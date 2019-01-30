8 Properties To Go On Auction Block With Starting Bid: $200

Three Parcels In Crothersville To Be Sold

The Jackson County Commissioners will hold a Certificate Sale at the courthouse in Brownstown at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, for eight properties that did not sell for delinquent property taxes.

Residents looking for a bargain take notice: the starting bid is $200.

The legal notice for the certificate sale is found on page 3 of the Times print edition on in the Public Notices section at www.crothersvilletimes.com. Complete bidding information can be found in that legal notice.

The properties may be vacant or extremely run-down. All of them failed to garner the minimum bid of back taxes owned at last October’s delinquent tax sale.

The three parcels in Crothersville include:

•302 W. Walnut Street owned by Louis B & Leah D. Rusch.

•614 E. Bard Street owned by Paul & Penny Gay.

•208 E. Dixon Street owned by Grover Stacey.

Five other properties on the certificate sale include:

•1220 W. Spring Street in Brownstown containing 32.72 acres owned by Unicell Paper Mills Inc.

•621 Noble Street in Seymour owned by Wanda F. Gilley.

•828 Phillips Lane in Seymour owned by John Dale & Loretta M. Patterson.

•3315 N. Sugar Street in Clearspring in Owen Township owned by Glenda & Douglas Joseph Redleaf

•6668 Glendenning Street in Freetown owned by Gary W. & Cheryl P Greathouse.

SRI Services is conducting the sale for Jackson County.