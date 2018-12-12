Legal Notices

Scott Co Tax Abatements

VOUCHERS TO BE PRESENTED TO SCOTT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Court Claims to be approved 12/31/18

David Thomas, $727.40; Dietrich Law Office, $150.00; Indiana Council of Juvenile, $195.00; Indiana Judges Assoc., $200.00; Legal Directories Publishing, $65.48; Marsha Owens Howser, $318.35; Offices Gutierrez, $126.00; The Office Shop, $201.29; Thomson Reuters, $547.00; Thomson West Payment Ctr., $61.44.

12/12 hspaxlp

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ANNEXATION ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that the Common Council of the City of Scottsburg will hold a public hearing on a proposed annexation of property on January 7, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. The property that is the subject of the proposed annexation consists of 4.18 acres, more or less, located south of Meranda Lane, Scottsburg, Indiana and south of 43.919 acres also being annexed by the City. A copy of the Petition for Voluntary Annexation filed with the City of Scottsburg by the property owner and a copy of the proposed Annexation Ordinance may be examined at the office of Clerk-Treasurer, City Hall, 2 East McClain Avenue, Scottsburg, Indiana. At the public hearing on the proposed annexation, interested parties may appear and testify as to the proposed annexation.

Dated: December 12, 2018.

/s/ Janetta C. Hardy

Janetta C. Hardy

Clerk-Treasurer, City of Scottsburg

12/12 hspaxlp

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

JOHN L SOMMERVILLE

JAMES T ST CLAIR

HUBERT CRAIG

ET AL EX PARTE

IN THE MATTER OF THE STUCKER

FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE DISTRICT

AND CANCELATION OF ELECTION OF TWO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD

OF DIRECTORS OF SAID DISTRICT TO REPRESENT

AREA TWO (2) AND AREA FOUR (4) SINCE SOLE NOMINEES ARE UNOPPOSED.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, STUCKER FORK CONSERVANCY DISTRICT, OF SCOTT AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES, INDIANA, HEREBY GIVES NOTICE THAT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SAID DISTRICT SHALL BE HELD AT 4:00 P.M. EST, MONDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2018, AT THE OFFICE OF SAID DISTRICT AT 2260 N US 31, AUSTIN, INDIANA.

ADDITIONALLY THE PURPOSES OF SAID MEETING TO BE HELD AS SET OUT ABOVE AND PREVIOUSLY ADVERTISED AS PROVIDED BY LAW:

NAMELY THE ELECTION OF ONE (1) MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF SAID DISTRICT TO REPRESENT AREA TWO (2) AS PREVIOUSLY ORDERED BY THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT – TO BE ELECTED FOR A TERM OF TWO (2) YEARS BEGINNING ON DECEMBER 17, 2018. LYNN ELLIOTT BEING THE ONLY PERSON NOMINATED PURSUANT TO LAW FOR SAID OFFICE OF DIRECTOR TO BE VOTED ON AT SAID MEETING.

SAID NOMINEE HAVING FILED PRIOR TO THE STATUTORY DEADLINE OF FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018 AND THEREFORE AS PROVIDED BY LAW THE SAID LYNN ELLIOTT IS DETERMINED TO BE ELECTED AS PROVIDED BY I.C. 14-33-5-11.5 AS ADDED BY P.L. 16-2010, SECTION 2 ENACTED BY THE INDIANA GENERAL ASSEMBLY.

THEREFORE NO ELECTION SHALL BE HELD ON MONDAY, DECEMBER, 17, 2018.

NAMELY THE ELECTION OF ONE (1) MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF SAID DISTRICT TO REPRESENT AREA FOUR (4) AS PREVIOUSLY ORDERED BY THE SCOTT CIRCUIT COURT – TO BE ELECTED FOR A TERM OF FOUR (4) YEARS BEGINNING ON DECEMBER 17, 2018. DOUGLAS ANDREWS BEING THE ONLY PERSON NOMINATED PURSUANT TO LAW FOR SAID OFFICE OF DIRECTOR TO BE VOTED ON AT SAID MEETING.

SAID NOMINEE HAVING FILED PRIOR TO THE STATUTORY DEADLINE OF FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018 AND THEREFORE AS PROVIDED BY LAW THE SAID DOUGLAS ANDREWS IS DETERMINED TO BE ELECTED AS PROVIDED BY I.C. 14-33-5-11.5 AS ADDED BY P.L. 16-2010, SECTION 2 ENACTED BY THE INDIANA GENERAL ASSEMBLY.

THEREFORE NO ELECTION SHALL BE HELD ON MONDAY, DECEMBER, 17, 2018.

THE ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SAID DISTRICT TO INCLUDE THE ELECTION OF THE OFFICERS OF SAID BOARD, THE SAME BEING A CHAIRMAN, VICE CHAIRMAN, AND SECRETARY TO SERVICE FOR A PERIOD OF ONE (1) YEAR UNTIL THE 2019 ANNUAL MEETING THEREOF.

TO TRANSACT SUCH OTHER BUSINESS OF THE DISTRICT AS MAY COME BEFORE THE BOARD.

THIS NOTICE GIVEN AS PROVIDED BY LAW MAINLY, AN ACT RELATING TO CONSERVANCY DISTRICTS, THE SAME BEING ACTS OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY, 1957, CHAPTER 308, SECTION 38, AND ALL ACTS AMENDATORY THERETO.

DATED THIS 4TH DAY OF DECEMBER, 2018.

LISA WHEELER

FINANCIAL CLERK

STUCKER FORK

CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

OFFICE LOCATION

2260 N US HWY 31

AUSTIN IN 47102

12/12 hspaxlp

NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING ORDER

Scott County, Austin, Indiana

Notice is hereby given that an Unsafe Building Order has been issued to Robert (Bobby) Barrett, Danny Ray Barrett and Jason Hensley for property commonly known as 550 North Street, Austin, Indiana with the following legal description:

Lot 68 to the Rice 2 addition to Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

The Order may affect any person with a substantial interest in the property including but no limited to the following: Robert (Bobby) Barrett, Danny Ray Barrett and Jason Hensley. The Order requires the property to be demolished & removed along with all trash, debris, & exterminated for vermin in & about the unsafe premises, The exact terms of the Order may be obtained from the Hearing Authority, The action required to be accomplished must be completed within 30 days of notice of the Order.

The Hearing Authority has scheduled a hearing regarding the Order. The hearing’s purpose is to afford any person with a substantial interest in the property the opportunity to qualify or appeal the terms of the Order, if so desired. By Ordinance, the hearing authority of the Order is the Austin Board of Works and Safety. This hearing will be held before the Board on the 27th day of December, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at the Austin City Hall located at 82 W. Main St., Austinm Indiana 47102.

Any owner or other person with a substantial interest in the property is entitled to appear at this hearing, with or without legal counsel, and to present evidence, cross-examination, witness, and present arguments at this hearing.

If the Order is not complied with, the hearing Authority may take one or more of the following actions against the property owner or the property, or both: (1) Assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000; (2) Assess cost of enforcement; (3) perform the work required, including possibly demolition of the premises and, either itself or by the contractor, and assess the cost of that work to you, and if these costs are not paid, impose a lien or a county special assessment on the Property; (4) File a lawsuit in court to enforce this order, which may result in a receiver being appointed for the property or forfeiture of the property, in addition to either civil and equitable judgments, and/or; (5) Take such other action and impose such other fines and costs as are allowed by law. This list is not exclusive; there are other possible actions that the Hearing Authority and the City may by law take against the property owners or the property itself, or both. To learn more about what actions can be taken, please consult I.C. 36-7-9 or an attorney of your own choosing at your expense or both.

Hearing Authority contact information: Austin Board of Works and Safety, 82 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102 and the phone number is 812-794-6646.

12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Scott County Board of Commissioners will be receiving bids at the Office of the Scott County Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Ave Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN 47170, until 4:30 p.m. EST, January 11th, 2019 for furnishing and delivering the following materials and supple requisitions by the Scott County Highway Superintendent for construction, maintenance and repairs of County roads and bridges in the calendar year 2019.

Item

Unleaded Gasoline, 89 Octane Medium Grade-Delivered by tanker loads delivered to Highway Department

Diesel Fuel No. 1, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department

Diesel Fuel No. 2, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department with 10% Soy Diesel Additive and with 10% Diesel Additive

High Performance Cold Mix Furnished

Bituminous Material Furnished

Bituminous (virgin) Materials & rental of paver and related equipment at job site

Bituminous (virgin) Materials furnished & delivered and rental of paver and related equipment at job site.

Stone all sizes- CPU @ quarry

Corrugated Poly Pipe.

Bids are to be let on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EST, in the Scott County Commissioners room in the Conference room of the Scott County Government Building.

All bids are to be firm bids except gasoline and diesel fuel.

All bids must be submitted to and file stamped by the staff of the Scott County Auditor by Friday, January 11th, 2019, at 4:30 p.m or before.

All bids must be on approved forms by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, which can be obtained at the Auditor’s Office.

All bids will require a bid bond in the sum of $5,000.00 and may be certified check or surety bond.

It is our request that bidders provide pricing information ONLY for those items for which bids are sought and that each item be described in the bid as described above in this Notice to Bidders list. Except where no specific sizes are requested (stone and pipe), Responsive bids should provide pricing for each requested line item.

The Board of Commissioners may waive any bids with irregularities and may accept or reject any bids submitted.

If you need further information, the Scott County Highway Superintendent can be reached at (812) 752-8470.

Dated: November 28th, 2018

Jill Baker

Scott County Highway Superintendent

Scott County, Indiana

12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-54

72D01-1808-JT-55

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

JBB – DOB 12/4/2001

ACB – DOB 5/17/2004

and

Amerida Deronn Barrett (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO:Amerida Deronn Barrett

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/10/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

11/28, 12/5, 12/12

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1808-JT-52

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

ADT – DOB 4/12/2016

AND

Rebecca Turner (Biological Mother) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/19/2019 at 11:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 3/21/2019 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

11/28, 12/5, 12/12

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-31

72D01-1808-JT-32

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

AB- DOB 7/3/2015

JB- DOB 7/8/2010 (CHILDREN)

AND

Desiree Barber (Biological Mother) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Desiree Barber and

Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/3/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

11/28, 12/5, 12/12

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-28

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

LS – DOB 8/21/2004

AND

Amanda Cobb (Biological Mother)

Donald Scalf (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Amanda Cobb

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/8/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

11/28, 12/5, 12/12

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-46

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION

OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

KO – DOB 4/2/2016

AND

MARKISHA OGDEN (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER) AND

ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 12/20/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

11/28, 12/5, 12/12

STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF Scott

IN THE Scott Superior Court

CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1808-JT-48

72D01-1808-JT-49

IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

BL – DOB 5/27/2005

BC – DOB 4/3/2011

AND

Traci Carlson (Biological Mother)

Jeffery Lockhart (Biological Father)

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Traci Carlson

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/8/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.

Missy Applegate, Clerk

Krista A. Willike, 32250-10

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

1050 W. Community Way

Scottsburg, IN 47170

Office: 812-595-5529

11/28, 12/5, 12/12

72-19-0001-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0001-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $94,299.29

Cause Number: 72D01-1801-MF-000001

Plaintiff: HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST INC., ASSET BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES

2003-HE4

Defendant: WILLIAM LEE ARRINGTON and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Four Hundred Eighty-nine (489) in Vest Addition to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-20-230-043.000-008

234 WEST VEST STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Kristin L Durianski, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24866-64

Codilis Law, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

219-736-5579

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0002-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0002-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $191,909.89

Cause Number: 72D01-1807-MF-000037

Plaintiff: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: JOSEPH BOYLE IV AKA JOSEPH F BOYLE IV and OCCUPANT(S) OF 501 S WHIPPOORWILL LN, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot No. 6 in the Hosea Sub-Division as the same appears of record in Plat Book 1, Page 75 in the office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana. ALSO, see Deed of Easement dated September 4, 1992, and recorded February 22, 1993, in Miscellaneous Record 52, Pages 107-109 as Document No. 549 in the office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-04-23-420-028.000-007

501 S WHIPPOORWILL LN, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew Foutty, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 20886-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

11/28, 12/5, 12/12

72-19-0003-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0003-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $160,765.69

Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000034

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: DANIEL C. GALLIHEIR and MINDY HARSIN A/K/A MINDY SUE GALLIHER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot #6 in Cope’s Subdivision, Addition One as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 95, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-05-18-240-017.000-008

1131 W CARLA LANE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm

317-264-5000

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0004-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0004-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $7,364.29

Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000035

Plaintiff: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: JIMMY NAPIER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Twenty Three (23) in York Road Sub-division in Austin, Scott County, Indiana.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-340-067.000-003

1306 W GIBSON DR, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 18762-29

Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0005-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0005-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $102,239.19

Cause Number: 72C01-1412-MF-000084

Plaintiff: LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Defendant: DONALD FURNISH and JOY ELAINE FURNISH AND STATE OF INDIANA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE COLLECTION DIVISION

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot Numbered Eighteen (18) in Green Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 161, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana. Including that manufactured home on the property commonly described as 712 Heritage Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-08-420-024.000-002

712 HERITAGE LANE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Elyssa M Meade, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 25352-64

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm

614-222-4921

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0006-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0006-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $84,317.49

Cause Number: 72D01-1707-MF-000036

Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: BETHANY R. GARY and BRIAN G. GARY AKA BRIAN D. GARY

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lot 41, Richie Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Cabinet 1, Slide 51, Scott County Recorder’s Office, and Subject to the Roadways, Easements and Restrictions shown on the Plat.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-05-04-230-020.000-002

2601 NORTH EASY STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Jennifer L. Snook, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Marinosci Law Group, PC, Attorney Law Firm

219-462-5104

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0007-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0007-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $95,669.27

Cause Number: 72C01-1601-MF-000005

Plaintiff: MID-SOUTHERN SAVINGS BANK, FSB

Defendant: CURTIS G. DISBRO and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

A description of a 7.236 acres tract being a part of the Southwest quarter of Section 16 Township 3 North, Range 6 East, in Finley Township, Scott County, Indiana and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a railroad spike in the center line intersection of County Road #50N and 400 W said point being the east half section corner of Section 16; thence with half section line South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds West 2981.57 feet to the true point of beginning; thence leaving half section line South 00 Degrees 46 Minutes 19 Seconds West 1350.00 feet to an iron pin in the line of Doris Dean; thence with said line South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds West 233.59 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving the line of Dean North 00 Degrees 46 Minutes 19 Seconds East 1350.00 feet to a P.K. nail in County Road #50N and the half section line; thence with said line North 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds East 233.53 feet to the true point of beginning being lot 9 of the Carlile Farm Division, Scott County, Indiana and subject to all easements of record and apparent. Subject also to a 50 foot building line and utility easement running 50 feet from and parallel to the road frontage lot line and 15 feet utility easement running 15 feet from and parallel to all remaining interior lot lines. Subject to all government and utility easements and restrictions. Also subject to the restrictions of record set out in Warranty Deed recorded as Instrument 9701834.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-04-16-300-006.002-001

4727 W. LITTLE YORK ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Bradley S. Salyer, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 29059-10

Morgan Pottinger McGarvey, Attorney Law Firm

502-560-6762

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0008-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0008-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $63,191.96

Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000031

Plaintiff: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

Defendant: DAVID L OGBURN and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Apart of the southwest fourth of the southeast quarter of section 9, township 2 north, range 7 east, Vienna Township, Scott county, Indiana, and a part of lands described in Deed Record 78, page 412, described as follows: Beginning at a spike at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of section 9, thence north 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds west 1116.22 feat along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to a nail the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNENO, thence south 89 degrees 16 minutes 23 seconds east 1347.09 feet to an iron T-post, thence north 0 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds west 194.07 feet along a fence and Lamaster (64-197) to a fence corner, thence north 88 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds west 1346.86 feet along a fence and Mickey (68-122) and another Tract to a nail in the 150 East Road, thence south 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds east 202.61 feet along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 6.1296 acres. Subject to the County Road right-of-way and any easements of record. (Scanlan Tract 7). SUBJECT TO ALL LIENS, EASEMENTS AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Vienna

Parcel No.: 72-09-09-400-016.000.007

4751 S DOUBLE OR NOTHING RD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Matthew C. Gladwell, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30493-49

Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC, Attorney Law Firm

513-322-7000

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0009-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0009-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $42,667.43

Cause Number: 72D01-1804-MF-000019

Plaintiff: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC

Defendant: ANITSA BARRETT A/IDA ANITSA K. BARRETT and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lots Twenty-six (26) and Twenty-seven (27) in York Road Subdivision, in Jennings Township, in Scott County, Indiana

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-03-35-340-056.000-003

1228 WEST GIBSON DRIVE, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 17288-49

Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm

513-396-8100

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp

72-19-0010-SS

SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE

Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0010-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center

Judgment to be satisfied: $70,250.46

Cause Number: 72D01-1807-MF-000036

Plaintiff: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A

Defendant: MICHAEL HANNON and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN THE STATE OF INDIANA TO WIT DESCRIPTION OF A TRACT OF LAND OF 2.083 ACRES, A PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, JENNINGS TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF BURNS COURT AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A SET CENTERLINE PK NAIL ON THE NORTHERLY CORNER IN COMMON TO TRACTS 5 AND 6 OF THE BURNS FARM DIVISION, CHRIS MCGEHEE, OWNER. DOCUMENT NO. 9905273 OF THE SCOTT COUNTY RECORDERS OFFICE, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING IN THE CENTERLINE OF BURNS COURT, A 100.00 FEET WIDE EASEMENT ROADWAY, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF BURNS COURT, 200.00 FEET TO A SET PK NAIL THENCE LEAVING THE ROAD SOUTH 0 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST WITH THE LINE DIVIDING TRACT 4 AND TRACT 5, FOR A DISTANCE OF 454.25 FEET TO A SET 5/8 INCH DIAMETER IRON PIN AND CAP NO. S0269 IN THE NORTH LINE OF JERRY W. AND DIANE M. SPICER, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST WITH THE FIRST OF TWO CALLS DIVIDING TRACT 5 AND SPICER, 134.98 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN AND CAP ATA FENCE LINE POST, THENCE NORTH 69 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 65.03 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN AND CAP, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST WITH THE LINE DIVIDING TRACT 5 AND TRACT 6, FORA DISTANCE OF 453.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.0 A8C3RES AND SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS OF RECORD AND APPARENT. SUBJECT ALSO TO A 50.00 FEET BUILDING LINE AND UTILITY EASEMENT RUNNING 50.00 FEET FROM AND PARALLEL WITH THE ROAD FRONTAGE LOT LINE AND A 15.00 FEET UTILITY EASEMENT RUNNING 15.00 FEET FROM AND PARALLEL WITH THE REMAINING INTERIOR LOT UNES. (BURNS FARM DIVISION TRACT 5) BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM LONNIE SMITH and LEA SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE TO ‘MICHAEL HANNON and BETTY J HANNON HUSBAND AND WIFE , DATED 01/30/2004 RECORDED ON 02/02/2004 IN INSTRUMENT NO 200400000424, IN SCOTT COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF IN.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Kenneth Hughbanks

Sheriff of Scott County

Township: Jennings

Parcel No.: 72-02-28-100-029.005-002

1842 BURNS COURT, AUSTIN IN 47102

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 17288-49

Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm

513-396-8100

11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp