Foster, Wilson Re-Elected To Lead Crothersville Town Council

Danieta Foster was re-elected as president of the Crothersville Town Council when the local governing body met Jan. 8.

Councilman Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson made a motion to name Bob Lyttle president, but it died for lack of a second. Councilwoman Brenda Holzworth then made a motion to make Foster president, and that gained a second and passed 4-1 with Robinson casting the no vote.

Councilman Chad Wilson then made a motion to have Lyttle serve as vice president, and it passed unanimously. But at the end of the meeting, Lyttle declined the position, and Robinson made a motion to keep Wilson as vice president, and that passed 5-0.

The council also made other appointments during the meeting.

Robinson will continue to serve on the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District committee; Duane Davis will be the town’s Indiana Department of Homeland Security representative; and Curt Kovener will remain the town’s representative on Jackson County Industrial Development Corporation.

At the council’s next meeting Feb. 5, it will approve members of the safety board after conferring with Fire Chief Charles Densford to see if he wants to retain his seat on the safety board. The other members on that board are Wilson and Holzworth.

In other matters, the council tabled a discussion on whether to record the council meetings and put the recorded meeting online. Robinson questioned the costs of microphones and cameras for recording and whether the town’s website would allow for online broadcast.

The council heard an update from FPBH, the town’s engineering firm.

•The Seymour Road sewer/storm sewer & lift station project should start sometime in February or March.

•The Community Crossing Paving Grant should be ready to go to bid in February,