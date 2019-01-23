Austin, Scott County Awarded Over $1 Million In Community Grants

The City of Austin and Scott County were among the 19 communities announced last week that were awarded funding through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs

Last Thursday, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch along with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that 19 rural communities received more than $10.8 million in federal grant funding.

“It is important we are recognizing the impact rural communities have on our economic future. We must continue to ensure they are working to complete much needed projects,” Crouch said. “There are several rounds of federal funding being awarded throughout the state over the course of a year. We are making an impact on how rural Indiana is transforming their quality of place for their residents.”

The state of Indiana distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities to assist units of local government with various community projects like: improving infrastructure, downtown revitalization, public facilities improvements and economic development.

The City of Austin was awarded $550,000 for wastewater system improvements. The project will increase the capacity of a lift station, improve a number of elements at the treatment plant and build a phosphorus chemical facility.

Scott County was awarded $500,000 to renovate the former New Hope Services building on Frontage Road in Austin into a medical facility. The project includes acquisition of a building and renovations that will enhance infectious disease services and general medical treatment to low-to-moderate income people within the county.

Another area community also shared in the $10.8 million in OCRA grants.

The City of Seymour was awarded $590,000 for a streetscape project. This project will improve an area around One Chamber Square and consist of enhancing the sidewalks and curbing, upgrading the lighting and electrical services and creating an community space that includes seating and interactive features such as an outdoor musical play installation and large exploration boulders.

“These funds will bring valuable, much-needed infrastructure improvements, upgrades and resources needed in our rural communities,” said Jodi Golden, Executive Director of OCRA. “Residents of rural Indiana will see an impact to their quality of life, health and safety once these projects are completed.”

The first round of the 2019 CDBG program begins on March 25 with proposals due on May 3. Final applications are due June 28.