Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

The following will be sold for charges:

108 S MAC DR AUSTIN

On 02/08/2019 @ 09:00 AM

1994 CHEVROLET

1GCCS14Z4RB145210

$1,970.00

1/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Vouchers to be presented to the Scott County Commissioners

Court Claims to be approved 2/6/2019

CASA of Scott County Inc., $15,304.00; Marsha Owens Howser, $50.00; Matthew Bender & Co Lexis, $515.61; Officers Gutierrez, $126.00; Quill Corp., $246.39; The Office Shop, $201.71; Thompson West Payment Center, $208.44.

1/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

Jackson County, Indiana

Total Compensation 2018

Name Amount

Abbott, Jeffrey M $40,611.38

Abdulbari, Trista A $5,967.33

Acton, Shelly J $47,979.80

Allen, Michele L $680.26

Allman, Cathy L $25,825.44

Anderson, Daulton C $36,781.99

Arbuckle, Dustin C $461.76

Arthur, Dennis $6,973.41

Arthur, Fleeta L $1,827.21

Arthur, James D $43,585.45

Atkins, Robert $178.92

Auffenberg, Ira L $34,130.11

Auleman, Linda $42,486.00

Ault, Jerry L $53,280.00

Ault, Jimmie L $134.48

Ault, Kimberly R $32,153.60

Ault, Terry A $29,950.40

Baker, Lloyd N $36,690.56

Baldwin, Cortney M $9,314.87

Banks, Claudia A $42,319.00

Banks, Daniel K $50,144.00

Barker, Bradley W $52,142.26

Barker, Dana M $34,358.10

Barker, Rachel M $5,427.30

Barker, Thomas W $57,508.78

Barnes, Joseph E $40,580.42

Barnett, Kimberly R $28,540.96

Barnette, Conner J $51,297.84

Barnette, Conner J $7,691.96

Baxter, Tami J $37,256.34

Beard, Candace $15,814.23

Bensheimer, Donna M $31,490.36

Benter, Kristina L $39,334.54

Benter, Olivia S $5,225.47

Bevers, Susan $7,940.20

Bevers, Susan $14,714.00

Blaker, Heather N $43,339.08

Blaker, Heather N $7,637.00

Blann, Daniel $28,634.00

Bobb, Michael L $10,663.00

Boling, Donald K $30,659.00

Bonebright, Bailey J $1,892.44

Bonebright, Blaine $36,982.78

Boshears, Wendy M $35,387.42

Bowers, Sydney E $17,137.44

Bowman, April N $11,495.14

Bowman, Carletta M $7,171.50

Branaman, Anthony D $48,127.36

Brasher, Dennis L $62,741.00

Brasher, Stacey J $67.24

Braunstein, Jeremy W $73,726.00

Brewer, James S $8,172.62

Brewer, Robert S $23,985.00

Brewer, Tina L $35,638.48

Brewer, Tina L $2,081.00

Brewer II, Jerry L $73,673.02

Brittain, Stacy D $40,866.46

Brooking, Tina M $11,405.45

Brown, Bradley $30,933.45

Brown, Linda J $34,687.00

Bryant, Nathaniel D $53,007.93

Bullard, Barbara J $30,942.24

Bunce, Christopher $15,479.86

Burcham, Ashley M $32,644.00

Burcham, Clint S $53,141.56

Burkhart, John S $11,307.27

Burton, Curtis R $50,198.92

Burton, Patrick T $12,282.38

Cain, Ann $7,333.56

Calhoun, Shara J $22,330.95

Campbell, Chelsea L $98.24

Campbell, Emily E $4,840.00

Carnes II, William D $63,367.00

Carothers, Brenda J $42,564.00

Carothers, Michael E $144,137.00

Carroll, Tess A $29,061.85

Carroll, Timothy J $42,789.64

Cash, Pamela F $13,607.17

Caudill, Catherine A $86.64

Caudill, Michael L $35,896.09

Chalfant, Jeffrey A $4,938.64

Clark, Joshua E $44,202.75

Clark, Rhonda L $42,820.30

Clouse, Brian K $19,474.51

Cochrane, Tony R $11,191.50

Cockerham, Peggy L $12,697.28

Collier, Shane G $47,001.61

Coombs, Johnetta L $36,349.59

Cox, Michelle E $57,782.06

Cramer, Benjamin D $37,101.37

Crees, Velma J $2,165.35

Curry, Valleri D $61,214.49

Cutter, Rebekah A $28,709.44

Daab, Bonnie J $846.37

Darlage, Donald A $37,871.14

Darlage, Stan D $55,170.40

Davers, Karcyn R $17,453.60

Davers, Mitzie G $34,687.00

Davidson, Clyde L $18,583.23

Davidson, Douglas W $30,973.28

Davidson, Janet S $63,432.90

Davidson, Michael $7,333.56

Davis, Duane N $41,554.00

Davis, Duane S $10,637.71

Deaton, Mark A $36,768.00

Deckard, Charles E $10,308.17

Dillman, Robert W $18,702.56

Downs, Darin D $17,282.54

Drake, David E $33,655.27

Drees Jr, William J $46,711.23

Earl, Franklin C $9,912.16

Earnest, Heidi R $5,870.13

Edwards, Andrea M $5,233.96

Edwards, Floyd J $20,518.98

Eglen, Staci L $34,687.00

Eldridge, Nancy E $6,821.91

Elliott, Bryan L $31,440.93

Emmons, Angela D $35,923.42

Everhart, Chris M $47,119.77

Finch, Dwight D $808.08

Findley, Brittney A $31,001.55

Findley, Jacob L $56,532.00

Fisher, Lori L $35,728.00

Fisher, Shona D $31,721.28

Fisk, Jay C $60,730.64

Fleetwood, Anthony $36,477.21

Fleetwood, Deanna S $38,361.77

Fluhr, Michael J $20,973.54

Foist, Brandi D $17,513.10

Fordice, Logan A $37,264.52

Fordice, Terry $36,789.00

Foster, Dereck J $19,275.76

Foster, Theresa S $1,502.90

Freeman, Bradley D $36,106.77

Freeman, Rhonda D $30,469.60

Frey, Donald M $63,367.00

Froedge, Alicia R $35,753.26

Gaiter, Beverly A $32,638.00

Gallion, Mary J $11,883.22

Gans, Sue E $31,658.55

Garner, Amber D $39,191.29

Garner, Hugh E $51,481.00

Garvey, Donna L $1,421.82

Gibson, Faron L $15,773.04

Gilbert, Jack $120.00

Gillaspy, Robert D $22,278.33

Gobin, William E $33,682.00

Gorbett, John R $13,853.36

Graves, Jan K $28,193.22

Gray, Hayden D $36,251.77

Gray, Terry L $11,281.47

Greathouse, Richard D $37,531.76

Grelle, Jessica S $7,294.31

Guilfoyle, Louise A $8,857.20

Guthrie, Keith $39,415.05

Guthrie, Tawana M $29,077.60

Hall, Bradie S $3,704.61

Hall, David A $7,333.56

Hamilton, Tony L $13,454.31

Hanner, Dusti L $6,325.35

Hanner Jr, Loy A $39,144.31

Hansen, Corey J $11,073.75

Hardwick, Kayla M $29,041.35

Harvey, Courtney D $2,618.00

Hatfield, Loretta L $50,933.30

Hayes, Melissa $34,687.00

Hays, Jane E $38,953.72

Hedger, Robert A $4,186.92

Henley, Robert T $56,170.48

Hill, Rebecca $30,051.20

Hinners, Rita A $33,619.63

Hoevener, Katrina L $36,164.80

Hoevener, Trina D $9,803.41

Hohenstreiter, Kathy S $45,209.00

Holt, Mark D $47,895.18

Hopkins, Christopher $59,029.33

Hounshel, Sandra $13,950.65

Hubbard, Alicia R $22,550.95

Hubbard, Jeffrey W $50,144.00

Hubbard, Karla $29,950.40

Hubbard, Kristin A $27,109.24

Hudson, Mickey E $12,296.90

Hughes, Cecile E $9,477.09

Hunsucker, Michael R $34,575.34

Hurt, Brent P $9,697.85

Hurt, Roger D $42,486.00

Hurt, Sharon J $34,065.60

Hutchinson, Jesse T $55,326.66

Hyer, Rebecca L $38,743.67

Ingle, Sharon S $38,085.00

Isaacs, Jennifer L $10,705.45

Jackson, Bailey D $878.56

Jackson, Jeffrey D $48,670.72

Jackson, Kimberly D $29,950.40

Jacobi, Bridget R $7,333.56

Janes, Jeffrey A $58,528.74

Jaynes, Toni L $37,356.00

Jones, Delbert W $6,108.26

Jones, Teresa J $29,301.44

Juergens, Judith A $783.09

Kaiser, Brian $46,054.47

Kaufman, Katherine S $45,209.00

Kindred, Cristina L $34,145.61

Kindred, Jerry L $277.54

Kindred, Terry L $6,612.09

Klinge, Madison N $2,956.59

Klinger, Nicholas C $20,735.00

Kovener, Catherine J $33,088.80

Kovener, Whitney L $36,934.40

Lane, Beverly A $17,201.50

Lane, Miranda R $386.22

Lawson, Kelly L $38,258.65

Lepage, Todd J $41,307.96

Lorenzo, Allyson R $512.94

Louden, Aaron S $56,532.00

Lovegrove, Vonda K $5,438.10

Lowery, Amanda L $48,289.00

Loyd, Deborah F $87.01

Lucas, Robert E $62,734.89

Lyon-McCarthy, Robin $24,992.12

Markel, Andrew B $22,278.33

Markel, Elizabeth R $32,488.16

Marshall, Alan L $144,137.00

Maxie, Dennis R $25,127.20

Maxie, Dillon R $10,816.56

Mayo, Pamela A $30,270.40

McElfresh, Bethany J $39,836.03

McElfresh, Linda L $4,514.20

McElfresh, Taylor A $6,349.20

McElfresh II, Jerry L $24,787.02

McIntosh, Daniel D $18,796.64

McKain-Haurez, Deseree D $27,872.00

McKeand, Madison P $5,523.30

McKinney, Carolyn R $502.28

McKinney, Kelly L $26,814.40

McPike, Bradley $41,553.46

Merry, David L $600.00

Metz, Karen A $237.30

Meyer, Richard S $50,861.81

Miller, James G $580.81

Miller, Larry K $38,749.60

Millman, Robert L $4,400.00

Mink, Donald P $54,772.15

Minton, Ray A $47,807.31

Moeller, Lora M $51,392.00

Montgomery, Makayla E $108.30

Moore, Maryanna $47,969.92

Morris, Anna C $34,686.86

Morrow, Linda L $1,419.85

Mowdy, Ashley D $43,723.54

Mowdy, Steve K $23,476.92

Murphy, Charles S $42,268.03

Murphy, Joseph G $13,819.40

Myers, Kimberli S $34,620.14

Myers, Nigel H $19,831.28

Myers, Tabitha M $41,466.00

Nale, Phillip B $16,109.60

Nehrt, Janet L $22,088.88

Newsome, Cody L $17,324.36

Nicholson, Adam S $59,985.83

Nierman, Jeffrey A $43,045.00

Nolting, John L $7,333.56

Noth, Scott $60,929.00

Olson, Charles E $18,605.74

Patrick, Gregory M $39,552.05

Payton, Jennifer L $37,519.47

Persinger, Matthew W $400.00

Phillips, Lisa M $27,872.00

Phillips, Norman W $67,233.00

Pierce, Alexander $2,437.16

Polly, Madisen N $877.23

Ponsler, Michael J $13,673.47

Porter, Sherry K $37,044.83

Pottschmidt, Leon $7,333.56

Prajzner, Andrew $38,441.60

Prajzner, Stephanie E $16,989.87

Prewitt, Stephanie J $32,672.80

Pyle, Jamie $31,779.20

Ramsey, Paul N $39,927.20

Rautenkranz, Katherine L $31,679.82

Ray, Byron K $29,372.84

Ray, Jonathan M $45,978.03

Ray, Jonathan M $9,385.10

Redicker, Steve D $39,808.49

Reedy, Matthew K $22,278.33

Reuter, Lesley A $158.20

Reynolds, Mark W $37,350.43

Reynolds, Kevin S $40,494.90

Reynolds, Timothy J $35,826.63

Ridlen Sr, David D $44,725.80

Riley, Brady A $17,602.78

Rittman, Jamie $27,872.00

Ritz, Brooke E $32,869.44

Robbins, Amber $28,371.76

Robbins, Thomas S $39,564.34

Robertson, Joseph M $63,366.00

Robinson, Rita S $15,578.84

Roche, John T $63,366.00

Rodriguez, Stefanie P $1,126.32

Rogers, Matthew A $3,116.88

Rohdert, David D $8,597.60

Rohlfing, Julie A $600.00

Ross, John A $39,654.19

Ruddick, Kearstin D $4,393.94

Rudolph, Benjamin R $54,957.42

Rutan, Milton E $51,803.92

Salmon, Tara L $37,473.57

Sanders, Larry D $39,999.58

Scarlett, Anne M $11,185.82

Schepman, Carol A $63.28

Scherschel, Joshua K $69,542.14

Schleter, Amy K $11,370.84

Schneider, Reta $29,555.20

Schrader, Constance M $33,646.53

Schrink, Timothy J $12,144.16

Scifres, Rhomonda D $45,260.96

Sellers, Charlotte A $261.03

Settle, Kevin M $3,750.96

Sidwell, Wyatt T $16,059.77

Silver, Marsha K $27,841.60

Simmons, Mark A $39,785.00

Sluder, Tina B $27,050.40

Smith, Amber R $27,435.20

Smith, Austin W $12,615.23

Smith, Claire K $3,259.83

Smith, Keith $45,959.20

Snapp, Ileah M $6,595.59

Sommers, Clifford L $32,638.00

Sommers, D Christine $38,085.00

Spurgeon, Jack D $600.00

Stahl, Curtis A $177.98

Steward, Richard D $59,574.86

Stidam, Cheryl $1,119.26

Stilwell, Matthew T $37,752.76

Stott, Brandon L $46,689.68

Stout, Barbara J $46,094.62

Stuckwisch, Rebecca N $31,779.20

Stuckwisch, Shelina L $33,732.80

Stuckwisch, Teresa A $8,819.73

Stuckwisch, William L $12,652.92

Styles, Debbie S $30,064.13

Sullivan, Janet E $63.28

Tankersley, Michael D $4,230.80

Taylor, Thomas D $46,012.78

Teipen, Roger L $400.00

Temple, Dennis L $3,449.35

Temple, Kendra $31,953.67

Terkhorn, Thomas O $1,200.00

Terry, Brent W $45,356.70

Thomas, Phillip E $26,601.75

Thompson, Brian H $7,333.56

Thompson, Brian H $560.00

Thompson, Seth W $41,299.20

Thompson, Skylar N $35,183.92

Thompson, Travis M $205.63

Thompson, Travis $4,450.68

Thurman, Brittany N $16,714.88

Toppe, Brian J $8,222.43

Tormoehlen, Carrie A $59,359.00

Trueblood, Tammy J $70,060.35

Turner, Ryan B $520.00

Ulrey, Catherine A $6,053.35

Umbstead, Chad E $20,864.72

Underwood, Justyn W $33,593.00

Velez, Adam R $17,037.86

Voss, Lauren E $2,327.92

Voss, Robin D $27,242.72

Walker IV, Herbert K $35,533.76

Walters, Jeffrey S $14,178.85

Warren, Madge E $32,672.80

Wayman II, Phillip A $60,000.00

Wayt, Lavella L $30,469.60

Weddell, Christine J $41,446.02

Wehmiller, Julie A $36,387.00

Wehmiller, Susan G $12,558.00

Wehrkamp, Shannon M $1,352.61

Weir, Michael R $11,937.31

Wells, Dianna K $500.31

Wessel, Jana L $33,088.80

Wessel, Jena L $1,386.24

Wetzel, Jeremy M $33,299.15

Wheeler, Cheryl L $57,782.06

Wheeler, Lea Ann $52,382.56

Wheeler, Roger V $66,963.40

Wheeler, Roger V $5,380.44

White, Beth E $36,310.40

Williams, Ramona K $28,867.60

Wilson, Tammy J $32,687.98

Wischmeier, Kassandra D $34,048.68

Wischmeier, Robin L $30,823.20

Wolka, Carolyn L $2,772.46

Woods, Heather R $3,746.13

Woods, James D $49,014.92

Wurtzburger, Kyle J $36,954.90

Yeager, Stephen M $72,468.84

Zink, Gina L $38,536.30

Zink, Michael R $8,638.12

I, Kathy Hohenstreiter, hereby certify that the names, addresses, duties and compensation of employees as listed herein are correct and complete and that it includes all employees of the aforesaid office, department, board, bureau, commission or institution, who were employees during the year 2018.

01/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, INDIANA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

2019 CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids will be received by the TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, acting by and through the TOWN BOARD (hereinafter referred to as “the Owner”), at 111 WEST HOWARD STREET, CROTHERSVILLE, IN 47229 until 6:00 PM local time, FEBRUARY 5, 2018, for the construction of CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS for the TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE. Bids received by the time and date specified will then be publicly opened and read aloud.

THIS PROJECT CONSISTS OF A LUMP SUM BID FOR BITUMINOUS PATCHING, STRUCTURAL OVERLAY, AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS AND RELATED ITEMS, AT FOURTEEN SEPARATE LOCATIONS.

After review and award of a contract, the Owner will provide a “Notice to Proceed” to the Contractor. Contractor will then have 10 working days after said “Notice to Proceed” to commence construction and 90 days total to achieve substantial completion and an additional 30 days to complete all work for this project, for a total of 130 days after issuance of “Notice to Proceed” to project closeout. Substantial completion date is therefore anticipated to be July 11, 2019 and final completion date is therefore anticipated to be August 10, 2018, based on a Notice to Proceed and Contract approval by April 2, 2018. Contractor will be assessed $300.00 a day liquidated damages for any work remaining over and above either of the specified contract completion dates. Payment to be made on a standard monthly claim basis, with 10% retainage, and said retainage may be held up to three months after the successful completion of this contract. There is no retainage reduction for this project.

Copies of the Contract Documents are on file for review in the Office of the Owner (TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE – Clerk Treasurer, 111 WEST HOWARD, CROTHERSVILLE, IN 47229). Access to an ftp site with the Contract Documents in PDF format is available from the Engineer (FPBH, Inc., 72 HENRY STREET, P. O. Box 47, North Vernon, Indiana, 47265, 812-346-2045) for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Printed copies of the Contract Documents are available for a non-refundable fee of $50.00 per set. Additional sets may be purchased for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 per set. Partial sets will not be available. Only those plan holders registered through the Engineer will be allowed to submit a bid for the project.

There is no pre bid conference scheduled for this project.

Bids must be submitted on the forms in the Contract Documents and other conditions therein described must be met. Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, clearly marked TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE – CCMG PROJECT IMPROVEMENTS on the face of the envelope and display the name and address of the bidder. Each bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Certified Check in a sum equal to 10% of the amount of the bid unless otherwise specified, and a completed Non-Collusion Affidavit. Bid prices must be firm for a period of ninety (90) days from the bid opening date. Should a successful bidder withdraw his bid, or fail to execute a satisfactory contract within ten (10) days after notice of acceptance of his bid, the owner may declare the Bid Security forfeited as liquidated damages, not as penalty. The successful bidder shall furnish a Performance and Labor and Materials Payment Bond in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum with an approved surety company. Said bond shall remain in full force and effect for a period of one (1) year after date of final acceptance of the work.

The TOWN OF CROTHERSVILLE, reserves the right to accept or reject any bid and to waive any or all formalities.

CROTHERSVILLE, Indiana

January 16, 2019

1/23, 1/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JACKSON SUPERIOR COURT NO.2

STATE OF INDIANA

Cause No. 36D02-1811-AD44

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF Hayden Faith Higdon, Minor

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and/or any putative father is notified that a petition for adoption of the child, named Hayden Faith Higdon born to Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and Amber Nicole Lakins (Hall), in January 2014, respectively, was filed in the office of the Clerk of Court, Courthouse Annex, 220 E. Walnut Street, Brownstown, IN 47220. The petition for adoption alleges that the consent to adoption of Hayden Faith Higdon, is not required because Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., has abandoned or deserted the child for at least one (1) year immediately preceding the date of the filing of the petition for adoption and/or for the reason that the children have been in the custody of another for at least one (1) year when Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., failed without justifiable cause to communicate significantly with the child when able to do so, and/or knowingly failed to provide for the care and support of the children when able to do so as required by law or judicial decree. If Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., or any putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, Hayden Faith Higdon, he must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with IC 31-19-3-1 et seq., in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the date of service of this notice. If Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., or a putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after service of this notice (the date of the last of 3 publications) the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. The consent to adoption by Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and any putative father will be irrevocably implied and Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., and any putative father, will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of Michael Owen Higdon, Jr.’s or the putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. No oral statement made to Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., relieves Michael Owen Higdon, Jr., of Michael Owen Higdon, Jr.’s obligations under this notice. This notice complies with IC 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Amanda L. Lowery

Clerk

Jackson Superior Court No.2

Joseph Leon Payne, 6439-72

JOSEPH L. PAYNE, P.C.

P.O. Box 345

Austin, IN 4732

(812) 794-4100

Counsel for Petitioners

1/23, 1/30/ 2/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

State of Indiana

County of Scott

In the Scott Superior Court

Case No: 72D01-1901-MI-00009

In the Matter of the Name Change of

Hannah Johnson

Petitioner

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Hannah Johnson, whose mailing address is 1393 E. Marshfield Road, Scottsburg, IN 47170 in Scott County, Indiana hereby gives notice that she has filed a petition in the Scott Superior Court requesting that her name be changed to Hannah Grace Johnson.

Hannah Johnson

Petitioner

Dated: January 16, 2019

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

1/23, 1/30, 2/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE

JACKSON COUNTY WATER UTILITY, INC.

2019 ANNUAL

MEMBERSHIP MEETING

This is to inform members of Jackson County Water Utility, Inc. of the upcoming annual membership meeting. The meeting will be held at the Brownstown Central High School cafeteria on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is held each year for the purpose of electing three (3) members to the Board of Directors, to hear reports of the manager, president and other officers of the corporation and to conduct any and all other business which may properly come before the meeting.

The election process is as follows:

A member of the corporation must nominate another member of the corporation as a candidate for election to the Board of Directors held at the annual meeting of the corporation. The person so nominated must be a member in good standing and must reside in the district up for election that year. The nominating member shall provide their name and address and the name and address of the person nominated by them in writing to the Election Committee of the Corporation no later than Monday February 4, 2019. The nomination shall be mailed or delivered to the “Election Committee”, 1119 West Spring Street, Brownstown, Indiana 47220. The Election Committee shall determine the qualification of the nominating member and the person nominated. These persons so nominated shall be qualified to the ballot for Director by Monday March 4, 2019. No nomination for Director shall be taken from the floor at the annual meeting. Each membership shall have one vote. (Example: If a membership is listed with both husband and wife’s names, either one may cast a ballot but not both.) The Districts and the current Directors up for election this year are: District 5 (Brownstown Township), Richard Tormoehlen; District 7 (Carr Township), Tim Steltenpohl; and District 9 (Vernon Township and the South one-half of Washington Township and the East one-half of Grassy Fork Township), Glenn Henry.

If you have any questions about the nomination process, feel free to contact the corporation office at 812-353-3654.

1/23, 1/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1810-DN-0142

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

RICKY H. BLEDSOE

Petitioner,

and

SHIRLEY R. BLEDSOE

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHIRLEY R. BLEDSOE

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Shirley R. Bledsoe, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on October 10, 2018 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: January 9, 2019

SS/Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Ricky H. Bledsoe, Petitioner

1/9, 1/16, 1/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

County of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1810-JT-62

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

MG – DOB 7/18/2013 AND Ryan Galeucia (Biological Father) Christi Wilson (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Ryan Galeucia Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/12/2019 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

1/9, 1/16, 1/23 hspaxlp

Legal Notice

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

SS:

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT\SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1812-MF-000055

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ROY D. STUART, DECEASED and

THE UNKNOWN TENANT,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate

Against the property commonly known as 10451 E State Road 356, Lexington, IN 47138-8483 and described as follows:

Tract #10-Huttsell Farms

Being a part of the southwest quarter of section 25, township 3 north, range 8 east, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a 5/8″ steel pin found at the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of said section 25; thence with the section line south 89 degrees 52 minutes 00 seconds east, 1330.72 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set in a fence line; thence leaving the section line north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 921.20 feet to a found P.K. nail in the centerline of State Road #356; thence running with State Road #356 the following seven (7) courses north 62 degrees 23 minutes 09 seconds east, 225.15 feet to a railroad spike; thence north 62 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds east, 224.48 feet; thence north 61 degrees 01 minutes 15 seconds east, 119.69 feet; thence north 54 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds east, 116.67 feet; thence north 45 degrees 05 minutes 05 seconds east, 357.32 feet; thence north 34 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds east, 104.70 feet; thence north 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds east, 310.13 feet to a railroad spike set said point being the true point of beginning; thence leaving State Road #356 and running south 89 degrees 43 minutes 28 seconds west 453.89 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 296.31 feet to a point in Woods Creek; thence the following five (5) calls with the south bank of Woods Creek south 75 degrees 58 minutes 02 seconds east, 42.45 feet; thence south 89 degrees 48 minutes 49 seconds east, 200.52 feet; thence north 83 degrees 40 minutes 57 seconds east, 191.79 feet; thence north 50 degrees 41 minutes 37 seconds east, 177.20 feet; thence south 04 degrees 33 minutes 59 seconds east, 103.15 feet to a railroad spike set in State Road #356; thence running with the center of the above mentioned road south 28 degrees 02 minutes 45 seconds west, 461.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 3.962 acres, more or less.

EXCEPT that part conveyed to the State of Indiana, by deed recorded December 8, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014004136, being more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, Scott County, Indiana, and a being part of the land of Roy D. and Jalaine M. Stuart as described in Instrument Number 201200003431, in the Office of Recorder, Scott County, lying within the right-of-way lines depicted on the attached right-of-way parcel plat, described as follows: Commencing at a railroad spike, being the South quarter corner of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd P.M.; thence with the quarter line of said section North 00 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds West, 2405.43 feet to the center of State Road 356; thence with center of said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 120.72 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing with said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 437.85 feet (8000); thence North 62 degrees 39 minutes 50 seconds West, 50.00 feet (8002); thence North 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds East, 100.00 feet (8003); thence North 17 degrees 12 minutes 41 seconds East, 142.21 feet (8004); thence North 29 degrees 00 minutes 18 seconds East, 169.25 feet to the grantor’s north line; thence with the said line South 84 degrees 54 minutes 58 seconds East, 75.71 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; containing 0.620 Acres, more or less, inclusive of the presently existing right-of-way for SR 356 which contains 0.110 Acres.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

The Unknown Tenant

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Roy D. Stuart, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

By _/s/_BRYAN K. REDMOND

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

1/9, 1/16, 1/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1812-EU-000043

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE

OF JULIE A. LIVESAY, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that David Scott Carter was, on January 8, 2019, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Julia A. Livesay, deceased, who died on November 30, 2018. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: January 8, 2019.

/s/: Missy Applegate

CLERK,

SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY L. THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Julie A. Livesay

1/16, 1/23 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1810-MF-000047

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GARY L. HOSMER, RON’S AUTO SALES, INC., SCOTT COUNTY EMS and ROBIN D. HOSMER,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendant(s) above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate

Against the property commonly known as 711 White St, Scottsburg, IN 47170-1444 and described as follows:

The East Half of Lot Number Sixteen (16) and the West Half of Lot Number Fourteen (14) in White’s Second Subdivision to the Town of Scottsburg, Indiana.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

Ron’s Auto Sales, Inc., Scott County EMS and Robin D. Hosmer

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

Gary L. Hosmer

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

By MATTHEW S. LOVE

Attorney No. 18762-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

MATTHEW S. LOVE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

1/16, 1/23, 1/30 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0015-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0015-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $41,615.92

Cause Number: 72D01-1809-MF-000042

Plaintiff: SELF HELP VENTURES FUND

Defendant: RITA K. DAVIS and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. Sixteen (16) in the DeHart Sub-division to the Town of Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-25-310-035.000-003

244 DEHART DRIVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Samer S. Zabaneh, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Codilis Law, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

1/23, 1/30, 2/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0016-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0016-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $72,942.08

Cause Number: 72D01-1809-MF-000044

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: WILLIAM CAUDILL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Number Six Hundred Eighty-Three (683) in Rickard Subdivision to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-19-140-007.000-008

155 N HYLAND ST, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

1/23, 1/30, 2/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0017-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0017-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $147,218.77

Cause Number: 72D01-1809-MF-000043

Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: SIERRA SALYERS and KEVIN SALYERS

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East, Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana, and also being a part of lands described in Morgan (61-216) Described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of Section 19 at a nail set; thence north 0 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds east 885,6 feet along the county road to a nail set, the true place of beginning. Thence North 0 degrees 04 minutes 13 seconds East 208.9 feet to a nail set. Thence north 90 degrees West 417.03 feet to an iron pin set. Thence south 0 degrees 04 minutes 35 seconds west 208.90 feet to an iron pin set, thence north 90 degrees East 417.04 feet to the true place of beginning. Containing 2.000 acres subject to the county road right-of way and any easements of record. (Morgan Lot 12).

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-02-19-400-062.006-002

5133 N MERIDIAN RD, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bryan K Redmond, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 22108-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

1/23, 1/30, 2/6 hspaxlp

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0018-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0018-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $137,040.38

Cause Number: 72D01-1810-MF-000048

Plaintiff: PLATINUM MORTGAGE, INC

Defendant: JULIE A. RITCHISON

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, commencing at the Northeast corner of the said Northeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter, thence South 00 Degrees 00 Minutes East along the section line (assumed bearing) 881.13 Feet; thence North 90 Degrees 00 Minutes West 229.67 Feet to a steel pin THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 88 Degrees 50 Minutes 21 Seconds West 110 Feet to a steel pin in the East right-of-way of Third Street; thence South 00 Degrees 05 Minutes 36 Seconds East along said right-of-way 66.125 Feet to a steel pin; thence South 88 Degrees 50 Minutes 21 Seconds East 110 Feet to a steel pin; thence North 00 Degrees 05 Minutes 36 Seconds West 66.125 Feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing .17 of an Acre, more or less. Also, a part of the Northeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 3 North, Range 7 East, City of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana, described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of the Northeast fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20; thence South along the Quarter Section line 876.752 Feet to an iron pin, THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence South 66.125 Feet along the lot described in Deed Record 72 Page 280 to an iron pin; thence South 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 54 Seconds West 229.65 Feet to an iron post; thence North 66.125 Feet to an iron post, thence North 88 Degrees 58 Minutes 54 Seconds East 229.65 Feet to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 0.3486 Acres, more or less

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Jerry Goodin

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-20-210-013.000-008, 72-05-20-210-004.000-008

431 NORTH 3RD STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Jennifer L. Snook, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Marinosci Law Group, PC, Attorney Law Firm

219-462-5104

1/23, 1/30, 2/6 hspaxlp