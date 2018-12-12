David Deaton To Retire As Austin Middle School Principal; Darcie Goodin Hired To Lead AMS

After serving over 45 years with Scott County School District 1, Austin native David F. Deaton will be retiring at the end of this year as middle school principal.

Deaton, a 1968 AHS graduate, returned to Austin in 1973 after earning a degree in elementary education from Indiana State University. He taught fifth grade for 20 years. In 1993 he was named the Austin Middle School principal.

In addition to education, he has been active throughout his career in coaching athletics at the elementary, middle school and high school levels as well as organizing summer baseball programs for youth.

Earlier this year, he was named Outstanding Alumni for AHS.

Darcie Goodin Named New AMS Prinicpal

Darcie Goodin will begin the duties of Austin Middle School Principal on Jan. 7. Since 2012 she has served as the New Washington elementary principal for the Greater Clark County Schools and for two years prior to that was the Bridgepoint Elementary principal for Greater Clark.

She earned an elementary education degree from the University of Southern Indiana and Masters from Olivet Nazarene University.

She began her teaching career in 1998 with the Vigo Elementary School with the Vincennes Community School system.

She and her husband, Terry, are the parents of three children.

There will be a meet & greet for AMS Principal Darcie Goodin and new District 1 Superintendent Trevor Jones from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, in the AHS cafeteria.

A retirement celebration for David Deaton has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 20, at noon in the AMS library.