Classifieds

MOBILITY ISSUES?? We have walkers, wheelchairs & canes to lend. Contact Crothersville Senior Citizens at 793-2523.tfn

BANKRUPTCY Payment plans available. 812-522-0628, Mark Risser, Attorney at Law. We are a debt relief agency. We help people file for bankruptcy relief under the bankruptcy code. tfn

911 SIGNS Make sure police, ambulance & fire department can find you. $15 includes bracket. Proceeds go to Crothersville-Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department. For more information or to order call 793-3473 & leave message

36 YEARS EXPERIENCED CARE. Professional grooming & boarding. WALKER’S KENNELS. Original location at 12086 East Base Road, Seymour, 523-3666.

NO ONE DESERVES to be hurt! Domestic violence and sexual assault hurt women, children and families. We can offer support, advocacy and safe shelter. All services confidential and at no cost to you. Call 24-hours toll-free: 1-888-883-1959.

ARE YOU EXPIRED? Check your mailing label to see when your subscription to the Crothersville Times should be re-newed. Send your check for $25 for one year; $45 for two in Jackson & Scott Counties; $45 per year elsewhere to PO Box 141, Crothersville, IN 47229.

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217.

AIRLINE CAREERS start here – Get FAA approved Aviation Tech training. Job placement assistance – Delta, Southwest, Boeing and many others hire AIM grads. CALL AIM. 888-242-3197

DIRECTV NOW. No Satellite Needed. $49/month. 65 Channels. Stream Breaking News, Live Events, Sports & On Demand Titles. No Annual Contract. No Commitment. CALL 1-844-556-7426

HughesNet Satellite Internet – 25mbps for just $49.99/mo! Get More Data FREE Off-Peak Data. No phone line required! FAST download speeds. WiFi built in! FREE Standard Installation! Call 1-844-257-4934

Spectrum Triple Play! TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. More Channels. Faster Internet. Unlimited Voice. Call 1-855-663-7513

DIRECTV & AT&T. 155 Channels & 1000s of Shows/Movies On Demand (w/SELECT Package.) AT&T Internet 99 Percent Reliability. Unlimited Texts to 120 Countries w/AT&T Wireless.

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels. $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. Call 1-855-551-9764

Put on your TV Ears and hear TV with unmatched clarity. TV Ears Original were originally $129.95 – NOW WITH THIS SPECIAL OFFER are only $59.95 with mode MCB59! Call 1-877-930-2645

BATHROOM RENOVATIONS. EASY, ONE DAY updates! We specialize in safe bathing. Grab bars, no slip flooring & seated showers. Call for a free in-home consultation: 855-898-3106

DRIVERS: New Starting Base Pay – .50 cpm w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com

GOT LAND? Our Hunters will Pay Top $$$ to hunt your land. Call for a FREE info packet & quote. 1-866-309-1507 www.BaseCampLeasing.com

INSURANCE: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans and Save! Explore Top Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans For Free! Get covered and Save! Call 877-846-2609.

MEDICAL: OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 866-770-6849

MEDICAL: Sleep Apnea Patients – If you have Medicare coverage, call Verus Healthcare to qualify for CPAP supplies for little or no cost in minutes. Home Delivery, Healthy Sleep Guide and More – FREE! Our customer care agents await your call. 1-866-646-4571.

DONATE YOUR CAR TO CHARITY! FAST FREE PICKUP-24 HR RESPONSE! Help Children in Need, Support Breast Cancer Education/Prevention or Veterans. Tax Deduction 844-820-9099

Unable to work due to injury or illness? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc., Social Security Disability Attorneys! FREE Evaluation. Local Attorneys Nationwide 1-855-398-5075 [Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar.)]

GUN SHOW!! Crown Point, IN – January 26th & 27th, Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Sat. 9-5, Sun 9-3 For information call 765-993-8942 Buy! Sell! Trade!