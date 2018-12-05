Crothersville Schools Make-Up Day Dec. 15

Crothersville Community Schools Superintendent, Dr. Terry Goodin has announced that the required weather related make-up day for the school system will be aneLearning Day on Saturday, Dec. 15.
Students and parents should plan their activities accordingly.
If you do have additional questions, contact your child’s school (Elementary 793-2622 or Jr.-Sr. High 793-2051).
