Crothersville Christmas Parade, Cookies with Santa This Saturday

The 3rd annual Crothersville Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 15, parade line up will begin at 5 p.m. at Barn Street Park. The parade will step off at 6 p.m. and travel from Bard Street, turn south on Preston, west on Moore to the Crothersville-Vernon Township Fire Station.

The fire department will be selling chili and Santa will be on hand to meet with children and take photos.

Cookies and cocoa will be available for all. There is no charge for the parade or Cookies with Santa

For more information see the Crothersville Community Park Facebook page or call 812-390-8217.