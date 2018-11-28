Austin Christmas Parade, Open House This Saturday

Austin residents will enjoy a day of Christmas cheer with this year’s annual Christmas Parade featuring a community Open House following the parade, sponsored by the Austin Beautification Committee. beginning at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 1.

The Austin Christmas Parade, featuring a host of classic cars, the AHS band and a number of local church and civic groups, will start at the corner of Broadway and U.S. 31, continue south on U.S. 31 to the first Austin Elementary School entrance just south of the stoplight ending at the old Austin Middle School gym where an open house will be held.

Santa Claus will come to town again in this year’s parade. He will be joined by other floats and parade attractions promising goodies for the children. There are many spots along U.S. 31 for residents to watch the parade. Residents are encouraged to line the sides on U.S. 31 on the parade route and enjoy the city’s holiday tradition

Adults and children alike will enjoy the sounds of the Christmas season during the parade with a marching performance by the Austin High School band. In addition, there will be musical entertainment performing during the open house following the parade.

During the Open House, refreshments will be served and Santa Claus will be on hand for the children.