Crothersville Kicks Off Christmas This Friday

Christmas in the ‘Ville at Hamacher Hall will take place on Friday evening, Dec. 7, at 6 p. m. This holiday tradition in Crothersville will include the tree lighting at the Stoplight Corner, Santa reading ‘The Night Before Christmas’, Cookies and Carols, and a Christmas Auction. Hamacher Hall is the former Presbyterian Church, and is located at 111 East Howard Street in Crothersville.

There is no charge for this event, although donations are always welcome, and those attending are encouraged to purchase items from the Christmas Auction. The Crothersville Historical and Cultural Arts Association sponsors this event each year, and looks forward to participation from those in the Crothersville area. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call Linda at 812-521-3695.