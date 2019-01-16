There’s A New Sheriff In Town

17 Arrested On Drug Charges Since First Of The Year In Scott County

In the first 11 days since Sheriff Jerry Goodin took office on January 1, seventeen drug related arrests have been made in Scott County. On his first day in office Goodin released a statement regarding his zero tolerance policy for drug offenses.

“We mean what we say,” said Goodin. His goal is to make Scott County a drug free county.

Jan. 3: In collaboration with the Indiana State Police, Harold Cochran, 58 of Scottsburg was arrested for two counts of dealing in methamphetamine.

Jan. 6: Deputies responded to a male subject parked in a residence driveway. Jimmie Pate, 48, of Scottsburg was arrested for driving under the influence, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.

Jan. 6: Deputy Josh Watterson conducted a traffic stop on Highway 56 and arrested the passenger, Adaija Boozer, 20 of Indianapolis for visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Jones, 21, of Indianapolis was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance, possession marijuana, and false informing. He was also held in jail on an out of county warrant.

Jan. 6: Deputy Joe Baker conducted a traffic stop and arrested Aaron Couch, 29, of Otisco for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, and possession of methamphetamine.

Jan. 6: Deputies arrested Jacinda Barrett, 29, of Henryville for possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, and visiting a common nuisance

Jan. 6: Deputies arrested Scott Cope, 31, of Scottsburg for possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, and possession marijuana.

Jan. 8: Deputy Phillip Thomas conducted a traffic stop and arrested Kristen Couch, 20, of Austin for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jan. 9: Deputy Kevin Huber conducted a traffic stop and arrested Tyler Snow, 25, North Vernon for possession marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Jan. 10: Deputy Joe Baker conducted a traffic stop and arrested Steven Bowling for possession marijuana and possession of paraphernalia

Jan. 10: A search warrant was conducted and led to the arrest of Lora Johnson, 44, of Scottsburg for maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in marijuana, dealing controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. During the search warrant Jeffrey Powell, 20, of Scottsburg was arrested for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in marijuana.

Jan. 10: Deputy Paul Clute assisted by deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Austin City Police Officers, and the Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at 13852 W. 163 N in Deputy, Indiana in Jefferson County. Two people were arrested, Perry Gammons on multiple warrants and Chris Boyle for possession of methamphetamine. The individuals were taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated in Jefferson County Jail.

Jan. 11: Deputy Johnny Coomer conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of Justin Smith, 27, of Salem for possession marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and resisting law enforcement. During the traffic stop, Ashley Fleenor, 22, of Scottsburg was arrested for possession marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a precursor, possession of controlled substance, theft, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and she was held on an out of county warrant. Also arrested was Austin Hall, 24, of Austin for possession of narcotic drug.