Public Notices

LEGAL NOTICE
The Grassy Fork Township Fire Department is selling a 1970 C-50 Chevy tanker truck. It will be sold on January 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the fire department in Tampico. The truck is being sold as is, no guarantees.
For more information or to view the vehicle contact Eric Buckles at (812) 569-1946
11/28, 12/5 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
SCOTTSBURG MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY
Scottsburg, Indiana
Proposed Rate Adjustment Applicable to the 1st Quarter 2019 and Supporting Schedules
For use with approved electric rates and usage for the period: January 2019, February 2019, and March 2019 and utility bills payable: March 2019, April 2019 and May 2019
Rate Adjustments
The Rate Adjustments shall be on the basis of a Purchase Power Cost Adjustment Tracking Factor occasioned solely by changes in the cost of purchased power and energy, in accordance with the Order of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, approved on December 13, 1980 in Cause No. 36835-S3 as follows:
Rate Adjustments applicable to the Rate Schedules are as follows:
Residential Service Rate R ($0.006890) per kWh
Single Phase Commercial Service Rate C ($0.006555) per kWh
Three Phase Commercial Service Rate C ($0.006555) per kWh
General Service Rate GS ($0.005808) per kWh
Industrial Service Rate IS ($0.006255) per kWh
Optional Large Industrial Service Rate OLIS Billed on IMPA’s ECA Factors
12/5 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING ORDER
Scott County, Austin, Indiana
Notice is hereby given that an Unsafe Building Order has been issued to Robert (Bobby) Barrett, Danny Ray Barrett and Jason Hensley for property commonly known as 550 North Street, Austin, Indiana with the following legal description:
Lot 68 to the Rice 2 addition to Austin, Scott County, Indiana.
The Order may affect any person with a substantial interest in the property including but no limited to the following: Robert (Bobby) Barrett, Danny Ray Barrett and Jason Hensley. The Order requires the property to be demolished & removed along with all trash, debris, & exterminated for vermin in & about the unsafe premises, The exact terms of the Order may be obtained from the Hearing Authority, The action required to be accomplished must be completed within 30 days of notice of the Order.
The Hearing Authority has scheduled a hearing regarding the Order. The hearing’s purpose is to afford any person with a substantial interest in the property the opportunity to qualify or appeal the terms of the Order, if so desired. By Ordinance, the hearing authority of the Order is the Austin Board of Works and Safety. This hearing will be held before the Board on the 27th day of December, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. at the Austin City Hall located at 82 W. Main St., Austinm Indiana 47102.
Any owner or other person with a substantial interest in the property is entitled to appear at this hearing, with or without legal counsel, and to present evidence, cross-examination, witness, and present arguments at this hearing.
If the Order is not complied with, the hearing Authority may take one or more of the following actions against the property owner or the property, or both: (1) Assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000; (2) Assess cost of enforcement; (3) perform the work required, including possibly demolition of the premises and, either itself or by the contractor, and assess the cost of that work to you, and if these costs are not paid, impose a lien or a county special assessment on the Property; (4) File a lawsuit in court to enforce this order, which may result in a receiver being appointed for the property or forfeiture of the property, in addition to either civil and equitable judgments, and/or; (5) Take such other action and impose such other fines and costs as are allowed by law. This list is not exclusive; there are other possible actions that the Hearing Authority and the City may by law take against the property owners or the property itself, or both. To learn more about what actions can be taken, please consult I.C. 36-7-9 or an attorney of your own choosing at your expense or both.
Hearing Authority contact information: Austin Board of Works and Safety, 82 W. Main St., Austin, Indiana 47102 and the phone number is 812-794-6646.
12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Scott County Board of Commissioners will be receiving bids at the Office of the Scott County Auditor, Scott County Courthouse, 1 East McClain Ave Suite 130, Scottsburg, IN 47170, until 4:30 p.m. EST, January 11th, 2019 for furnishing and delivering the following materials and supple requisitions by the Scott County Highway Superintendent for construction, maintenance and repairs of County roads and bridges in the calendar year 2019.
Item
Unleaded Gasoline, 89 Octane Medium Grade-Delivered by tanker loads delivered to Highway Department
Diesel Fuel No. 1, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department
Diesel Fuel No. 2, Dyed Low Sulfur-Delivered by tanker loads to Highway Department with 10% Soy Diesel Additive and with 10% Diesel Additive
High Performance Cold Mix Furnished
Bituminous Material Furnished
Bituminous (virgin) Materials & rental of paver and related equipment at job site
Bituminous (virgin) Materials furnished & delivered and rental of paver and related equipment at job site.
Stone all sizes- CPU @ quarry
Corrugated Poly Pipe.
Bids are to be let on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. EST, in the Scott County Commissioners room in the Conference room of the Scott County Government Building.
All bids are to be firm bids except gasoline and diesel fuel.
All bids must be submitted to and file stamped by the staff of the Scott County Auditor by Friday, January 11th, 2019, at 4:30 p.m or before.
All bids must be on approved forms by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, which can be obtained at the Auditor’s Office.
All bids will require a bid bond in the sum of $5,000.00 and may be certified check or surety bond.
It is our request that bidders provide pricing information ONLY for those items for which bids are sought and that each item be described in the bid as described above in this Notice to Bidders list. Except where no specific sizes are requested (stone and pipe), Responsive bids should provide pricing for each requested line item.
The Board of Commissioners may waive any bids with irregularities and may accept or reject any bids submitted.
If you need further information, the Scott County Highway Superintendent can be reached at (812) 752-8470.
Dated: November 28th, 2018
Jill Baker
Scott County Highway Superintendent
Scott County, Indiana
12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF Scott
IN THE Scott Superior Court
CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-54
72D01-1808-JT-55
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
JBB – DOB 12/4/2001
ACB – DOB 5/17/2004
and
Amerida Deronn Barrett (Biological Father)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO:Amerida Deronn Barrett
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/10/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-595-5529
11/28, 12/5, 12/12
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF Scott
IN THE Scott Superior Court
CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1808-JT-52
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
ADT – DOB 4/12/2016
AND
Rebecca Turner (Biological Mother) AND
ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 2/19/2019 at 11:00 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 3/21/2019 at 1:00 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-595-5529
11/28, 12/5, 12/12
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF Scott
IN THE Scott Superior Court
CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-31
72D01-1808-JT-32
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
AB- DOB 7/3/2015
JB- DOB 7/8/2010 (CHILDREN)
AND
Desiree Barber (Biological Mother) AND
ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Desiree Barber and
Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, as well as Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are also unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Initial Hearing on 1/3/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-595-5529
11/28, 12/5, 12/12
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF Scott
IN THE Scott Superior Court
CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-28
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
LS – DOB 8/21/2004
AND
Amanda Cobb (Biological Mother)
Donald Scalf (Biological Father)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Amanda Cobb
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/8/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-595-5529
11/28, 12/5, 12/12
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF Scott
IN THE Scott Superior Court
CAUSE NUMBER: 72D01-1808-JT-46
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION
OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
KO – DOB 4/2/2016
AND
MARKISHA OGDEN (BIOLOGICAL MOTHER) AND
ANY UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 12/20/2018 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-595-5529
11/28, 12/5, 12/12
LEGAL NOTICE
STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF Scott
IN THE Scott Superior Court
CAUSE NUMBER:72D01-1808-JT-48
72D01-1808-JT-49
IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:
BL – DOB 5/27/2005
BC – DOB 4/3/2011
AND
Traci Carlson (Biological Mother)
Jeffery Lockhart (Biological Father)
SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING
TO: Traci Carlson
Whereabouts unknown
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the above noted parent whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.
YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Scott Superior Court, One East McClain Avenue, # 252, Scottsburg, IN 47170 – 812-752-8425, 812-752-8424 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 1/8/2019 at 1:30 PM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said children.
You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said children; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said children.
You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.
YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you without further notice.
Missy Applegate, Clerk
Krista A. Willike, 32250-10
Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services
1050 W. Community Way
Scottsburg, IN 47170
Office: 812-595-5529
11/28, 12/5, 12/12
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0001-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0001-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $94,299.29
Cause Number: 72D01-1801-MF-000001
Plaintiff: HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST INC., ASSET BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES
2003-HE4
Defendant: WILLIAM LEE ARRINGTON and ET AL
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Lot Four Hundred Eighty-nine (489) in Vest Addition to the Town of Scottsburg, Scott County, Indiana.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Vienna
Parcel No.: 72-05-20-230-043.000-008
234 WEST VEST STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Kristin L Durianski, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 24866-64
Codilis Law, LLC, Attorney Law Firm
219-736-5579
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0002-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0002-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $191,909.89
Cause Number: 72D01-1807-MF-000037
Plaintiff: PINGORA LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Defendant: JOSEPH BOYLE IV AKA JOSEPH F BOYLE IV and OCCUPANT(S) OF 501 S WHIPPOORWILL LN, SCOTTSBURG, IN 47170
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Lot No. 6 in the Hosea Sub-Division as the same appears of record in Plat Book 1, Page 75 in the office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana. ALSO, see Deed of Easement dated September 4, 1992, and recorded February 22, 1993, in Miscellaneous Record 52, Pages 107-109 as Document No. 549 in the office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Vienna
Parcel No.: 72-04-23-420-028.000-007
501 S WHIPPOORWILL LN, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Matthew Foutty, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 20886-49
Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm
11/28, 12/5, 12/12
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0003-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0003-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $160,765.69
Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000034
Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Defendant: DANIEL C. GALLIHEIR and MINDY HARSIN A/K/A MINDY SUE GALLIHER
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Lot #6 in Cope’s Subdivision, Addition One as recorded in Plat Book 1, page 95, Scott County, Indiana.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Vienna
Parcel No.: 72-05-18-240-017.000-008
1131 W CARLA LANE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Alan W. McEwan, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 24051-49
Doyle & Foutty, P.C., Attorney Law Firm
317-264-5000
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0004-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0004-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $7,364.29
Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000035
Plaintiff: BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Defendant: JIMMY NAPIER
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Lot Twenty Three (23) in York Road Sub-division in Austin, Scott County, Indiana.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Jennings
Parcel No.: 72-03-35-340-067.000-003
1306 W GIBSON DR, AUSTIN IN 47102
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Matthew S Love, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 18762-29
Feiwell & Hannoy PC, Attorney Law Firm
317-237-2727
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0005-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0005-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $102,239.19
Cause Number: 72C01-1412-MF-000084
Plaintiff: LIBERTY SAVINGS BANK, FSB
Defendant: DONALD FURNISH and JOY ELAINE FURNISH AND STATE OF INDIANA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE COLLECTION DIVISION
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Lot Numbered Eighteen (18) in Green Acres Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 161, in the Office of the Recorder of Scott County, Indiana. Including that manufactured home on the property commonly described as 712 Heritage Lane, Scottsburg, IN 47170.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Jennings
Parcel No.: 72-05-08-420-024.000-002
712 HERITAGE LANE, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Elyssa M Meade, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 25352-64
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC, Attorney Law Firm
614-222-4921
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0006-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0006-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $84,317.49
Cause Number: 72D01-1707-MF-000036
Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC
Defendant: BETHANY R. GARY and BRIAN G. GARY AKA BRIAN D. GARY
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Lot 41, Richie Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Cabinet 1, Slide 51, Scott County Recorder’s Office, and Subject to the Roadways, Easements and Restrictions shown on the Plat.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Jennings
Parcel No.: 72-05-04-230-020.000-002
2601 NORTH EASY STREET, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Jennifer L. Snook, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Marinosci Law Group, PC, Attorney Law Firm
219-462-5104
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0007-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0007-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $95,669.27
Cause Number: 72C01-1601-MF-000005
Plaintiff: MID-SOUTHERN SAVINGS BANK, FSB
Defendant: CURTIS G. DISBRO and ET AL
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
A description of a 7.236 acres tract being a part of the Southwest quarter of Section 16 Township 3 North, Range 6 East, in Finley Township, Scott County, Indiana and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a railroad spike in the center line intersection of County Road #50N and 400 W said point being the east half section corner of Section 16; thence with half section line South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds West 2981.57 feet to the true point of beginning; thence leaving half section line South 00 Degrees 46 Minutes 19 Seconds West 1350.00 feet to an iron pin in the line of Doris Dean; thence with said line South 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds West 233.59 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving the line of Dean North 00 Degrees 46 Minutes 19 Seconds East 1350.00 feet to a P.K. nail in County Road #50N and the half section line; thence with said line North 89 Degrees 30 Minutes 00 Seconds East 233.53 feet to the true point of beginning being lot 9 of the Carlile Farm Division, Scott County, Indiana and subject to all easements of record and apparent. Subject also to a 50 foot building line and utility easement running 50 feet from and parallel to the road frontage lot line and 15 feet utility easement running 15 feet from and parallel to all remaining interior lot lines. Subject to all government and utility easements and restrictions. Also subject to the restrictions of record set out in Warranty Deed recorded as Instrument 9701834.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Jennings
Parcel No.: 72-04-16-300-006.002-001
4727 W. LITTLE YORK ROAD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Bradley S. Salyer, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 29059-10
Morgan Pottinger McGarvey, Attorney Law Firm
502-560-6762
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0008-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0008-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $63,191.96
Cause Number: 72D01-1806-MF-000031
Plaintiff: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
Defendant: DAVID L OGBURN and ET AL
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Apart of the southwest fourth of the southeast quarter of section 9, township 2 north, range 7 east, Vienna Township, Scott county, Indiana, and a part of lands described in Deed Record 78, page 412, described as follows: Beginning at a spike at the southwest corner of the southeast quarter of section 9, thence north 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds west 1116.22 feat along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to a nail the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNENO, thence south 89 degrees 16 minutes 23 seconds east 1347.09 feet to an iron T-post, thence north 0 degrees 40 minutes 44 seconds west 194.07 feet along a fence and Lamaster (64-197) to a fence corner, thence north 88 degrees 54 minutes 31 seconds west 1346.86 feet along a fence and Mickey (68-122) and another Tract to a nail in the 150 East Road, thence south 0 degrees 32 minutes 42 seconds east 202.61 feet along the quarter section line and the 150 East Road to the TRUE PLACE OF BEGINNING, containing 6.1296 acres. Subject to the County Road right-of-way and any easements of record. (Scanlan Tract 7). SUBJECT TO ALL LIENS, EASEMENTS AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Vienna
Parcel No.: 72-09-09-400-016.000.007
4751 S DOUBLE OR NOTHING RD, SCOTTSBURG IN 47170
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Matthew C. Gladwell, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 30493-49
Reisenfeld & Associates LPA LLC, Attorney Law Firm
513-322-7000
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0009-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0009-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $42,667.43
Cause Number: 72D01-1804-MF-000019
Plaintiff: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
Defendant: ANITSA BARRETT A/IDA ANITSA K. BARRETT and ET AL
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
Lots Twenty-six (26) and Twenty-seven (27) in York Road Subdivision, in Jennings Township, in Scott County, Indiana
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Jennings
Parcel No.: 72-03-35-340-056.000-003
1228 WEST GIBSON DRIVE, AUSTIN IN 47102
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 17288-49
Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm
513-396-8100
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp
LEGAL NOTICE
72-19-0010-SS
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF SALE
Sheriff’s file No.: 72-19-0010-SS
Date & Time of Sale: Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm
Location of Sale: Scott County 911 Center
Judgment to be satisfied: $70,250.46
Cause Number: 72D01-1807-MF-000036
Plaintiff: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A
Defendant: MICHAEL HANNON and ET AL
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Scott County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE IN SCOTT COUNTY, IN THE STATE OF INDIANA TO WIT DESCRIPTION OF A TRACT OF LAND OF 2.083 ACRES, A PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST, JENNINGS TOWNSHIP, SCOTT COUNTY, INDIANA, ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF BURNS COURT AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A SET CENTERLINE PK NAIL ON THE NORTHERLY CORNER IN COMMON TO TRACTS 5 AND 6 OF THE BURNS FARM DIVISION, CHRIS MCGEHEE, OWNER. DOCUMENT NO. 9905273 OF THE SCOTT COUNTY RECORDERS OFFICE, SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING IN THE CENTERLINE OF BURNS COURT, A 100.00 FEET WIDE EASEMENT ROADWAY, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF BURNS COURT, 200.00 FEET TO A SET PK NAIL THENCE LEAVING THE ROAD SOUTH 0 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST WITH THE LINE DIVIDING TRACT 4 AND TRACT 5, FOR A DISTANCE OF 454.25 FEET TO A SET 5/8 INCH DIAMETER IRON PIN AND CAP NO. S0269 IN THE NORTH LINE OF JERRY W. AND DIANE M. SPICER, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST WITH THE FIRST OF TWO CALLS DIVIDING TRACT 5 AND SPICER, 134.98 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN AND CAP ATA FENCE LINE POST, THENCE NORTH 69 DEGREES 48 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 65.03 FEET TO A SET IRON PIN AND CAP, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST WITH THE LINE DIVIDING TRACT 5 AND TRACT 6, FORA DISTANCE OF 453.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.0 A8C3RES AND SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS OF RECORD AND APPARENT. SUBJECT ALSO TO A 50.00 FEET BUILDING LINE AND UTILITY EASEMENT RUNNING 50.00 FEET FROM AND PARALLEL WITH THE ROAD FRONTAGE LOT LINE AND A 15.00 FEET UTILITY EASEMENT RUNNING 15.00 FEET FROM AND PARALLEL WITH THE REMAINING INTERIOR LOT UNES. (BURNS FARM DIVISION TRACT 5) BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM LONNIE SMITH and LEA SMITH HUSBAND AND WIFE TO ‘MICHAEL HANNON and BETTY J HANNON HUSBAND AND WIFE , DATED 01/30/2004 RECORDED ON 02/02/2004 IN INSTRUMENT NO 200400000424, IN SCOTT COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF IN.
Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.
Kenneth Hughbanks
Sheriff of Scott County
Township: Jennings
Parcel No.: 72-02-28-100-029.005-002
1842 BURNS COURT, AUSTIN IN 47102
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.
Zarksis Daroga, Plaintiff’s Attorney
Attorney No. 17288-49
Shapiro Van Ess Phillips & Barragate LLP, Attorney Law Firm
513-396-8100
11/28, 12/5, 12/12 hspaxlp