6 Parcels Sell At Delinquent Tax Certificate Sale

Six parcels of Jackson County property on which delinquent property taxes remained unpaid were sold last Tuesday, Mar. 26, at the Commissioners Certificate Sale.

The properties had gone through two delinquent tax sales and failed to sell.

Three of the properties sold for the $200 minimum bid.

New Hanna LLC of Beech Grove purchased the former Unicell Paper Mills Inc. property on West Spring Street in Brownstown for $200. The 32.72 acre parcel had delinquent taxes of $193,341.08.

James T. Eglen of Brownstown was the only bidder for 3315 N. Sugar Street in Clearspring on which $4,113.82 in delinquent taxes were owed.

Dale Ehringer of Norman was the only bidder for 6668 Glendenning Street in Freetown on which $3,081.36 in delinquent taxes were owed.

Joe L. Cole of Seymour had the successful bid $12,200 for 828 Phillips Lane in Seymour on which $15,894.84 in delinquent taxes were owed

Ricci D. & Alisa K. Sweazy of Crothersville were the successful bidders for 614 E. Bard St in Crothersville. Their high bid of $1,450; the property had delinquent taxes of $4,393.36.

Douglas Bledsoe of Cortland was the successful bidder for 621 Noble Street in Seymour, His bid was $1,500; the property had delinquent taxes of $9,990.62.