Dealing Drugs Lands Two In Scott County Jail

Two Scott County men were charged with dealing drugs last Thursday, Jan. 24

Scott County Deputy Joe Baker received a tip in regards to the whereabouts of Keith Smith, 37, of Berna Drive in Scottsburg whom authorities were seeking on a court warrant. The information provided led Deputy Baker to a residence in Tampico in Jackson County. Smith was arrested and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into Scott County Jail at 6:59 a.m., Jan. 24, charged with dealing controlled substance (2 counts), dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.

In an unrelated incident, Baker received an additional tip regarding the whereabouts of Johnnie T. Sizemore Jr., 32, of South 5th Street in Austin who was wanted by law enforcement on a court warrant.

The anonymous information led Deputy Baker to a residence in Austin. With the assistance of Austin Police Department, Sizemore was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into Scott County Jail at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Sizemore was arrested for two counts of dealing in narcotic.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office continues to target and arrest alleged drug dealers in Scott County, said Sheriff Jerry Goodin. “My policy is quit dealing, move out of the county or go to jail is sending a direct message to the drug culture that Scott County will become a Drug Free community,” he said.