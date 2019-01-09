Legal Notices

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana that the County Council of Scott County, in the Commissioners Room, Ste 128 1 E. McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 9:30 am. on the 22nd day of January, 2019 will consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

Fund Name:

General Fund:

Auditor-Personal Services $11,011

Commissioners-Personal Services $5,460

Building Commission-Personal Services $910

Circuit Court-Personal Services $2,730

Clerk-Personal Services $13,526

Network Technician-Personal Services $910

Coroner-Personal Services $2,730

Council-Personal Services $6,730

Custodian-Personal Services $3,120

Emergency Management Agency-Personal Services $910

4-H Extension Services-Personal Services $910

Probation-Personal Services $24,146

Prosecutor-Personal Services $8,190

Recorder-Personal Services $2,730

Superior Court-Personal Services $2,730

Jail-Personal Services $1,040

Surveyor-Personal Services $910

Transfer Station-Personal Services $1,040

Treasurer-Personal Services $2,730

Community Corrections-Personal Services $10,040

Emergency Medical Services-Personal Services $38,480

Emergency 911-Personal Services $15,470

Highway Department-Personal Services $20,160

Reassessment-Personal Services $85,108

Reassessment-Supplies $500

Reassessment-Other Services $23,450

Reassessment-Capital Outlay $3,000

Health Department-Personal Services $7,280

LIT Public Safety

Sheriff-Personal Services $19,906

Jail-Personal Services $17,680

Emergency Communications $8,190

Prosecutor-Personal Services $910

Taxpayers appearing at the meeting shall have a right to be heard. The additional appropriations as finally made will be referred to the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF). The DLGF will make a written determination as to the sufficiency of funds to support the appropriations made within fifteen (15) days of receipt of a Certified Copy of the action taken.

Dated: January 9th, 2019

Tammy Stout Johnson

Scott County Auditor

LEGAL NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Scott County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. on January 23, 2019 at the Scott County Court House, Commission Room #128, 1 E. McClain Ave. in the city of Scottsburg in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR7229947 Beer Wine & Liquor – Restaurant (210) RENEWAL

CHACIN DREAMS INC 1509 W MCCLAIN AVE Scottsburg IN, d/b/a THE HILL

Crystal Coomer, 566 N. Moon Road Scottsburg, Secretary

Robert Coomer 566 N. Moon Road Scottsburg, President

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice To Bidders

Notice is hereby given that Scott County, Indiana, acting by and through its Board of Commissioners, will receive sealed bids at the office of the Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, Scottsburg, Indiana until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 for the 2018-2019 Community Crossing Paving Projects.

At the approximate hour of 10:30 a.m. local time on February 6, 2019 all bids for this work will be opened and read aloud in the Scott County Courthouse at 1 East McClain Ave., Suite 128, Scottsburg, Indiana 47170.

The bidder must file with their seal bid, a certified check or bid bond in the amount of equal to ten (10%) percent of the total bid, payable to the Scott County Board of Commissioners, The above check or bid bond is to ensure the execution of the contract on which such bid is made.

All bids unless otherwise specified, shall be considered a firm bid for the entire contract period (Jan. 1, 2019-July 1, 2019). Bids shall be submitted on the prescribed forms with Form 96 and Non Collusion Affidavit and Proof of Liability Insurance.

The Board of Commissioners retain the right to negotiate with any and all bidders, after bids are submitted, should all bids exceed the amount of funds appropriated by the County for said services or materials. The Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and/or to waive any informality in the bidding and to accept bids as it deems to be in the best interest of the County.

Specifications are on file at the Scott County Highway Department.

Date: January 9, 2019

Scott County Board of Commissioners

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Scott County School District 1, 255 Hwy 31 South, Austin, IN 47102, shall receive sealed Request for Proposals (RFP) for Network Infrastructure upgrades.

A 470 has been posted for Scott County School District 1 for the purpose of Network Infrastructure Upgrade through the federal E-Rate Program. Please check the following website for the 470 posting www.universalservice.org. Please check this website for a detailed copy of the RFP: www.scsd1.com.

470 #: 190009757

RFP’s must be submitted in a sealed envelope with a return address, plainly marked on the outside: “RFP for Network Infrastructure Upgrades”. All RFP’s shall be in compliance with the laws governing such matters and the District reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formality in the RFP process.

Request for Proposal documents are to be submitted by February 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (EST times). Proposals may be mailed or delivered to:

Scott County School District 1

Attention: Joe Smith

255 Hwy 31 South

Austin, IN 47102

Superintendent

Scott County School District 1

Dr. Kenneth Kidd

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING OF SCOTT COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that the Scott County Economic Development Commission will meet at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant located at 1265 Allen Street in Scottsburg, Indiana, on the 16th day of January, 2019, at 9:00 am for the purpose of conducting the regular business of the Commission and consideration of any matters brought before the Commission at said meeting.

The public is invited to attend and participate in said meeting.

Dated: January 3, 2019

/s/ Raleigh Campbell, Secretary

Scott County Economic Development Commission

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

2018

No. 72C01-1811-ES-000007

IN RE THE SUPERVISED ESTATE OF DENNIS D. DUNIVAN, Deceased.

NOTICE of ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE is hereby given that Michael Miller was on the 5th day of December, 2018, appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Dennis D. Dunivan, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of October, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Scottsburg, Indiana, this 5th day of December, 2018.

Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Circuit Court

Steve Lohmeyer

The Lohmeyer Law Office

430 West First St

New Albany, IN 47150

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO. 72C01-1812-EU-000044

IN THE MATTER OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF TERRY L. KEITH, Deceased

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is given that Darrin L. Keith and Dustin C. Keith were, on December 31, 2018, appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Terry L. Keith, deceased, who died on December 11, 2018. The Co-Personal Representatives are authorized to administer the estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated: 12-31-18

/s/ Missy Applegate

CLERK, SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT

KERRY L. THOMPSON, #840-72

HOUSTON, THOMPSON and LEWIS, PC

49 East Wardell Street

Scottsburg, IN 47170

(812) 752-5920

Fax: (812) 752-6989

kthompson@htllawyers.com

Attorney for the Estate of Terry L. Keith

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF SCOTT

STATE OF INDIANA

CAUSE NO.: 72D01-1810-DN-0142

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

RICKY H. BLEDSOE

Petitioner,

and

SHIRLEY R. BLEDSOE

Respondent.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHIRLEY R. BLEDSOE

Whereabouts Unknown

To the above person named as the Respondent and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the Scott Superior Court a Verified Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by the person named as Petitioner. This notice by publication is specifically directed to the following named individual, Shirley R. Bledsoe, whose whereabouts are unknown.

If you have a claim for relief against this petitioner arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer.

You are further notified that you have thirty (30) days from the date of the publication of this notice in which to respond to the Petition filed on October 10, 2018 in the Scott Superior Court, Scott County, Indiana, and, in the event of your failure to do so, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition for Dissolution.

In the event you fail to appear for said hearing, judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief requested in the Petition.

Dated: January 9, 2019

SS/Missy Applegate

Clerk, Scott Superior Court

Ricky H. Bledsoe, Petitioner

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF INDIANA

County of Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1810-JT-62

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

MG – DOB 7/18/2013 AND Ryan Galeucia (Biological Father) Christi Wilson (Biological Mother)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Ryan Galeucia Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/12/2019 at 9:00 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney,

Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

Legal Notice

SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF SCOTT

SS:

IN THE SCOTT CIRCUIT\SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO. 72D01-1812-MF-000055

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ROY D. STUART, DECEASED and

THE UNKNOWN TENANT,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SUIT

The State of Indiana to the Defendants above named, and any other person who may be concerned.

You are hereby notified that you have been sued in the Court above named.

The nature of the suit against you is:

Complaint on Note and to Foreclose Mortgage on Real Estate

Against the property commonly known as 10451 E State Road 356, Lexington, IN 47138-8483 and described as follows:

Tract #10-Huttsell Farms

Being a part of the southwest quarter of section 25, township 3 north, range 8 east, Lexington Township, Scott County, Indiana and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a 5/8″ steel pin found at the southwest corner of the southwest quarter of said section 25; thence with the section line south 89 degrees 52 minutes 00 seconds east, 1330.72 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set in a fence line; thence leaving the section line north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 921.20 feet to a found P.K. nail in the centerline of State Road #356; thence running with State Road #356 the following seven (7) courses north 62 degrees 23 minutes 09 seconds east, 225.15 feet to a railroad spike; thence north 62 degrees 42 minutes 54 seconds east, 224.48 feet; thence north 61 degrees 01 minutes 15 seconds east, 119.69 feet; thence north 54 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds east, 116.67 feet; thence north 45 degrees 05 minutes 05 seconds east, 357.32 feet; thence north 34 degrees 19 minutes 51 seconds east, 104.70 feet; thence north 26 degrees 35 minutes 51 seconds east, 310.13 feet to a railroad spike set said point being the true point of beginning; thence leaving State Road #356 and running south 89 degrees 43 minutes 28 seconds west 453.89 feet to a 5/8″ rebar set; thence north 00 degrees 16 minutes 32 seconds west, 296.31 feet to a point in Woods Creek; thence the following five (5) calls with the south bank of Woods Creek south 75 degrees 58 minutes 02 seconds east, 42.45 feet; thence south 89 degrees 48 minutes 49 seconds east, 200.52 feet; thence north 83 degrees 40 minutes 57 seconds east, 191.79 feet; thence north 50 degrees 41 minutes 37 seconds east, 177.20 feet; thence south 04 degrees 33 minutes 59 seconds east, 103.15 feet to a railroad spike set in State Road #356; thence running with the center of the above mentioned road south 28 degrees 02 minutes 45 seconds west, 461.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 3.962 acres, more or less.

EXCEPT that part conveyed to the State of Indiana, by deed recorded December 8, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014004136, being more particularly described as follows:

A part of the Southwest quarter of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd Principal Meridian, Scott County, Indiana, and a being part of the land of Roy D. and Jalaine M. Stuart as described in Instrument Number 201200003431, in the Office of Recorder, Scott County, lying within the right-of-way lines depicted on the attached right-of-way parcel plat, described as follows: Commencing at a railroad spike, being the South quarter corner of Section 25, Township 3 North, Range 8 East, 2nd P.M.; thence with the quarter line of said section North 00 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds West, 2405.43 feet to the center of State Road 356; thence with center of said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 120.72 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continuing with said highway South 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds West, 437.85 feet (8000); thence North 62 degrees 39 minutes 50 seconds West, 50.00 feet (8002); thence North 27 degrees 20 minutes 10 seconds East, 100.00 feet (8003); thence North 17 degrees 12 minutes 41 seconds East, 142.21 feet (8004); thence North 29 degrees 00 minutes 18 seconds East, 169.25 feet to the grantor’s north line; thence with the said line South 84 degrees 54 minutes 58 seconds East, 75.71 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; containing 0.620 Acres, more or less, inclusive of the presently existing right-of-way for SR 356 which contains 0.110 Acres.

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s):

The Unknown Tenant

This summons by publication is specifically directed to the following named defendant(s) whose whereabouts are unknown:

The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Roy D. Stuart, Deceased

If you have a claim for relief against the plaintiff arising from the same transaction or occurrence, you must assert it in your written answer or response.

You must answer the Complaint in writing, by you or your attorney, within thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Suit, and if you fail to do so a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded, by the Plaintiff.

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

By _/s/_BRYAN K. REDMOND

BRYAN K. REDMOND

Attorney No. 22108-29

Attorney for Plaintiff

BRYAN K. REDMOND

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C.

8415 Allison Pointe Blvd., Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317) 237-2727

NOTICE

FEIWELL & HANNOY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR.

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0011-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0011-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $132,537.35

Cause Number: 72D01-1711-MF-000059

Plaintiff: FIRSTBANK MORTGAGE

Defendant: ZACHERY D. SISCO A/K/A ZACHERY SISCO and HALEY LARKIN

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Numbered 31 of Kathryn Hills, Second Addition, of record in Plat Cabinet 1, Slide 44, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana. AND Lot Numbered 111 of Kathryn Hills, Fourth Addition, of record in Plat Cabinet 1 Slide 50, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Lexington

Parcel No.: 72-05-35-120-019.000-005 & 72-05-35-120-028.000-005

2116 S PEGGY LN, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0012-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0012-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $91,925.36

Cause Number: 72D01-1808-MF-000039

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: DANIEL W. SMITH A/K/A DANIEL SMITH and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Number 4 of Mayer Subdivision as recorded in Plat Cabinet 3, slide 385, as Instrument No. 2006-2943, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-17-300-017.019-008

573 N OPAL DR, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

S Brent Potter, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 10900-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0013-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0013-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $37,901.90

Cause Number: 72D01-1801-MF-000003

Plaintiff: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Defendant: RONNIE MORRIS and UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF RHONDA DEHART AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS; AND, THE UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF RHONDA DEHART

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A tract of land known as Lot Number 17 of the unrecorded Plat of Harmony Acres in Jennings Township, Scott County, Indiana and described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Fourth of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 4 North, Range 7 East and running thence West with the Quarter Section Line, 615 feet to a steel spike and the true point of beginning of this description: thence South, 220 feet; thence West, 100 feet; thence North, 220 feet to a spike in the North line of said Quarter; thence East with the Quarter Section Line, 100 feet to the true point of beginning.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-02-19-400-036.000-002

131 WEST HARROD ROAD, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Elyssa M Meade, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 25352-64

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

614-222-4921

LEGAL NOTICE

72-19-0014-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0014-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $121,588.28

Cause Number: 72D01-1807-MF-000038

Plaintiff: RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Defendant: HARRY BERLIN and SHERRY L. BERLIN

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A PART OF LOT 15 OF RICHIE SUBDIVISION, SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 3 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, JENNINGS TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, ALSO BEING PART OF LAND DESCRIBED IN MELTON DR 0302261 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 15 OF RICHIE SUBDIVISION, THENCE S 00 DEGREES 00′ 00″E, A DISTANCE OF 36.00 FEET TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, THENCE N 90 DEGREES 00’00″E, A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO AT-POST, THENCE S00 DEGREES 00’00″E, A DISTANCE OF 76.00 FEET TO A T-POST, THENCE N 90 DEGREES 00’00W, A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO AT-POST, THENCE N 00 DEGREES 00’00″E, A DISTANCE OF 76.00 FEET TO THE TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 0.2617 ACRES.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-230-053.000-002

2734 JEFFREY STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Daniel Cox, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Wood & Lamping LLP, Attorney Law Firm

513-852-6000

