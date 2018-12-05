Scott Dist. 1 School Superintendent To Retire; Trevor Jones Named School’s Top Administrator

Robert D. Anderson, school superintendent at Scott County School District 1 will be retiring at the end of this month, following a 5 1/2 year tenure at the helm of public education in Austin, it was announced this week.

Anderson is a lifelong resident of Austin & 1975 graduate of AHS. After graduating from Indiana State University he was hired at Seymour Community School where he taught 5th grade & was the Assistant High School Swim Team Coach.

In August of 1980 he returned to his hometown to teach in the elementary school. In 1982 he moved to the Middle School where he taught Language Arts & was also the Curriculum Director. During this time he also coached a variety of middle and high school athletic teams.

In July 1986 he was named Elementary Principal & was in that capacity until July of 2013 when he was hired as the Superintendent of Scott County School Dist. 1. His last day as superintendent is Dec. 31.

A retirement open house is scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Austin High School Cafeteria.

Trevor Jones Named New Superintendent

By a unanimous vote, Southwestern Jefferson County (Hanover) School Superintendent Trevor Jones was hired as the new Dist. 1, superintendent at a special meeting of the school board of trustees this past Saturday. Jones has been the Southwestern School Superintendent since July 2015. Prior to that he had been the middle school principal at Southwestern from 2007-2015.

He earned a Bachelor degree in Secondary Education and a Master’s degree in Education from Indiana University Southeast.

Jones will begin his duties at the Austin School System after the first of the year.