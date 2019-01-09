Crothersville, Austin, Scottsburg Will Hold Elections This Year

Filing For Office Gets Underway Today

Candidates seeking municipal offices in 2019 have to file a declaration of candidacy beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 9. The deadline for filing is noon Friday, Feb. 8.

The Primary election date is Tuesday, May 7.

In Crothersville, five town council seats and the town clerk-treausrer seat are up for election. All are voted on at large.

Current office holders are Terry Richey, clerk-treasurer; and town council members Danieta Foster, Brenda Holzworth, Bob Lyttle, Lenvel ‘Butch’ Robinson, and Chad Wilson.

The City of Austin will be electing a mayor, clerk-treasurer, and five city councilmen.

Current office holders include Mayor Dillo Bush, clerk-treasurer Chris Fugate, council members Greg Goodin, Staci Mullins, Joe Smith, Brandon White, and Johnnie White.

The city of Scottsburg will be electing a mayor, clerk-treasurer, and five city councilmen.

Current office holders are Mayor William H. Graham, clerk-treasurer Janetta C. Hardy, and city council Stanley Allen, Karen Grecius, William Hoagland, John Konkler, and Charles Rose.