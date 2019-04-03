Tri-County Conservation Club Frying Fish Saturday

The Tri-County Conservation Club will hold their first of the year seasonal Fish Fry & Chili Supper on Saturday, April 6, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call in orders will be taken by calling 812.498.4448. The menu will consist of Fish Sandwiches, Chili, French Fries, Desserts and Drinks.

Anyone wishing to set up for a Yard Sale may have access to the yard as long as they are a non-food vendor from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at no charge.

This is an open to the public fundraiser and you do not need to be a member to participate.

The Tri-County Conservation Club is located southwest of Crothersville at 8705 E 800 S.

If you need directions, get your memberships ranging from $5-$15, or want to reserve the club for rental of $50, or have any questions, please contact Brian Karnes at 812-498-4447 or Sandra Law at 812-793-2014.