Jackson County, 4 Other Communities Awarded $3.5 Million In State Paving Grants

There will be a lot of paving going on in Jackson and Scott Counties this summer.

Last week the Indiana Department of Transportation announced that Jackson County along with the communities of Seymour, Brownstown, Medora and nearby Scottsburg were all awarded state grants to resurface roadways.

A total of 189 cities, towns and counties received a combined $115 million in state-matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.

Jackson County received $999,251.35, Seymour was awarded $999,999.99 for paving, Brownstown received $350,124.75 and Medora was awarded $156,918.75 for paving. Nearby Scottsburg was awarded a $1 million grant for paving.

Last November, Crothersville was awarded $217,480 to re-surface streets and Scott County received a $1 million for road resurfacing.

“Indiana’s fully-funded, long-term Next Level Roads plan means cities, towns, and counties are improving their roads and bridges at levels unmatched in our state’s history,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in making the announcement. “Community Crossings projects are crucial to first mile and last mile solutions that companies need when evaluating Indiana to locate their business or expand to create additional jobs.”

To qualify for grant funding, communities must provide local matching grants of 25% to 50%

The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $500 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered 229 applications—making the call for projects highly competitive. In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the 2019 summer call for projects.

“Local leaders are improving the conditions of local roads and bridges all across the state with funding from the Community Crossings Initiative,” said Holcomb. “The partnership model with the state sharing in the cost of local projects means Hoosier taxpayers receive great value as communities deliver needed projects.”

State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

As a result of the grant to Jackson County, 17 additional miles of paving are planned.

Vernon Township will see an additional 2.52 miles of roads being resurfaced. They include CR 1300 E (County Line Road) from 100 S to 200 S and CR 950 E from 800 S to SR 256.

Other Jackson County roads planned to be paved as a result of the grant include:

Brownstown Twp.

Base Road from town limits to 275 S

25 N .78 of a mile from 175 E

Carr Twp.

740 W from town limits to 275 S.

225 S 1.33 miles from 940 W

940 W from 225 S to 250 S

Grassy Fork Twp.

400 S from SR 30 to 600 E

600 E from 400 S to 500 S

540 S .61 of a mile from CR500 E

500 S .68 of a mile from 625 E

Jackson Twp.

Mutton Creek Drive from County Ave to Kerry Hill Dr.

Owen Twp.

1020 W .25 of a mile from 200 N

1000 W 1.08 miles from 325 N

200 N from 975 W to 1100 W

200 N .31 of a mile from 1100 W

1150 W 1.14 miles from 100 N

Redding Twp.

1300 E from 900 to 1000 N