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Now comes the undersigned affiant and hereby states as follows:

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC (“MDK”) is counsel for Plaintiff in these proceedings. I am employed by MDK as an attorney, am over the age of eighteen (18) years, have reviewed the records of MDK related to this matter, and am competent to testify to the matters contained in this affidavit. That she is the attorney for the Plaintiff in the above-entitled cause of action for foreclosure of a mortgage on real estate. That The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham are Defendants therein; that they are the persons to whom notice of these proceedings should be directed; and that their residence and whereabouts are unknown. MDK does not know and with reasonable inquiry and diligence is unable to ascertain the residence and whereabouts of said Defendants, The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham, whom she desires to serve by publication. MDK has made the following attempts to locate The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham: examined forms filed with the Probate Court for a current address. This action is one of those mentioned in Rule 4.4 of the Indiana Rules of Trial Procedure.

I affirm under the penalties for perjury, that the foregoing representations are true.

Attorney

Manley Deas Kochalski LLC

MDK # 19-007448

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1902-MF-000007

Bank Of America, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham, et al.

Defendants.

D5

NOTICE OF SUIT SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO: The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham:

BE IT KNOWN, that Bank Of America, N.A., the above-named Plaintiff, by its attorney, Elyssa M. Meade, has filed in the office of the Clerk of the Scott Superior Court its Complaint against Defendants The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham, and the said Plaintiff having also filed in said Clerk’s office the affidavit of a competent person showing that the residence and whereabouts of the Defendants, The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of RC Stidham, AKA R. C. Stidham and The Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham and their unknown creditors; and, the unknown executor, administrator, or personal representative of the Estate of Edith Irene Stidham, AKA Edith I. Stidham, AKA Edith Stidham, upon diligent inquiry are unknown, and that said cause of action is for default on the promissory note and to foreclose a mortgage on the following described real estate in Scott County, State of Indiana, to wit:

Tract C

A part of the north half of the northwest fourth of the southwest quarter of section 4, township 3 north, range 7 east 2nd principal meridian, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of the land described in Instrument Number 9603837, Office of the Recorder, Scott County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest corner of the north half of the northwest fourth of the southwest quarter of S4-T3N-R7E-2nd PM, said corner being marked by a railroad spike; thence North 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds East (assumed bearing with the south line of said half 835.38 feet to a steel rod and the true point of beginning; thence continuing North 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds East said with said 227.06 feet to a steel rod; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 46 seconds West 382.79 feet to a steel rod; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds West 228.12 feet to a steel rod; thence South 00 degrees 13 minutes 16 seconds East 382.79 feet to the true point of beginning, containing 2.00 acres and being subject to an easement, for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet in width, along the northern 83.10 feet of the east side of the above described tract and all legal rights-of-way.

Including an easement, for a roadway and utilities, 30 feet in width, the centerline of which is described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of the above described tract; thence South 89 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds West with the north line of said tract 15 feet to the true point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 03 minutes 46 seconds West 276.59 feet to Cutshall Road.

Excepting the sell of Tract D, as was conveyed by R.C. Stidham and Edith Irene Stidham, husband and wife, to James D. Stidham and Elaine D. Henson, as joint tenants, by Warranty Deed dated February 20, 2001 of recorded as Deed Instrument Number 0100768 in the Office of Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

commonly known as 1200 East Cutshall Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

NOW, THEREFORE, said Defendants are hereby notified of the filing and pendency of said Complaint against them and that unless they appear and answer or otherwise defend thereto within thirty (30) days after the last notice of this action is published, judgment by default may be entered against said Defendants for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Elyssa M. Meade (25352-64)

Stephanie A. Reinhart (25071-06)

Sarah E. Barngrover (28840-64)

Chris Wiley (26936-10)

J. Dustin Smith (29493-06)

Amanda L. Krenson (28999-61)

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P.O. Box 441039

Indianapolis, IN 46244

Telephone: 614-220-5611

Facsimile: 614-220-5613

Email: sef-emmeade@manleydeas.com

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1903-MI-00017

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Geraldine Hudgins

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Jerlene Hudgins, whose mailing address is 550 Rosewalk Lot 20, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Geraldine Hudgins.

Geraldine Hudgins

Petitioner

Dated: March 28, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00019

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Junelle Lashley Edrington

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Junelle Lashley Edrington, whose mailing address is 537 E. Radio Tower Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Junell Lasley Edrington to Junelle Lashley Edrington.

Junelle Lashley Edrington

Petitioner

Dated: April 4, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00018

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Carmen Peter Grap

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Carmen Peter Grap, whose mailing address is 839 Lane Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Carmine Peter Grap, as noted on birth certificate, to Carmen Peter Grap.

Carmen Peter Grap

Petitioner

Dated: April 4, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1904-MI-00021

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Samantha Louise Jent

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Samantha Louise Jent, whose mailing address is 128 Red Oak Way, Austin, IN 47102 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that he has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that his name be changed from Samantha Louise Jent to Samuel Lee Jent.

Samantha Louise Jent

Petitioner

Dated: April 5, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 72D01-1903-AD-9

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Josiah Nicholas Ray Case, minor

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Unknown Father is notified that a petition for adoption of the child, named JNRC born to Tiarra Dawn Murphy on October 1, 2018 was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court, Courthouse, 1 E. McClain Ave., Room 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170. If Unknown Father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Unknown Father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-10-1, in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Unknown Father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption by Unknown Father will be irrevocably implied and Unknown Father will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Unknown Father’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Unknown Father relieves Unknown Father of Unknown Father obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Missy Applegate

Clerk

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

JOSEPH L. PAYNE, P.C.

P.O. Box 345

Austin, IN 4732

(812) 794-4100

Counsel for Petitioners

