Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

108 S MAC DR AUSTIN

On 02/15/2019 @ 09:00 AM

2003 HONDA SHSRD78863U159506 $2,105.00

2002 CHEVROLET 1GCCS145428255290 $2,060.00

2000 SAAB YS3DF78K2Y7011138 $1,970.00

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 a.m.. on the 12th day of Feb, 2019 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

County ID Security Fund-

Other Services $15,463

County Elected Training Fund-

Other Services $15,155

General Fund-Council-

Other Services $41,000

General Fund-

Purdue Extension $1,500

Scott Memorial Hospital Reserve-

Other Services $41,000

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: January 30th, 2019

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice for Early Public Review of a Proposal to Support Activity in the (100-Year Floodplain or Wetland)

The City of Austin, Indiana is proposing to expend federal funds in an area that is subject to flooding as identified by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The subject funds are Community Development Block Grant funds administered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain or wetland.

The City of Austin is proposing to undertake the following activities in the area.

The project is the Wastewater System Improvements. The Project includes improvements to Lift Station No. 1 situated on a 0.13 acre parcel of land located on the south side of York Road diagonal to the west from the intersection of Plum Street and York Road. This location is the portion of the project which is within the flood plain. Improvements to Lift Station No. 1 consist of the replacement of the three (3) existing pumps with new, higher capacity units and upgrading the pump controls to accommodate the large pumps. The new pumps will be controlled by variable frequency drives to increase the efficiency of the station and reduce overall power costs. The new control panel will be housed in weather proof structure to improve the system reliability and facilitate maintenance. Note the lift station is already located within the flood plain in an elevated area and is not anticipated to further impact the floodplain. All proposed improvements will either be located below ground (the new pumps will be installed in the existing wet well, below grade) or replace existing structures (the existing above ground control panel will be removed and replaced with the new panel). The proposed construction could impact approximately .13 acres of floodway.

The purpose of this notice is to give an early opportunity for interested agencies, persons or groups to comment on the proposed action(s). The City of Austin will consider any feasible alternatives or adjustments to the anticipated project which might minimize any potential adverse effects upon the floodplain/wetland as a result of the project.

The City of Austin has additional information concerning this project available for public review and copying, upon request, at the City of Austin, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102. Any comments relative to this proposed expenditure of federal funds in an area identified as a flood hazard/wetland area should be submitted in writing to City of Austin, Office of the Mayor, 82 W. Main Street, Austin, Indiana 47102 on or before February 15, 2019.

Dillo Bush

Mayor

City of Austin

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT NO.2

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 36D02-1811-AD44

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Hayden Faith Higdon, Minor

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and/or any putative father is notified that a petition for adoption of the child, named Hayden Faith Higdon born to Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and Amber Nicole Lakins (Hall), in January 2014, respectively, was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court, Courthouse Annex, 220 E. Walnut Street, Brownstown, IN 47220. The petition for adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Hayden Faith Higdon, is not required because Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., has abandoned or deserted the child for at least one (1) year immediately preceding the date of the filing of the petition for adoption and/or for the reason that the children have been in the custody of another for at least one (1) year when Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., failed without justifiable cause to communicate significantly with the child when able to do so, and/or knowingly failed to provide for the care and support of the children when able to do so as required by law or judicial decree. If Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., or any putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Hayden Faith Higdon, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-3-1 et seq., in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., or a putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice (the date of the last of 3 publications) the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption by Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and any putative father will be irrevocably implied and Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and any putative father, will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Michael Owen Higdon, Jr.’s or the putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., relieves Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., of Michael Owen Higdon, Jr.’s obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court No.2

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

JOSEPH L. PAYNE, P.C.

P.O. Box 345

Austin, IN 4732

(812) 794-4100

Counsel for Petitioners

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1901-MI-00009

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Hannah Johnson

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Hannah Johnson, whose mailing address is 1393 E. Marshfield Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Hannah Grace Johnson.

Hannah Johnson

Petitioner

Dated: January 16, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE

JACKSON COUNTY WATER UTILITY, INC.

2019 ANNUAL

MEMBERSHIP MEETING

This is to inform members of Jackson County Water Utility, Inc. of the upcoming annual membership meeting. The meeting will be held at the Brownstown Central High School cafeteria on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is held each year for the purpose of electing three (3) members to the Board of Directors, to hear reports of the manager, president and other officers of the corporation and to conduct any and all other business which may properly come before the meeting.

The election process is as follows:

A member of the corporation must nominate another member of the corporation as a candidate for election to the Board of Directors held at the annual meeting of the corporation. The person so nominated must be a member in good standing and must reside in the district up for election that year. The nominating member shall provide their name and address and the name and address of the person nominated by them in writing to the Election Committee of the Corporation no later than Monday February 4, 2019. The nomination shall be mailed or delivered to the “Election Committee”, 1119 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220. The Election Committee shall determine the qualification of the nominating member and the person nominated. These persons so nominated shall be qualified to the ballot for Director by Monday March 4, 2019. No nomination for Director shall be taken from the floor at the annual meeting. Each membership shall have one vote. (Example: If a membership is listed with both husband and wife’s names, either one may cast a ballot but not both.) The Districts and the current Directors up for election this year are: District 5 (Brownstown Township), Richard Tormoehlen; District 7 (Carr Township), Tim Steltenpohl; and District 9 (Vernon Township and the South one-half of Washington Township and the East one-half of Grassy Fork Township), Glenn Henry.

If you have any questions about the nomination process, feel free to contact the corporation office at 812-353-3654.

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

2019 CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids will be received by the TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, acting by and through the TOWN BOARD (hereinafter referred to as “the Owner”), at 111 WEST HOWARD STREET, CROTHERSVILLE, IN 47229 until 6:00 PM local time, FEBRUARY 5, 2018, for the construction of CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS for the TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE. Bids received by the time and date specified will then be publicly opened and read aloud.

THIS PROJECT CONSISTS OF A LUMP SUM BID FOR BITUMINOUS PATCHING, STRUCTURAL OVERLAY, AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS AND RELATED ITEMS, AT FOURTEEN SEPARATE LOCATIONS.

After review and award of a contract, the Owner will provide a “Notice to Proceed” to the Contractor. Contractor will then have 10 working days after said “Notice to Proceed” to commence construction and 90 days total to achieve substantial completion and an additional 30 days to complete all work for this project, for a total of 130 days after issuance of “Notice to Proceed” to project closeout. Substantial completion date is therefore anticipated to be July 11, 2019 and final completion date is therefore anticipated to be August 10, 2018, based on a Notice to Proceed and Contract approval by April 2, 2018. Contractor will be assessed $300.00 a day liquidated damages for any work remaining over and above either of the specified contract completion dates. Payment to be made on a standard monthly claim basis, with 10% retainage, and said retainage may be held up to three months after the successful completion of this contract. There is no retainage reduction for this project.

Copies of the Contract Documents are on file for review in the Office of the Owner (TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE – Clerk Treasurer, 111 WEST HOWARD, CROTHERSVILLE, IN 47229). Access to an ftp site with the Contract Documents in PDF format is available from the Engineer (FPBH, Inc., 72 HENRY STREET, P. O. Box 47, North Vernon, Indiana, 47265, 812-346-2045) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Printed copies of the Contract Documents are available for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Additional sets may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 per set. Partial sets will not be available. Only those plan holders registered through the Engineer will be allowed to submit a bid for the project.

There is no pre bid conference scheduled for this project.

Bids must be submitted on the forms in the Contract Documents and other conditions therein described must be met. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, clearly marked TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE – CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS on the face of the envelope and display the name and address of the bidder. Each bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Certified Check in a sum equal to 10% of the amount of the bid unless otherwise specified, and a completed Non-Collusion Affidavit. Bid prices must be firm for a period of ninety (90) days from the bid opening date. Should a successful bidder withdraw his bid, or fail to execute a satisfactory contract within ten (10) days after notice of acceptance of his bid, the owner may declare the Bid Security forfeited as liquidated damages, not as penalty. The successful bidder shall furnish a Performance and Labor and Materials Payment Bond in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum with an approved surety company. Said bond shall remain in full force and effect for a period of one (1) year after date of final acceptance of the work.

The TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, reserves the right to accept or reject any bid and to waive any or all formalities.

CROTHERSVILLE, Indiana

January 16, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1810-MF-000047

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GARY L. HOSMER, RON’S AUTO SALES, INC., SCOTT COUNTY EMS and ROBIN D. HOSMER,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant(s) above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate

Against the property commonly known as 711 White St, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1444 and described as follows:

The East Half of Lot Number Sixteen (16) and the West Half of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in White’s Second Subdivision to the Town of Scottsburg, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

Ron’s Auto Sales, Inc., Scott County EMS and Robin D. Hosmer

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

Gary L. Hosmer

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

By MATTHEW S. LOVE

Attorney No. 18762-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

MATTHEW S. LOVE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0015-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0015-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $41,615.92

Cause Number: 72D01-1809-MF-000042

Plaintiff: SELF HELP VENTURES FUND

Defendant: RITA K. DAVIS and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. Sixteen (16) in the DeHart Sub-division to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-25-310-035.000-003

244 DEHART DRIVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Samer S. Zabaneh, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Codilis Law, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0016-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0016-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $72,942.08

Cause Number: 72D01-1809-MF-000044

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: WILLIAM CAUDILL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Number Six Hundred Eighty-Three (683) in Rickard Subdivision to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-19-140-007.000-008

155 N HYLAND ST, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0017-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0017-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $147,218.77

Cause Number: 72D01-1809-MF-000043

Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: SIERRA SALYERS and KEVIN SALYERS

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of lands described in Morgan (61-216) Described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of Section 19 at a nail set; thence north 0 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds east 885,6 feet along the county road to a nail set, the true place of beginning. Thence North 0 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds East 208.9 feet to a nail set. Thence north 90 degrees West 417.03 feet to an iron pin set. Thence south 0 degrees 04 minutes 35 seconds west 208.90 feet to an iron pin set, thence north 90 degrees East 417.04 feet to the true place of beginning. Containing 2.000 acres subject to the county road right-of way and any easements of record. (Morgan Lot 12).

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-02-19-400-062.006-002

5133 N MERIDIAN RD, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0018-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0018-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $137,040.38

Cause Number: 72D01-1810-MF-000048

Plaintiff: PLATINUM MORTGAGE, INC

Defendant: JULIE A. RITCHISON

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, commencing at the Northeast corner of the said Northeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter, thence South 00 Degrees 00 Minutes East along the section line (assumed bearing) 881.13 Feet; thence North 90 Degrees 00 Minutes West 229.67 Feet to a steel pin THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 88 Degrees 50 Minutes 21 Seconds West 110 Feet to a steel pin in the East right-of-way of Third Street; thence South 00 Degrees 05 Minutes 36 Seconds East along said right-of-way 66.125 Feet to a steel pin; thence South 88 Degrees 50 Minutes 21 Seconds East 110 Feet to a steel pin; thence North 00 Degrees 05 Minutes 36 Seconds West 66.125 Feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .17 of an Acre, more or less. Also, a part of the Northeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, City of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of the Northeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20; thence South along the Quarter Section line 876.752 Feet to an iron pin, THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence South 66.125 Feet along the lot described in Deed Record 72 Page 280 to an iron pin; thence South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 54 Seconds West 229.65 Feet to an iron post; thence North 66.125 Feet to an iron post, thence North 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 54 Seconds East 229.65 Feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 0.3486 Acres, more or less

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-20-210-013.000-008, 72-05-20-210-004.000-008

431 NORTH 3RD STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Jennifer L. Snook, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Marinosci Law Group, PC, Attorney Law Firm

219-462-5104

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

In The Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-55

72D01-1808-JT-54

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

JBB – DOB 12/4/2001

ACB – DOB 5/17/2004

And

CRYSTAL D DAVIDSON

(BIOLOGICAL MOTHER)

and

Amerida Deronn Barrett

(Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Amerida Deronn Barrett

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 3/11/2019 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

In The Scott Circuit Court

Cause No.: 72C01-1510-JC-136

72C01-1510-JC-137

IN THE MATTER OF:

JBB – DOB 12/4/2001

ACB – DOB 5/17/2004

Children Alleged To Be Children In Need Of Services

and

Amerida Deronn Barrett (Biological Father)

Crystal D Davidson (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILDREN IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO:

Amerida Deronn Barrett

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the children to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Circuit Court, One East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8430 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 2/7/2019 at 10:00 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor children are children in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the children; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the children; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the children including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

In The Scott Superior Court

Cause No.:72D01-1810-JT-67

72D01-1810-JT-66

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

KM – DOB 3/3/2005

NM – DOB 11/3/2006

and

Anna Turner

(Biological Mother)

Norris Dean McPike, Jr.

(Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

To: Norris Dean McPike, Jr.

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 3/11/2019 at 9:30 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 3/14/2019 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1702-JC-00018

72D01-1702-JC-00019

IN THE MATTER OF:

KM – DOB 3/3/2005

NM – DOB 11/3/2006

Children Alleged To Be Children In Need Of Services

and

Norris Dean McPike, Jr.

(Biological Father)

Anna Turner

(Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF CHILDREN IN NEED OF SERVICES HEARING

TO: Norris Dean McPike, Jr.

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed its Verified Petition Alleging the children to be in Need of Services, in accordance with I.C. 31-34-9-3, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial/Fact Finding Hearing on 3/11/2019 at 9:30 AM. At said hearing, the Court will consider the Petition and evidence thereon and will render its decision as to whether the above named minor children are children in need of services and shall enter adjudication accordingly. Your failure to appear after lawful notice will be deemed as your default and waiver to be present at said hearing.

UPON ENTRY OF SAID ADJUDICATION, A DISPOSITIONAL HEARING will be held in which the Court will consider (1) Alternatives for the care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the children; (2) The necessity, nature, and extent of your participation in the program of care, treatment, or rehabilitation for the children; and (3) Your financial responsibility for any services provided for the parent, guardian or custodian of the children including child support.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, an adjudication on said petition, judgment by default may be entered against you, or the court may proceed in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF REAL PROPERTY

COMMISSIONERS’ CERTIFICATE SALE

Jackson County Indiana

Beginning 10:00 AM, March 26, 2019 Local Time

STATE OF INDIANA

JACKSON COUNTY

Pursuant to the laws of the Indiana General Assembly and by resolution of the Jackson County Commissioners, notice is hereby given that the following described tracts or items of real property are listed for sale for delinquent taxes and / or special assessments.

The minimum sale prices listed below are less than the minimum sale prices when offered in the immediately preceding county tax sale held under Section 5 of IC 6-1.1-24 and include all fees and expenses of the county directly attributable to the Commissioners’ Certificate Sale. The Jackson County Commissioners will accept bids for the certificates of sale, for the price referred to in IC 6-1.1-24-6.1(a)(3), by public auction on March 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM Courthouse Time at the Courthouse.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-5.1, a business entity that seeks to register to bid in an Indiana Commissioners’ Certificate Sale must provide to the county treasurer, a Certificate of Authority from, or proof of registration with the Secretary of State.

Pursuant to IC 6-1.1-24-3(e), property descriptions may be omitted for properties appearing on the certified list in consecutive years. A complete property list may be obtained at www.sriservices.com or in an alternative form upon request.

A person redeeming each tract or item of real property after the sale of the certificate must pay: (A) the amount of the minimum bid under Section 5 of IC 6-1.1-24 for which the tract or item of real property was last offered for sale; (B) ten percent (10%) of the amount for which the certificate is sold; (C) the attorney’s fees and costs of giving notice under IC 6-1.1-25-4.5; (D) the costs of a title search or of examining and updating the abstract of title for the tract or item of real property; (E) all taxes and special assessments on the tract or item of real property paid by the purchaser after the sale of the certificate plus interest at the rate of ten percent (10%) per annum on the amount of taxes and special assessments paid by the purchaser on the redeemed property; and (F), all costs of sale, advertising costs, and other expenses of the county directly attributable to the sale of the certificate.

If the certificate is sold for an amount more than the minimum bid under Section 5 of IC 6-1.1-24 for which the tract or item of real property was last offered for sale and the property is not redeemed, the owner of record of the tract or item of real property who is divested of ownership at the time the tax deed is issued may have a right to the tax sale surplus.

Indiana law prohibits a person who owes delinquent taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, or costs directly attributable to a prior tax sale, from purchasing tracts or items of real property at a tax sale. Prior to bidding at a tax sale, each bidder must affirm under the penalties for perjury that he or she does not owe delinquent taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, costs directly attributable to a prior tax sale, amounts from a final adjudication in favor of a political subdivision in this county, any civil penalties imposed for the violation of a building code or ordinance of this county, or any civil penalties imposed by a health department in this county. Further, each bidder must acknowledge that any successful bid made in violation of the above statement is subject to forfeiture. In the event of forfeiture, the bid amount shall be applied to the delinquent taxes, special assessments, penalties, interest, costs, judgments, or civil penalties of the ineligible bidder, and a certificate will be issued to the county executive.

The Commissioners specifically reserve the right to withhold from the sale any parcel which has been listed in error, or which otherwise becomes ineligible for sale either prior to the start or during the duration of the auction. The Auditor’s Office does not warrant the accuracy of the key numbers or street addresses published herein and any misstatement in the key number or street address does not invalidate an otherwise valid sale.

Dated: 1/30/2019

Tax Unit: Brownstown Corp

Owner of Record: Unicell Paper Mills Inc

Sale ID#: 361800009

Property ID#: 36-54-10-401-003.000-002

Brief Legal Description: PT NE 32.72AC

Property Address: 1220 W Spring St Brownstown 47220

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Tax Unit: Seymour City-Jackson

Owner of Record: Gilley, Wanda F

Sale ID#: 361800074

Property ID#: 36-66-17-403-111.000-009

Brief Legal Description: LAUPUS W1/2 LOT 8-A & LAUPUS ADD LOT 7 – A & LAUPUS ADD E1/2 78′ OFF S END LOT 8 BLK A

Property Address: 621 Noble St Seymour 47274

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Owner of Record: Patterson, John Dale & Loretta M

Sale ID#: 361800102

Property ID#: 36-66-20-204-051.000-009

Brief Legal Description: PARK GARDENS LOT 41

Property Address: 828 Phillips Ln Seymour 47274

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Tax Unit: Owen

Owner of Record: Redleaf, Glenda Ii & Douglas Joseph

Sale ID#: 361800119

Property ID#: 36-63-29-401-035.001-010

Brief Legal Description: CLEARSPRING LOT 5

Property Address: 3315 N Sugar St Norman 47264

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Tax Unit: Pershing

Owner of Record: Greathouse, Gary W & Cheryl P

Sale ID#: 361800126

Property ID#: 36-64-07-303-040.000-011

Brief Legal Description: MAHALAVILLE 8-B

Property Address: 6668 Glendennings St Freetown 47235

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Tax Unit: Crothersville

Owner of Record: Rusch, Louis B & Leah D

Sale ID#: 361800167

Property ID#: 36-46-10-301-015.000-016

Brief Legal Description: WESTWOOD SUBDIV 2ND LOT 20

Property Address: 302 W Walnut St Crothersville 47229

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Owner of Record: Gay, Paul & Penny

Sale ID#: 361800170

Property ID#: 36-46-10-401-021.000-016

Brief Legal Description: PT TRACTS B & C, 10-4-6 .33A

Property Address: 614 E Bard St Crothersville 47229

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Owner of Record: Stacey, Grover

Sale ID#: 361800172

Property ID#: 36-46-10-403-025.000-016

Brief Legal Description: LOT 84

Property Address: 208 E Dixon St Crothersville 47229

Minimum Bid: $200.00

Total Number of Properties: 8

I hereby certify that the above real properties have been offered in one tax sale, have not received a bid for at least the amount required under I.C. 6-1.1-24-5 and have been identified in a resolution of the Board of Commissioners for Jackson County, Indiana, to be offered for sale.

Given under my hand and seal on 1/30/2019.

Kathy S. Hohenstreiter,

Auditor, Jackson County Indiana.

1/30, 2/6, 2/13