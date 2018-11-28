Four Arrested On Meth Charges

Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a Medora home which resulted in the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges late last Wednesday evening, Nov. 21.

The investigation began when troopers went to 67 E. Washington Street, Medora, Indiana after receiving a tip that drug activity was taking place at the residence. When they arrived authorities located Shawn T. Bowman, 37, and Teresa J. Bowman, 47, who live at the home.

Two more individuals, Scylar E. Barker, 28, of Medora and Savannha D. Cobb, 26, of Seymour were also found in the home.

Troopers observed indicators of methamphetamine production and use on the property. Sought and were granted a search warrant for the residence.

Upon searching the residence, troopers located suspected methamphetamine, items associated with the production of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

The Indiana State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team responded to dismantle the suspected methamphetamine production operation located there.

All four individuals were arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges are possible.

They were all transported to the Jackson County Jail where they were incarcerated pending their initial court appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Medora Town Marshal’s Office and the Jackson County Probation Department