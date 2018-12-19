Eleven-year-old Kaia Davis (left) concentrates as she squeezes more icing onto her gingerbread house while Sara Slone (at right) taste tests the sticky confection.
Last Thursday 40 area youngsters (and a couple of oldsters) took part in the annual holiday tradition at the Crothersville library of building graham cracker gingerbread houses.
Making Gingerbread Houses At The Library
