Annexations Result in Scott County Precinct Boundary Changes

Unless objections are filed by the end of this month, three precinct boundaries in Scott County will be changed, according to a public notice ad found on Page 8 of this week’s Times print edition and in the Public Notices section of crothersvilletimes.com.

The boundaries of Jennings 2, Vienna 3 and Vienna 5 precincts would be altered to take into effect recent annexations by the City of Austin and the City of Scottsburg, according to Scott County Clerk Missy Applegate.

The proposed precinct boundary changes will allow those residents who formerly live outside of corporate boundary area to vote in the 2019 municipal elections.

The county’s proposed precinct boundary changes have been submitted to the Election Division of the Indiana Secretary of State which has determined that the proposed changes comply with state law.

It is up to the commissioners of each county in the state to establish voting precinct boundaries within their county.

Scott County residents objecting to the proposed precinct changes can file an objection in writing with the Election Division of the Secretary of State. “The statement must set for the voter’s specific objections to the proposed changes,” the notice reads.

Objections must be filed in Indianapolis no later than noon on Dec. 31.

A complete copy of the county’s proposed charges is available for public inspection in the Scott County Clerk’s office and the SOS Election Division Office.